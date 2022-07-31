10 dumpling bags that will never go out of style

Nowadays, handbags come in all shapes and sizes. Some are inspired by odd shapes like the crescent, while others resemble the comfort food we know and love like the dumpling bag.

Speaking of which, the latter has seen a surge in popularity nowadays, which may be due to the success of Bottega Veneta's Pouch.

While it's quite different from Bottega Veneta's iconic intrecciato weave, the pouch definitely has won the hearts of many for its roomy, soft and voluminous silhouette that we now see in many dumpling bags.

Now, if you're hungry for more dumpling bags, we've got just the thing to whet your appetite. From brands like Beyond The Vines to Mansur Gavriel, ahead, we've rounded up the best dumpling bags we've got our eyes on this season.

Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bag, $69, Beyond The Vines

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

Pouch, $4,750, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Cloud Clutch, $1,065, Mansur Gavriel

PHOTO: Mansur Gavriel

The Santa Monica with Braids, $559, DeMellier

PHOTO: DeMellier

Dumpling Leather Bucket Bag, $288.90, Sift & Pick

PHOTO: Sift & Pick

Dumpling Tote Bag, $375, 0711 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Bean Shoulder Bag, $312, Staud from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Mini Scrunch Tote Bag, $486, Yuzefi from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Mini Bonnie Olive Green Leather Bag, USD$260 (S$361.19), Gu-de

PHOTO: Gu-de

Pouch, $3,110, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

This article was first published in Her World Online.