10 fashion tips to steal from Blackpink's Lisa

PHOTO: Instagram/lalalalisa_m
Hidayah Idris
CLEO Singapore

Blackpink's Lisa may be known for her spitfire rapping, impeccable dance skills and her meme-worthy reactions, but like most YG Entertainment artists, Thai-born Lisa (whose birth name is Lalisa Manoban) is also known for her sartorial choices.

The 22-year-old always looks fashionably on-point, so we can't help but steal fashion tips from her.

Here are 10 outfit ideas for almost every single occasion and situation that we think you might like.

FOR A NIGHT OUT AT THE CLUB

A night out with the girls calls for a ’90s inspired slip dress followed by a handsfree crossbody bag that will allow you to dance the night away.

FOR SUNDAY BRUNCH

Sunday brunch is one of the best times to show off your best purchases. You’re seated at a nice place that’s prime for OOTD taking. We love Lisa’s oversized blazer paired with some killer thigh-high boots.

FOR A MUSIC FESTIVAL

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m) on

Music festivals are prime time for you to wear all the crazy trends you’ve always wanted to try. We love how Lisa took her crop top and shorts combo to the next level with a colourful fur jacket and denim boots.

FOR WINTER

If you’re not a big fan of layering, all you need is a thick, warm jacket to wear over a simple top-and-jeans combo. A turtleneck keeps the neck warm so you can even skip the scarf.

FOR FALL

Hoodie may be outerwear, but that doesn’t mean you can’t layer it on with another outerwear. Pick an oversized jacket like what Lisa is wearing for the ultimate devil-may-care look.

FOR THE BEACH GETAWAY

Nothing screams resort more than a pastel-coloured flowy dress. This one has slits on the sleeves for a touch of sexiness, but remember to slather on more sunblock on those exposed areas.

FOR AIR-CONDITIONED ROOMS

Make the oversized sweater look less sloppy by pairing it with a pair of skinny jeans, and then tucking it just in the middle of your jeans. Of course, your sweater has to be relatively short lest it all gathers up in a bunch instead.

FOR HIGH TEA SESSIONS

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKPINK#LISA#블랙핑크#리사 🙉💕

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Have a top that’s too low-cut or revealing to be worn on its own? Just don a white tee under it and you’ll look fab. Best if the colour of your top complements your hair colour like Lisa’s.

FOR KARAOKE SESH WITH THE GIRLFRIENDS

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKPINK#LISA#블랙핑크#리사#롱다리사 📸💘

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

Here’s another way of wearing a hoodie as a layer: Pair it with a sleeveless knitted top. Make sure to get one in a contrasting colour to make a fashion statement.

FOR WORK

When clashing prints, make sure you pair large prints with small ones, like how Lisa matched hers. Not going for a mono-coloured palette? Ensure the colours at least complement, not clash, so you don’t look like a mess.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
K-pop celebrities fashion

