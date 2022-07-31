10 dumpling bags that will never go out of style

Nowadays, handbags come in all shapes and sizes. Some are inspired by odd shapes like the crescent, while others resemble the comfort food we know and love like the dumpling bag.
Speaking of which, the latter has seen a surge in popularity nowadays, which may be due to the success of Bottega Veneta's Pouch.
While it's quite different from Bottega Veneta's iconic intrecciato weave, the pouch definitely has won the hearts of many for its roomy, soft and voluminous silhouette that we now see in many dumpling bags.
Now, if you're hungry for more dumpling bags, we've got just the thing to whet your appetite. From brands like Beyond The Vines to Mansur Gavriel, ahead, we've rounded up the best dumpling bags we've got our eyes on this season.
Colourblock Micro Dumpling Bag, $69, Beyond The Vines
Pouch, $4,750, Bottega Veneta
Cloud Clutch, $1,065, Mansur Gavriel
The Santa Monica with Braids, $559, DeMellier
Dumpling Leather Bucket Bag, $288.90, Sift & Pick
Dumpling Tote Bag, $375, 0711 from Farfetch
Bean Shoulder Bag, $312, Staud from Farfetch
Mini Scrunch Tote Bag, $486, Yuzefi from Farfetch
Mini Bonnie Olive Green Leather Bag, USD$260 (S$361.19), Gu-de
Pouch, $3,110, Bottega Veneta
This article was first published in Her World Online.