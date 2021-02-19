10 genius products that will make WFH more productive

With Covid-19 being a long-drawn battle, and the arguably successful WFH transitions made over the last year, working from home – whether part-time or full-time – will be part of the future work plan. As such, it is time to seriously consider remodeling your home office space into one that is more conducive and productivity-enabling.

Here are 10 great products – from ergonomic furniture to white noise machines – that will help relieve some aches, make your work hours more pleasant, and aid you to complete more tasks in less time.

1. Omnidesk Pro 2020 - The Wildwood Collection, $1,059 from Omnidesk

PHOTO: Omnidesk

Not all tables are created equal. The key feature of this local design is the ability to adjust the height between 60cm and 125cm from the floor. This gives you the versatility to use it as a regular desk while sitting or convert it into a standing desk.

2. Herman Miller Aeron Chair With Posture Fit SL in Graphite, from $1,989 from Xtra

PHOTO: Xtra

Poor sitting postures can cause aches and problems to your neck, shoulders lower back. This ergonomic design supports healthy and proper posture through features such as spinal and lumbar support. Mesh is also used to construct the seat and backrest to prevent heat-trapping by allowing air flow.

3. Arccoil Anti Fatigue Mat, $45 from Shopee

PHOTO: Arccoil

Advocates for standing while working swear by its ability to help combat the negative effects of being sedentary and seated all day long. Standing for prolonged periods, however, comes with a price tag of strains on your joints and lower back. A plushy standing mat like this will help alleviate pressure by adding cushioning. This mat also boasts anti-slip properties and a bevelled edge to prevent tripping.

4. Anker PowerExpand 13-In-1 USB-C Docking Station, $349 from Shopee

PHOTO: Anker

A common gripe from laptop users? Insufficient USB ports. This Anker docking station comes built with a comprehensive set of features, ranging from USB-A and USB-C ports, SD and microSD card readers (perfect for photographers and videographers), 4K DisplayPort and Gigabit Ethernet Port, to solve all your woes. It supports the simultaneous charging of your laptop and mobile devices too.

5. Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, from $428 from Jabra

PHOTO: Jabra

If your work environment is plagued with chatty family members or construction sounds, use these noise-cancelling headphones to block them out. These headphones would also send a clear signal that you do not want to be disturbed.

6. Gigantus V2 - Large, $24.90 from Razer

PHOTO: Razer

Mouse pad is often an overlooked tech essential until we face problems with our mouse’s tracking responsiveness. Created by homegrown gaming company Razer, this mouse pad employs a textured micro-weave cloth to ensure sensitivity and precision. It also has a high-density rubber foam base to provide cushioning and anti-slip.

7. Gimars Upgrade Enlarge Gel Memory Foam Set, $16.76 from Amazon

PHOTO: Gimars

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a painful and debilitating condition that can occur due to repetitive wrist movements (read: using your computer or phone for prolonged periods). To relieve the tension in the nerves along your wrists, get a wrist guard to reduce the strain on your wrists when you type on the keyboard and use the mouse.

8. LectroFan Classic White Noise and Fan Sound Machine, $180 from Lazada

PHOTO: LectroFan

Research by the University of Oxford has found that a moderate level (70 dB) of ambient noise aids with creative thinking, while another by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found that white noise helps with learning and memory.

White noise does this by drowning out distracting noises with soothing sounds that supposedly improves concentration. A white noise machine, such as this LecrtoFan model, can help generate soothing white noise to make your work (or sleep) more effective. This model offers 20 unique sounds and adjustable volume control.

9. Arctic Stainless Steel Tumbler, $19.90 from JML

PHOTO: Arctic

We like our hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. This sleek vacuum-insulated tumbler checks both boxes and is built with a splash-resistant lid. We’ve tried it, and are amazed by how it kept our ice from melting. With the wide mouth opening, you could even fit your reusable straw and drink from it.

10. Pomodoro Tracker, free

PHOTO: Pomodoro Tracker

Pomodoro Tracker is a free-to-use website that helps you manage your schedule into bite-sized timeslots. It emulates the Pomodoro technique created by Francesco Cirillo where each task is allocated 25 minutes to complete, followed by a five-minute break before you embark on the next task.

This could be particularly useful for those who have many tasks on hand but find it difficult to multi-task, or procrastinators looking to use their time more effectively.

This article was first published in Her World Online.