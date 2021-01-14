10 essential Chinese New Year decorations under $10 from Taobao

Chinese New Year is the busiest time of the year, with decorating, cooking, visiting, playing mahjong – it’s all about the hustle and bustle!

Even though we’re not able to celebrate the way we did before, we can still amp up the festive vibes by decorating our homes. For this purpose, Taobao offers a huge variety of decorations at extremely affordable prices! Here are my top 10 finds for Chinese New Year home decorations.

1. Chinese New Year tree

PHOTO: Taobao

Think Christmas trees, but for Chinese New Year! I love the red and gold accents on this decor. Welcome your guests (up to 8 pax at a time 👀) with this Chinese New Year tree to instantly put them in the right mood for red packets giving!

Price : From ¥45 (S$9.20)

Buy it on Taobao : Click here

2. Paper lanterns

PHOTO: Taobao

Hang these paper lanterns around your home for a classy, yet festive touch. I love the simple and timeless designs of these paper lanterns. These can definitely be reused year after year!

Price: From ¥35.80 (S$7.40)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

3. Wall decal

PHOTO: Taobao

2021 Chinese New Year is the year of the ox, so put up these adorable ox wall decals. We suggest sticking them on your main front door so that everyone who stops by will know that you’re in the mood to celebrate!

Price: From ¥18.8 (S$3.70)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

4. LED lantern lights

PHOTO: Taobao

We might be crazy about fairy lights, but here they are in the form of lanterns! I think they add a very warm and cosy vibe for a late-night Chinese New Year movie marathons. Plus, they’re so cute!

Price: From ¥18 (S$3.70)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

5. Hanging decor

PHOTO: Taobao

I’d hang these to frame my main door, especially the ones designed with an Ox! They’ll probably look good in any corner of your home.

Price: From ¥19.80 (S$4.10)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

6. Diffuser bag decor

PHOTO: Taobao

These little scented bags will not only make your home look good, but also smell good. They come in all 12 zodiac animals designs, so buy the one that represents your sign!

Price: From ¥4.98 (S$1.00)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

7. Berry plants

PHOTO: Taobao

Chinese New Year plants are commonly seen in every home, which is why you should pick something that’s more unique. Check out these berry plants that also come with very minimalist, classy pots.

Price: From ¥9.90 (S$2.00)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

8. Paper fans

PHOTO: Taobao

Commonly seen in oriental restaurants as part of their wall decor, these dark red paper fans are great for adding a pop of colour on any part of your walls. They are just so striking on their own!

Price: From ¥27.50 (S$5.60)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

9. Posters

PHOTO: Taobao

I love these posters because they contain funny quotes that I could relate to. “一夜暴富” literally means get rich overnight! I’ll hang these just for the hope that it will come true.

Price: From ¥9.80 (S$2.00)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

10. Firecrackers

PHOTO: Taobao

Chinese New Year is absolutely not complete without some firecrackers. Get some fake ones so that your home remains fire-free. They act as great decorative accents too!

Price: From ¥12.50 (S$2.60)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

Bonus: Customised red packets

PHOTO: Taobao

Gone are the days where we use those poorly designed red packets that we got for free. Level up your red packing gifting game by embossing your family name for a personalised touch this Chinese New Year!

Price: From ¥22.80 (S$4.70)

Buy it on Taobao: Click here

If you’re shopping from Taobao for the first time, don’t fret! Check out our Step-by-step Taobao Shipping Guide or ask our Taobao community for more tips on YouTrip Taobao Alley.

Also, don’t forget to activate cashback for your Taobao purchases and pay in Chinese Yuan (CNY) during cart check out for maximum savings!

*All listed prices rates are accurate to nearest dollar on Dec 2, 2020 SGT 15:00.

This article was first published in YouTrip.