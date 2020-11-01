10 dreamy places that make you feel like you're starring in an episode of k-drama

Read also

Traditionally, a Korean kimbap is steamed rice rolled in dried seaweed, much like Japanese sushi.

However, the owner's lack of know-how in wrapping a proper kimbap literally "unwrapped" its famous uncovered kimbap, contents showing.

Korean dramas have the ability to make places and food famous. Chang Hwa Dang (another chain restaurant) at the Ikseondong branch is a must-visit for "Hotel Del Luna" drama fans, and their must-eat is the Truffle Mandu!

If you're a fan of the show, other filming location is at Hotel Seine, which is just around the corner!

CHANGDEOKGUNG PALACE

We never quite outgrow playing dress up, and to be able to walk around in a Changdeokgung Palace pretending to be a Korean princess for a day is an opportunity too regal to pass up.

Dressing up in a hanbok entitles a free entrance through the palace walls, and makes for good Instagram photos!

Of course, wandering around the streets in a hanbok can feel a little over the top. Still, the locals are quick to accept the occasional appearance of girls in traditional attire because they know just how beautiful it is!

MYEONGDONG REAL GUN SHOOTING RANGE

Modern-day princesses can carry their own weight or weapons. Situated right in the heart of the city is Myeongdong Real GUN Shooting Range.