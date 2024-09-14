10 exciting activities you didn't know you could do on Singapore cruises

Forget the cramped seats and bland meals of first-class air travel. The pinnacle of luxury and comfort isn't in the skies — it's on the open sea. Imagine not just a seat but an entire suite at your command.

Enter a 2-storey family suite, complete with an in-room slide and private cinema. How about challenging yourself with a ropelining course with friends? That's not all, experience hurtling down 3-storey waterslides or mastering 12-metre-long surf simulators? All while sailing 90 metres above the sea.

If you have the means and moments to spare, cruising could be your ultimate travel indulgence. Here are 10 exclusive activities and in-suite extravagances that will redefine your cruise experience-and what they'll set you back.

1. Experience magical moments with Disney's own cruise ship

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JTRDjv_F5g[/embed]

Guess what? Starting late 2025, Disney Cruise Lines will be setting sail from its new homeport in Singapore. Imagine Disney's world comes alive on the seas. From themed dining to captivating entertainment, it's an experience that promises to thrill guests of all ages, including me.

Traveloka will start offering bookings for standard cruise passes on its app in the fourth quarter of 2024. On top of that, it will also offer special packages tailored to Southeast Asian travellers.

On the ship, you can explore 7 different themed areas, each offering a unique Disney experience. Check out the live shows at Disney Imagination Garden or feel the energy at San Fransokyo Street, inspired by Big Hero 6.These areas are designed to spark joy and creativity, making sure there's something fun for everyone to enjoy.

2. Go skydiving at sea with RipCord® by iFLY®

Ever wondered what it's like to skydive but not quite ready to jump out of a plane? Check out RipCord® by iFLY® on Royal Caribbean ships.

It's this super fun skydiving simulator that lets you experience the thrill of freefall right on the deck. You step into a wind tunnel, and suddenly, you're floating like you're in the air.

It's available on Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, so if you're on those ships, definitely give it a try. The best part? If the ship is docked, you might get to try it for free.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-WeTxfg1Xj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Before you jump into the skydiving simulator, make sure to remove any loose items like jewelry or phones, and wear comfy clothes with sneakers. It's important to fit into the flight suit provided, and if you're under 18, you'll need a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

If you're all about maximizing the fun, there's an option for an Extended Flight Experience, which costs around S$64 per person (U$50.99). The price is based on the US market, but this will give you an idea how much you'll pay for a level-up experience. Just a heads-up, you'll need to do a quick training session to make sure you know how to position yourself safely.

Meanwhile, you're in luck if you plan a trip later this year. The Anthem of the Seas will arrive in Singapore in November 2024, offering 3 to 10-night itineraries through Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Here are the prices to help you plan your cruise ahead.

Cruise Name Duration Route/Places Visited Starting Price in SGD$ Taxes, Fees & Port Expenses (SGD) Vietnam & Thailand Cruise 10 Nights Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Hue/Danang (Vietnam) S$2,064 S$137.28 Bali Adventure Cruise 8 Nights Singapore, Celukan Bawang (Bali), Benoa (Bali), Lombok (Indonesia) S$1,579 S$212.40 Bali Adventure Holiday Cruise 8 Nights Singapore, Celukan Bawang (Bali), Benoa (Bali), Lombok (Indonesia) S$1,469 S$222.13 Spice Of Southeast Asia Cruise 5 Nights Singapore, Penang (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand) S$1,050 S$89.45 Penang & Phuket Cruise 4 Nights Singapore, Penang (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand) S$619 S$79.14 Penang Cruise 3 Nights Singapore, Penang, Malaysia S$342 S$61.09

3. Glide through waterslides and enjoy aqua park amenities

So, if you're thinking about taking a cruise from Singapore, then you can hop onto Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas or the Genting Dream from Resorts World Cruises, to experience the waterslides and aqua parks.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M_lzn_Ypb4[/embed]

On the Anthem of the Seas, The H2O Zone Water Park features interactive geysers, climbable sculptures, pools, waterfalls, and more. It's ideal for your little ones and even teens, making your family time more enjoyable. They can spend hours sliding down colourful tubes, playing in splash zones, and discovering waterfall features.

Meanwhile, the Ovation of the Seas, arriving in October 2025, offers Splashaway Bay-an aqua park with slides, water cannons, and waterfalls designed specifically for young adventurers.

If you're a daredevil looking for adventurous water activities, then The Perfect Storm water slide and their 12m-long FlowRider surf simulator are must-try.

The Perfect Storm is actually a trifecta of 3 water slides aptly named after storms-Typhoon, Cyclone, and Supercell. You won't always get all of them on every Royal Caribbean ship, and you may not always get the surf simulator the same way.

Here's a summary of which vessels have which features:

The Perfect Storm water slides FlowRider surf simulator Royal Caribbean ship Typhoon Cyclone Supercell Adventure of the Seas ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Allure of the Seas ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Explorer of the Seas ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Freedom of the Seas ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Harmony of the Seas ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Independence of the Seas ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Liberty of the Seas ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Mariner of the Seas ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Ovation of the Seas ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Symphony of the Seas ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Voyager of the Seas ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The best news? The Perfect Storm and FlowRider surf simulator are both included in the room price. So as long as the cruise ship you're on has these facilities, go ahead and knock yourself out on them (not literally)!

4. Marvel at panoramic sea views inside an observation capsule

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znpq0wqZvGY[/embed]

Ever wanted to see the ocean from a whole new perspective? That's what North Star® offers. It's this cool glass capsule that lifts you over 100 metres above sea level on a mechanical arm.

You can find it on some Royal Caribbean ships like Anthem of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, and Spectrum of the Seas. It's even in the Guinness World Records for being the tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship, and it fits up to 14 people.

Think of it like a mini Ferris wheel ride, but at sea, lasting around 15-20 minutes. The views are definitely Instagram-worthy, whether you're looking at the ship below or the coastlines you pass by. If you're planning to go during peak times like sunrise or sunset, it's smart to book ahead through the Cruise Planner to avoid long waits.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-HBipYPUJ6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

When docked at the port, you might get to enjoy it for free, but for those special moments out at sea, there's a fee. The price for the Extended Experience starts at about S$54 per person, when I searched for its price. It's actually tagged for the US market but this will give you a clue how much you'll spend at minimum since prices vary depending on the sailing dates and origin of port.

Though if you're doing something epic like cruising past Alaskan glaciers, it might cost a bit more. Keep this in mind when planning your trip, and get ready for some seriously amazing views.

5. Book a 2-storey family suite as your ultimate getaway

Staying in the Ultimate Family Suite is like having a mini amusement park right in your cabin. Imagine starting your day with a ride down your own private slide-that's definitely not something you find every day.

This suite is all about fun, with goodies like an air hockey table on the balcony and a game room where you can challenge your family to Connect-Four or table tennis.

You won't need to wait in line for any of these activities. Everything is set up for instant fun. And when you need a break, you can kick back in your private cinema. It's got comfy seating and great sound to make movie nights special.

Wondering how it stacks up against other cruise options? The Ultimate Family Suite is one of the biggest and most packed with features you'll find on a cruise ship, so it does come with a big price. A 3-4 night stay in the suite is reported to cost S$22,000 - S$30,000 for a family of four.

Not every cruise line has something quite like this, so if you're into this level of family fun, it's worth considering. This special suite is only available in Symphony of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas, and Wonder of the Seas.

A caution, though, for adults who want much of a privacy, the open layout of the suite may not be something you prefer when you want to make love and you're tagging the kids along-unless you close the curtains and keep it quiet.

6. Soar like your superhero with a zipline experience

If you're heading onto the Genting Dream, you've got to check out the zipline. It's up on the top decks and stretches 35 metres over the water. Imagine cruising high above the sea with nothing but the beneath you.

But there's a ropes course you've got to tackle first. It's a bit of a workout, especially if heights aren't your thing, so just be ready for it. Take your time and don't rush this so you can enjoy it until you reach the zipline.

It's not the longest ride out there, but it's definitely something different if you're tired of the usual inland ziplines. Trust me, it's a fun way to catch some amazing views and a bit of thrill while you're out on the water.

You also need to be aleast 140 cm tall to join in on the fun. Also, make sure to wear some comfy clothes and definitely closed-toe shoes. It'll help you move around easily and keep things safe while you're up there.

7. Dare to climb and conquer the heights with ropelining

If you plan to try the ropelining on the Genting Dream, be prepared for a physically demanding adventure. The ropes course, which you must complete before reaching the zipline, will challenge your mind and body.

Make sure you wear your own shoes and comfortable clothes and go there late in the afternoon when there's a shorter queue. You also don't want to wait until evening, which could potentially rain-and you won't enjoy much of the scenic views on top.

The 2-tier ropes course can be challenging, especially the higher tier that most adventurers opt for. The course tests your balance and strength, particularly the shaky platforms and the complex rope wall near the zipline starting point.

Don't let fear of heights stop you from experiencing this-the crew is there to help you through the most challenging parts.

8. Reach for the sky and test your limits on rock climbing walls

If ziplining, ropelining, and skydiving aren't enough, you'd better include rock climbing walls when you're on board a cruise ship-not everyday you find all these activities in 1 place and away from the shore.

Whether on the Genting Dream or Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas, you'll be scaling the walls as if you're Spiderman.

So, don your helmet, harness, and wear your most comfortable clothes and tackle the 30-foot rock climbing wall on Quantum of the Seas. It's perfect for all ages, with tracks designed for different experience levels.

On the Genting Dream, the challenge intensifies if you pair this with the 2-tiered ropes course leading to the zipline mentioned above. You'll also receive an informative safety briefing before climbing.

9. Tee up together in the mini-golf course

Mini golf is a fantastic way to enjoy light-hearted competition and family fun while cruising. Both Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean offer this activity on their ships, including those departing from Singapore. On Carnival Splendor and Spectrum of the Seas, the mini-golf course is designed for bonding and fun.

There's no need to aim for the perfect backswings, as you'll have unique, fun elements like windmills, treasure chests, and cacti designed to challenge your putting skills.

Perhaps some chipping techniques might be needed for those small barriers, but remember, this is nothing but a friendly game, not a match with Tiger Woods.

This activity is perfect for families looking to spend quality time together. Upon checking the cruise dates, the 16-night one-way ,"Carnival Journeys" cruise to Sydney is already sold out, which sailed last Aug 24 and will end on Sept 9, 2024.

10. Delight in world-class Broadway shows and theatrical performances

If you’re into live shows, you've got to check out the entertainment on Royal Caribbean cruises. Seriously, they have some amazing performances that are a must-see.

Anthem of the Seas Check out We Will Rock You, a fantastic show with 24 of Queen’s biggest hits. Experience a rock concert vibe with classics like Bohemian Rhapsody and We Are the Champions.

Quantum of the Seas Don’t miss Starwater, an amazing blend of acrobatics, music, and special effects. Enjoy Tuned to the Room, a unique show that combines music and art with out-of-this-world technology.

Spectrum of the Seas Watch The Silk Road, a show inspired by the historic trade route, mixing music, dance, and storytelling.



If you can, try to book your show seats before you even get on the ship — spots fill up fast, and you don't want to miss out. You can usually do this using the Royal Caribbean app or their website.

Once you're onboard, even if you've reserved, arriving really early can score you a better seat and let you enjoy the vibe before the show kicks off. And hey, keep an open mind — some shows might surprise you and become new favourites.

How do I save money on Singapore cruises?

Of course, just like anything else you shop for online, you must watch out for flash deals when booking a cruise. Aside from the limited-time offers, here are some tips to save money:

We’ve found that you can get the cheapest cruise fares if you:

Book well in advance. We’re talking about departure dates a year or more in advance.

Be flexible with dates. Not all dates are equal, and prices can vary tremendously, even during the holidays. Avoid the school holidays, or you'll pay more.

Check out the competition. Royal Caribbean may be one of the most well-known cruise operators but don’t forget there are others too. It doesn’t hurt to check the competitor for packages for the dates you want.

Which cruise insurance should you buy?

A trip on a cruise is still travel, and travel insurance is still a good idea. You'll want to make sure you can get emergency evacuation if you need it and compensation for trip cancellation.

However, check with the insurer whether the policy covers explicitly you for cruises.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.