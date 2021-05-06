10 fashionable picks for an eco-friendly wardrobe

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Sustainability might be a contentious umbrella term for most eco advocates. As we mark Earth Day on April 22, one thing’s for sure though: we need to buck up our efforts to be more environmentally responsible.

A good place to start is to look at the environmentally-friendly designs and collections offered by fashion brands.

For example, Coach has reportedly turned to using vegetable-tanned leather for the first time on the likes of the new Coach Ergo shoulder bag, while Alexander McQueen has a longstanding practice of recycling fabrics and deadstock materials from past collections.

Then there are those have taken their green efforts through collaborations. Kenzo Sport teamed up with Voited, a creator of sustainable, creative and high performance outdoor apparel.

H&M expands its environmentally-conscious efforts with a tie-up with womenswear label Lemlem.

Founded by model Liya Kebede, the label is known for using traditional handwoven materials and designs crafted from more sustainable materials like organic linen and recycled polyester.

Ahead, we suss out 10 items that might serve as a useful primer into building your environmentally-friendly wardrobe.

1. Tulle Toile midi dress, $5,570, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

2. Ergo embroidered natural leather shoulder bag, $1,100, Coach

PHOTO: Coach

3. Gel-Resolution 8 recycled textile sneakers, $229, Asics

PHOTO: Asics

4. Emporio Armani natural bio-acetate sunglasses, $250, Sunglass Hut

PHOTO: Emporio Armani

5. Lemlem x H&M Tencell Lyocell-blend shirt, $49.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

6. Natural fibres shoulder bag, price unavailable, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

7. Vision Racer ReWorked Spinnex fibre-blend sneakers, $209, New Balance

PHOTO: New Balance

8. Earth Top Handle cork bag, price unavailable, Salvatore Ferragamo

PHOTO: Salvatore Ferragamo

9. Cotton sweatshirt, price unavailable, Kenzo

PHOTO: Kenzo

10. Alaia Relax viscose-blend top, $1,693, www.net-a-porter.com

PHOTO: Alaia

This article was first published in Female.