10 fashion Instagram meme accounts to follow while you stay at home

While fashion is known to be a cut-throat industry, that doesn't mean the insiders don't know how to have some fun.

Keep yourself entertained while you WFH with these Instagram meme accounts that are known to poke fun at the industry.

Here, we have 10 that never fail to put a smile on our faces.

1. Siduations (@siduations)

What it does in a nutshell: Superimposes ridiculous high-fashion looks into real-time situations to see if they'd work IRL.

What we love about it: Sidney Prawatyotin's Siduations displays a series of digitalised escapades that are absurdly spot-on. This account features images that were plucked from the runways at fashion week or campaign stills, and plonked into a more relatable reality.

Some ingenious memes include the juxtaposition of supermodels from the hilarious '90s Versace campaign ad (who were in an awkward, "I need to rush to the washroom, stat" pose) next to a communal toilet, as well as placing the model of Gucci's FW '18 collection in the middle of a supermarket aisle. Our favourite tagline: Yoga, but make it Prada.

2. Stressed Out Stylist (@stressedstylist)

What it does in a nutshell: The agony that a stylist goes through in a comically theatrical manner.

What we love about it: If you are, or were, a fashion stylist, you'll definitely be able to comprehend the painful (and at times, satirical) realities of the job.

Stressed Out Stylist has some the most relatable memes that every stylist could identify with, including the one pictured above.

Some of our favourites include Miss Piggy, a character from The Muppet Show (1976), melting down at fashion itself and the countless pictorial interpretations of "pay my invoice".

3. Fashion Assistants (@fashionassistants)

What it does in a nutshell: Showcases the grim hardships that every fashion assistant/intern face.

What we love about it: Anybody who has watched The Devil Wears Prada (2006) will know that fashion assistants are at the bottom of the fashion food chain.

This account, which was created in Dec 2017, demonstrates just that with a witty profile that says simply: "Chasing broken dreams". It's name? "Intern 1 no name", because fashion assistants don't need one (lol, jk).

Poking fun at the horrors and difficulties fashion assistants face on a regular basis, you are at once amused and horrified by the highly-relatable memes that detail their long hours and heavy workload which all go largely unnoticed.

Funny as the posts are, the account, which documents personal experiences faced by real-time assistants, is also an insightful look into the cutthroat industry and exposes the abuse of power by certain renowned editors in the fashion industry.

4. Every Outfit on Sex and the City (@everyoutfitonsatc)

What it does in a nutshell: Keeps a compilation of every outfit that made an appearance in Sex and the City TV series and movies.

What we love about it: If you had watched every episode of the '90s American hit series, Sex and the City, you'll love this one, because you'd be able to relive plenty of nostalgic memories with this account.

The show was as much a romantic comedy as a fashion show at the time for the latest and most outrageous ensembles, so it's no wonder this account's creators, Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni, decided to embark on "a quest to document every outfit on Sex and the City".

Here's where you can get a detailed commentary (which can be a mix of approval and disdain) of every outfit that was shown, as well as a character analysis of the girls Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte when they were wearing a particular #ootd.

5. Slow Fashion Memes (@slowfashionmemes)

What it does in a nutshell: Calls out the lack of sustainability in the fashion industry.

What we love about it: Fashion is one of the major polluting industries in the world, with the production and distribution of the crops, fibres and garments used in fashion all contributing to differing forms of environmental pollution, including water, air and soil pollution.

Slow Fashion Memes casts the spotlight on the detrimental effects high-street labels have on our eco-system, and aims to reduce waste and constant consumption. Witty and critical posts such as "Is 'a new day' a good enough reason to bring out a new fast fashion line?" are their mainstay. Very true, but also very sad.

6. Freddie Smithson (@freddiemade)

What it does in a nutshell: Costumes famous icons with fashion.

What we love about it: London-based senior creative lead for Burberry's social media, Freddie Smithson, is the brains behind this artfully curated meme account, where he photoshops the heads of celebrities and political figures onto bodies wearing the trendiest outfits.

Expect to find the Queen - yes, we're talking about Queen Elizabeth II - superimposed on multiple ostentatious ensembles (we're dying at Her Majesty's hilarious Vetements' DHL look) such as a pink jacket and matching pink pants topped with a pink fur throw and hat.

Other renowned icons such as Meryl Streep, Theresa May, the Obamas and Meghan Markle are not spared, and are virtually dressed in garments that you'll never find them wearing in real life. Photos are so well-executed that you almost believe they are real.

7. Art-lexa Chung (@artlexachung)

What it does in a nutshell: Displays some of Alexa Chung's fashion choices that coincidentally and unfortunately aligned with art.

What we love about it: Run by two Spanish sisters, Maria and Beatriz Valdovin, this meme account presents side-to-side comparisons of historical artworks with fashion's coolest girl, Alexa Chung.

Expect the muse to be juxtaposed alongside artworks by renowned artists such as Francois Gerard, Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte. The resemblance is so uncanny that we're starting to believe Alexa drew her style inspiration from art history.

8. Gryffindior (@gryffindior)

What it does in a nutshell: Showcases the cast of Harry Potter wearing Christian Dior.

What we love about it: We're huge fans of anything that's related to the Wizarding World and fashion, so it was a match made in heaven when we stumbled across @gryffindior.

The account started as a way for the creator, Rachel Bernstein (now a senior art director at Moda Operandi), to brush up her image editing skills, but has since ballooned into a viral account that is everyone's go-to for a laugh.

As the name suggests, you'll be able to find characters from Harry Potter dressed mainly in Dior. Our favourite: Professor McGonagall decked in Spring 2017's "We Should All Be Feminists" t-shirt and high-waisted knickers, completing her look with the most fashionable pouty lips for that extra touch of sass.

9. Its May's Memes (@itsmaysmemes)

What it does in a nutshell: Upsizes everything (especially jackets and shoes) to reference the au courant oversized clothing trend.

What we love about it: From Balenciaga's Triple S sneakers to Moncler's floor-length, nun-like puffed jackets that were part of a collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli in early 2018, exaggerated and oversized garments have been infiltrating the fashion industry for a few seasons.

This trend, coupled with her penchant for fashion (particularly oversized jackets a la Balenciaga), stimulated Hawaiian teenager May to create uproarious, all-things-XXL fashion memes.

This is why you'd be able to spot clown-sized sneakers and ridiculously large outerwear in her 'Grams - the reflection of current day fashion trends.

10. Crimes Against Shoemanity (@crimesagainstshoemanity)

What it does in a nutshell: A pictorial collection of the most hideous pairs of shoes ever created.

What we love about it: If you think that Crocs are the most repulsive footwear that ever existed in our lifetime, Crimes Against Shoemanity will let you have a moment to reconsider your opinion.

An entire account that is dedicated to nothing but the world's most grotesque kicks, you'll be able to find an array of eclectic shoes tagged with witty captions.

Behold the fish motif stripper heels ("Something fishy in this strip club") and the Donald Trump pumps ("Trump means FART in England"). Our favourite shudder-worthy pair?

These alligator heels that sport actual grinning alligator heads. These faux pas are such a crime that the fashion police has to put an end to it - on Instagram.

This article was first published in Her World Online.