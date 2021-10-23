10 easy 3-ingredient dessert recipes for those with a sweet tooth

Between juggling WFH duties and household chores (and perhaps home-based learning), concocting elaborate snacks that contain 10 ingredients might be too much of a hassle. But you sure deserve a good treat that isn’t just affordable but can be easily concocted with what you might already have in the pantry.

With this in mind, we have consolidated 10 three-ingredient recipes (some even only require two!) that will be sure to satisfy any sugar cravings.

Instant doughnuts? Yes, please.

These doughnuts only require two ingredients: self-raising flour and plain yoghurt. To satisfy your craving for something sweet, simply toss the doughnut balls in a bowl of sugar to make the perfect dessert for any time of the day.

The best part? It doesn’t take more than five minutes.

Get the recipe here.

Scones

Scones normally require at least seven ingredients, but this one requires just three: self-raising flour, thickened cream, and lemonade.

Sounds like a weird combination? Well, they taste as good as they look (trust us, we’ve tried it). You can use heavy cream or sour cream, whichever you have on hand.

Get the recipe here.

Fudgy nutella brownies

Do you think brownies require baking soda? Think again. This fudgy Nutella brownie recipe only requires Nutella (a given), eggs, and flour. The use of the hazelnut spread replaces the need for chocolate, butter, and sugar in this recipe while ensuring it tastes just as good as a normal brownie.

Get the recipe here.

Peanut butter mug cake

Now, this is a recipe that not only requires few ingredients, but it’s also very fast to make. You can make it all in one cup if you wish, which means less washing up afterwards. You will need an egg, peanut butter, and brown sugar — and self-restraint to not make another mug of it.

Get the recipe here.

Creme brulee

There’s a misconception going around that creme brulee is difficult to make. True, it’s hard to get restaurant-quality custard pudding, but making delicious ones with just three ingredients is actually really simple.

All you need are heavy cream, vanilla extract, and egg yolks (six to be exact).

Get the recipe here.

Chocolate ice cream

Yes, you don’t need to go to the supermarket to get your ice cream fix. This chocolate ice cream combines whipping cream, condensed milk, and cocoa powder to make a thick cream that only needs to be frozen for four hours.

Once it’s done, take it out of the freezer for a sinful indulgence during a hot day.

Get the recipe here.

Chewy rice balls

If you are craving tang yuan but it’s just not the season for it, you can try your hand at making it at home. All you need is glutinous rice flour, sugar, and water. Food colouring is an optional addition if you want to add some pop to your rice balls, but it’s definitely not needed.

Add any sweet syrup for a complete treat.

Hint: you can make it advance and freeze them for up to three months so you will always have them ready!

Get the recipe here.

Condensed milk chocolate truffles

Chocolate truffles are one of those things that many only buy for themselves on special occasions. But if you want some on a budget, then whipped cream, condensed milk, and cocoa powder is all you need.

This recipe makes enough for either two people or a woman who knows that it’s okay to indulge themselves.

Get the recipe here.

Caramel flan cake

Flan cake is jiggly, sweet, and oh so delicious. For this recipe, you only need sugar for the caramel sauce and eggs and milk for the pudding. If you don’t have an oven, don’t worry, because this cake is steamed.

Get the recipe here.

Milo ice cream

Milo and ice cream? There’s no way this can go wrong. If you have condensed milk, milo powder (I’m sure we Milo lovers all have that!), and thickened cream on hand, you can make this immediately.

You can whip this up in 15 minutes the night before, let it freeze overnight, and wake up to cold Milo goodness.

Get the recipe here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.