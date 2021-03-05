10 female leaders in Singapore give career advice

For International Women’s Day 2021, our special edition of #HerWorldHerStory shines the spotlight on 10 women in leadership positions.

From innovative entrepreneurship to successfully making strides in male-dominated industries, their accomplishments are uplifting and set the path forward. We ask them for their best career advice.

1. Dione Song, Chief operating officer, Love, Bonito

“Someone once told me that if you find yourself hesitating when presented with an opportunity because you doubt your capabilities, just jump into it and do it. Someone believes in you, and you might just be underestimating yourself. That’s the best career advice I’ve received.”

2. Jumaiyah Mahathir, Co-founder and ceo, Halalfoodhunt

“To other women out there who are facing similar challenges, don’t let the roadblocks ahead discourage you. Get past them, prove yourself, and be an inspiration for the next generation of women entrepreneurs.”

3. Pamela Phor, Senior assistant director, Organisational Planning and Development, Strategic Planning Division, Singapore Prison Service

“When I first joined SPS, I found myself in a male- dominated environment. I thought I had to be like one of them, to appear tough and fierce, so that the inmates and staff would listen to me. But I realised after a while that I don’t have to try and be like a man to gain the respect and trust of the inmates and other officers. I just had to be fair but firm, and show genuine concern for the people around me.”

4. Saranta Gattie, Co-founder, The Working Capitol Founder, Kaira Ventures

“Starting your own business will always come with its own set of challenges. When it comes to securing funding or entering into any partnership, it is crucial to first have clarity on your purpose and values, as a leader and a business, to ensure that you build an ecosystem of partners who are aligned with your vision.”

5. Antoinette Renee Patterson, Founder and CEO, Safe Space Singapore

“One of the biggest changes I see in myself is that I am now able to get past taboos and speak openly to other people about what I went through.”

6. Alexis Chun, CEO, Legalese

“Throughout my career, I’ve found women always asking for a lower pay or negotiating against themselves, not realising that they’re probably the most qualified person for the job.

I’ve also seen women apologising for things that they shouldn’t be sorry for. Stop judging yourself, and don’t say no to yourself before someone else does – this is something I say to the students, trainees, and juniors that I work with.”

7. Clara Teo, Co-founder, Sunday Bedding

“Never let someone convince you that you’re too young to start a business. The biggest advantage of starting young is the wealth of growth opportunities available, since you’re able to learn as you go along.

Starting young also means you are less anchored towards assumptions or preset notions than a more experienced person.”

8. Cheryl Ou, Founder, The Nail Social and The Social Space

“If you’re in the midst of starting your own business, my advice is to always remember why you embarked on this journey. When the going gets tough – and it will – remembering what got you started in the first place will help to keep you going.”

9. Grishma Kewada, Regional head of Risk Management Asia Pacific Region, Coface

“As women, we need to support and mentor each other as well, and not compare or compete with others and become victims of imposter syndrome. We have to be the drivers of change. That’s crucial.”

10. Junie Foo, President, Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations CEO, Methodist Welfare Services

“I mentor a set of young female professionals, and I notice that their husbands are helping out in that aspect. It’s so important to have a supportive spouse who does an equal amount of heavy lifting.

''It really helps to take a load off when there’s equal footing in the marriage and family, and the husbands help out with the household and caregiving duties too.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.