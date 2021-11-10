10 events to attend in November if you're not travelling just yet

While just about everyone's getting all excited and buzzed about the VTLs right now, there are a handful still hanging back, saving up their time, finances, and energy to embark on an overseas trip at a later date instead.

If you're one of those people, then these 10 events happening in November 2021 should tide you through the year-end, at least.

Check out these 10 local activities in chronological order:

1. Tales Under the Neon Trees (Nov 11-28)

PHOTO: Arts Republic

Under the Art In Your Neighbourhood festival, enjoy animated videos, Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, and photographs that celebrate the neighbourhoods of Serangoon and Tampines.

Location: Our Tampines Hub & NEX

Time: 11am-9pm (daily)

Date: Nov 11 to 28, 2021

Price: Free

More information here.

2. Circus Weekend 2021: Re:union (Nov 12-14)

PHOTO: Rogan Yeoh

Be amazed by the antics and acts right here in the heart of esplanade.

Location: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre

Time: 7.30pm & 9.30pm (Friday), 7pm & 9pm (Sat & Sun)

Date: Nov 12 to 14, 2021

Price: Free

More information here.

3. Sentosa Sunset Dinner Cruise (Nov 15-18)

PHOTO: KKday

If you're feeling baller enough to splurge on a scenic night out with friends.

Location: One Degree 15 Marina (docking point outside of Wok 15 restaurant)

Time: 7pm-10pm

Date: Nov 15 to 18, 2021

Price: From $202.23

Book tickets here.

4. Festive Celebrations at Rainforest Lumina (from Nov 18)

PHOTO: Moment Factory

Also, come December, look out for the Snowfall Experience in the heart of Singapore Zoo, which is the closest thing you'll get to experiencing snow in Singapore's tropics.

The snowfall is happening on Dec 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26 only, from 7.45pm to 11.15pm, weather permitting and subject to Safe Management Measures.

Location: 80 Mandai Lake Road

Time: 7.15pm-12am (last entry at 11.15pm)

Date: From Nov 18, 2021

Price: $18 ($16.20 on Klook)

Book tickets here.

5. Pop-Up Disney! (from Nov 19)

PHOTO: Pop-up Disney!

Mickey and friends arrive in the +65 in this extensive gallery with plenty of photo ops, including a Singapore-themed room.

Location: Level 3 Suntec Convention Centre, 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Time: 11am-9pm (daily)

Date: Nov 19, 2021 to March 20, 2022

Price: From $21

Book tickets here.

6. This is LIVE! Concert Series: Mandopop Evenings (Nov 19-20)

PHOTO: gardensbythebay.com

Jam to mandopop hits amidst lush foliage in this special concert series.

Location: Flower Field Hall, Flower Dome

Time: 6pm-7.30pm (first session), 9pm-10.30pm (second session)

Date: Nov 19 & 20, 2021

Price: $58-$78 (*friends of the Gardens enjoy a discount of $20 with a promo code in the FOG app)

Book tickets here.

7. Crafts & Art Jamming - Snow Globe Making (Nov 20)

PHOTO: Unsplash

A fun time for all ages and a festive souvenir to bag home.

Location: Ficus Room, Active Garden

Time: 2.30pm-4pm

Date: Nov 20, 2021

Price: $45

Book tickets here.

8. Cartoons Underground Festival 2021 (Nov 20-27)

PHOTO: Instagram/@cartoonsunderground

This one goes out to all the cartoon, animation, and pop art fans.

Locations: Various locations

Time: Vary according to programme

Date: Nov 20 to 27, 2021

Price: From $7.50

Book tickets here.

9. UNTAME: Day (Nov 20-28)

PHOTO: Unsplash

Browse the local farmer's market and engage in fun craft workshops with the little ones at Science Centre.

Location: 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081

Time: Workshop timings vary across the days

Date: Nov 20 to 28, 2021

Price: From $35

Book tickets here.

10. Basics of Growing Edibles from Seeds Onsite Workshop (Nov 27)

PHOTO: gardensbythebay.com

If you've ever tried growing your own edibles at home, you'll know exactly how difficult it is to succeed at such a seemingly menial task.

For one, you're not the only one who finds them delicious - bugs and pests are more attracted to edibles as well, making them more difficult to thrive under your rookie green thumb.

Learn the art of growing your own herbs in your very own backyard, balcony, or window sill with this handy workshop.

Location: Ficus Room, Active Garden

Time: 2pm-3.30pm

Date: Nov 27, 2021

Price: $25 (friends of the Gardens members enjoy 10 per cent off, fee is inclusive of workshop materials)

Book tickets here.

This article was first published in ConfirmGood.