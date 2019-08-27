10 facts about female orgasms mums will find super interesting

Whether you're on your honeymoon or approaching the 10-year mark of marriage, having a good sex life takes a deep intimacy that goes beyond the physical.

Having good sex in marriage means knowing how your hubby's body works and what he needs.

But more importantly, it means knowing your own needs, and owning your sexuality and pleasure!

What better way to do this than by discovering new, interesting facts about female orgasms, right?

These interesting facts about female orgasms will make sex with your hubby feel new again!

1. 70 PER CENT OF FEMALE ORGASMS ARE CLITORAL IN ORIGIN

Because the clitoris has over 8,000 nerve endings, it's no wonder that clitoral stimulation is responsible for most female orgasms.

While clitoral orgasms happen more than vaginal orgasms for most women, it is possible to have both.

This is what is known as a blended orgasm. This climax combo can be achieved through certain positions, such as lying on your back with feet dangling over the edge of the bed. Then, raise your pelvis during sex, as your hubby reaches in to stimulate your clitoris.

2. ORGASMS GET BETTER AS YOU AGE

Now here's one good reason to look forward to your golden years, mums.