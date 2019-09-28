10 fun things you must do in Yangon, Myanmar on your next weekend getaway

The former capital is a playground for those who love food, culture and having a great holiday.

Answer this quickly: What’s the capital of Myanmar? If you answered Yangon, well…you’re wrong. The capital has shifted to Naypyitaw in 2005 but Yangon remains the cultural and economic capital and most populous city in the country.

This means that Yangon is still the place to travel to in Myanmar.

Besides being a melting pot of the 135 ethnic groups in the nation, Yangon also features delicious food and multiple cultural landmarks.

Plus, it’s affordable, which makes it even more attractive. Bonus: A quick three hour flight will get you there, which means it should be on your travel bucket list for weekend getaways.

What are the things to do when you’re heading to Yangon? We’ve got you covered.

1. VISIT SULE PAGODA

Let’s start from the city centre, where your first pitstop should be Sule Pagoda, a stupa located in downtown Yangon in the middle of a roundabout.

Sule Pagoda was said to be built more than 2,000 years ago and is supposedly older than its more famous counterpart, Shwedagon Pagoda (more on that later).

As with local temple architecture, the pagoda is split into four entrances that correspond to the four directions — north, south, east and west. Inside, you’ll be greeted with structures covered with gold foil that glisten and shine with sunlight — an impressive sight to behold.

Entrance fee costs about US$2 (S$2.80) per person (you can pay with local currency) and do note that you might be hustled by the vendors and monks there to pay extra for offerings to pray at the site.

2. TAKE A STROLL IN MAHA BANDULA PARK

Across the street from Sule Pagoda, you’ll find a stretch of greenery with an obelisk in the middle.

A nice respite from the hustle and bustle of the city, the park is named after General Maha Bandula who fought in the Anglo-Burmese War between 1824 to 1826.

The obelisk on the other hand, which is also known as the Independence Monument, commemorates the independence of Myanmar from British colonial rule in 1948.

Plus, you’ll be treated to an amazing view as the surroundings are dotted with colonial buildings such as the City Hall and Supreme Court.

Note: The public park is closed off by gates at night.

3. HAVE HIGH TEA AT THE STRAND HOTEL

Fans of colonial architecture will definitely need to pay a visit to the Strand Hotel right by the Yangon River.

Fun fact: The Strand, as it is also known by, was built in 1901 and later owned by the Sarkies brothers, the same people behind the famous Raffles Hotel in Singapore.

A five-star hotel and heritage colonial landmark, the Strand Hotel is also known for its high tea. Between 2.30pm and 5pm,

The Strand Café serves up an impressive array of local and international food — from tea leaf salad and deep fried sticky rice balls to scones and sandwiches — that will delight your taste buds.

You can choose between the Classic (US$20) or Myanmar (US$18) menu (or go for both). Else, you can treat yourself to a cocktail or two at the Sarkies Bar or have a go at fine dining at The Strand Restaurant.

4. SHOP AT BOGYOKE AUNG SAN MARKET

Previously named as the Scott Market, the bazaar was renamed Bogyoke (General) Aung San Market after the late General Aung San who fought for the country’s independence (Aung San Suu Kyi is his daughter).

The market spans across two floors and a couple of blocks with countless merchants selling goods such as food, textiles, coffee and locally mined precious stones such as jade and ruby.

If you didn’t know, Myanmar is especially known for its quality jade and ruby, so it’s a great place to purchase jewellery made with these gems. Note: Bogyoke Aung San Market is closed on Mondays.

After that, you can take the overhead bridge across the street to Junction City. It’s an air-conditioned mall that sells high street to mid-luxury international and local labels.

Junction City even has a BreadTalk — and the brand’s iconic floss bread tastes just like the ones you’ll find in Singapore.

5. CATCH THE SUNSET AT SHWEDAGON PAGODA

Now with the sun setting on the horizon, it is time to explore the most famous landmark in Yangon — the Shwedagon Pagoda.