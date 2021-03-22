10 foods to eat to stay youthful and energetic

Besides using sunscreen while under the sun and getting fit through exercise, eating foods high in antioxidants can lead to lesser radical oxidation and reduce the appearance of wrinkles on your face.

So while these methods will prevent an outward appearance of ageing, here are 10 foods that will keep you aging both inside and out:

Fish high in omega-3 fats

PHOTO: Pexels

Fish like salmon, mackerel and albacore tuna have healthy amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that can help to lower the risk of heart diseases and help increase the lean muscle mass to keep your heart healthy. Your body can't make these omega-3 fatty acids itself so these fishes are a good source.

High antioxidant vegetables

PHOTO: Pexels

Besides being high in antioxidant (that reduces free radicals in your cells), vegetables like kale, broccoli and Brussels sprout contain cancer-preventive nutrients and vitamins that can help detox the cells in your body.

Goji berries

PHOTO: Pexels

A favourite amongst Asian health enthusiasts, goji berries can help to strengthen your liver and purify your blood. Tibetans also believe that goji berries have skin rejuvenating properties!

Raw cacao

PHOTO: Unsplash

Dark chocolates are said to have anti-aging properties but take it one step further and scatter some raw cacao nibs onto your yoghurt or oatmeal! Raw cacaos have polyphenols, an antioxidant agent that can help you feel and look younger.

Avocados

PHOTO: Pexels

We already know that avocados have hearty-healthy fats but did you know it could keep you looking younger too? Full of anti-aging properties, they prevent inflammation from happening and strengthen your cardiovascular system too. Guacamole anyone?

Wild berries

PHOTO: Pexels

Wild berries like blueberries, cranberries and raspberries all help the body to produce collagen that keeps your skin smooth, firm and prevents it from sagging.

Low fat yoghurt

PHOTO: Pexels

Low fat yoghurt contains plenty of live cultures and vitamins, including vitamin B that can help speed up cell growth so your skin stays supple for longer.

Walnuts

PHOTO: Pexels

Walnuts contain minerals like zinc, copper and selenium that help produce more collagen for your skin so it retains its elasticity better. Eating walnuts are said to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Water-heavy fruits

PHOTO: Pexels

We all know how important hydration is for your skin so if you know you're not getting enough hydration by drinking water, how about getting it through fruits?

Water rich fruits like watermelon, apples and peaches all contain water for hydration and nutrients to keep your skin moist and healthy.

Tofu and soybean

PHOTO: Pexels

Tofu and soybean contain phytoestrogen chemicals that can keep skin from aging faster so your skin doesn't show outward signs of aging.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.