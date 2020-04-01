10 getaways to recharge yourself after the year-end festivities

Your social calendar may get pretty crowded at the end of the year, with places to travel to and parties to attend on Christmas and New Year.

Why not plan a getaway from it all by visiting some of these resorts perfect for some peace and quiet?

MANDAPA, BALI

While the Seminyak, Kuta, and Ubud regions are popular all year round and get pretty crowded, the Mandapa is a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort tucked away in the idyllic and private grounds along the Ayung River.

Surrounded by lush rice paddies and picturesque hillsides, the property is a quiet, verdant resort away from all the hustle and bustle of the rest of Bali.

Each of the luxuriously appointed villas and suites boasts views of the surrounding rice paddies, luxuriant forest, and the Ayung River.

Yoga classes that overlook these same serene views? Check. A romantic candlelit dinner right by the riverside? Check.

The Mandapa is easily one of the best resorts to get away from it all in Bali.

THE MURAKA, MALDIVES

This sprawling villa is part of the Conrad's expansive collection of villas in the Maldives.

The Muraka is located off the coast of the Rangali Island of the two-island-large resort, surrounded by nothing but the azure waters and a jetty connecting to the mainland.

If being hundreds of feet away from any other form of human life isn't secluded enough, you'd be relieved to know that the villa goes undersea.

Yes, this is an underwater villa, with the lower floor rooms providing an unfettered view of the aquatic life 16.4 feet under the surface.

Offering opulent furnishings, a personal butler and chef, and an endless choice of activities, this is the most grandiose way to get away from it all in style at $50,000 a night.

EXPLORA RAPA NUI, EASTER ISLAND

Best known for the Moai monolithic heads, the Easter Island is one of the most secluded places in the world. Not exactly known for having a party scene, the vibes here are more mystifying and peaceful than wild and festive.

The resort of Explora Rapa Nui sits in the verdant countryside, surrounded by lush trees and rolling plains.

While there may be no televisions in this property — which, honestly, really helps to get away from it all — you'll be perfectly entertained by plenty of activities such as horseback riding, hiking, snorkelling, and diving.

The minimalistic resort is decked out in wood and stone, giving it a natural but luxurious vibe, and is surrounded by panoramic views of the ocean that surrounds the island.

BRAEWICK CAFE AND CARAVAN PARK, SHETLAND ISLANDS

As Britain's most northern territory, the Shetland Islands offer up some incredible, dramatic views of landscapes and seascapes. The seclusion and hushed tones of the islands is the perfect place to get some quietude.

While lodging options here may be limited, camping is one of the best ways to get in some rest and relaxation.

One of the best places for camping here would be the Braewick Cafe and Caravan Park, offering a caravan park and campsite that offers striking views.

The property has a cafe, a craft shop, and a full suite of facilities that you'd need for a camping getaway.

GJOGV CAMPSITE, FAROE ISLANDS

The Faroe Islands are really quiet. With a population of just 50,000, you'll be able to get all the silence and refreshing air you could want. The Faroe Islands are also rich with breathtaking scenery and some rich fauna.

The village of Gjogv is hands down one of the best places to camp with well-kept facilities and its terrific location.

The village is surrounded by the highest peaks in the territory to the east, and a fertile bird colony as well as a beautiful gorge to north. However, the campsite is pretty small, and only has limited spaces for just 20 caravans and 10 tents.

Be sure to book early to ensure that you'd be able to secure a spot; you'd not regret visiting this otherworldly land.

TONGABEZI, ZAMBIA

The Tongabezi Lodge is located on the banks of the mighty Zambezi River, and with just six houses in the collection, you're way more likely to spot a hippo than be disturbed by a nosy neighbour.

While one of the houses is a treehouse, offering up verdant panoramic views, the other five boasts private decks that stretch into the water.

The designs of these houses are inspired by the traditional rondavels of Africa, making it a seamless blend right into the landscapes of Zambia.

You may be surrounded by the wilderness, but a holiday here definitely isn't without luxury finishings: dining on a boat floating on the river, and a private guide to arrange for tours, safari visits, or any adventure you'd like on the beautiful lands of Zambia.

LEVIN IGLUT, FINLAND

Fancy sleeping in an igloo? You can in Finland at Levin Iglut in Lapland.

Fully fitted with modern conveniences such as heated glass windows, private kitchen, and bathrooms, as well as wifi, you'd be as comfortable here as you would be at home.

What makes these igloos unique is that they're entirely glass, giving you stunning views all around.

Perhaps the highlight of these igloos are a lucky few would be able to catch the magical Northern Lights lighting up the skies.

Watch the stunning lights dance around from the comfort of your own suite, definitely making it one of the most romantic experiences ever.

Just remember that the Northern Lights appear between August to April, so plan your vacations right!

SIX SENSES, BHUTAN

Being located deep in the Himalayan mountain range, the landlocked kingdom of Bhutan is one of the hardest places to visit and is also one of the most isolated.

With strict controls on tourist visits, each holiday in this serene paradise is carefully curated by your travel provider.

One of the best providers and resorts here is the iconic Six Senses brand.

The Six Senses properties in Bhutan span across five lodges, each with their own unique flair and vantages.

From the Bumthang lodge located in the middle of a forest and designed to blend right into its surroundings, to the Thimpu lodge with its majestic architecture and stunning panoramas over the capital, there's something for everyone.

ANANDA IN THE HIMALAYAS, UTTARAKHAND

Having a roster of clients such as Oprah Winfrey, the British Royal Family, and the Gates, the star-studded list of people who have stayed at this retreat is a testament to how impressive it is.

A former palace, the Ananda is set in the picturesque settings of the Himalayas and is famous for its yoga and spa treatments.

Overlooking the Ganges valley and rocky peaks around a 100-acre untouched forest, serenity comes guaranteed.

This wellness retreat is also complemented by an endless list of activities to entertain you that includes temple visits and water rafting.

Enjoy all that nature has to offer while being surrounded by thoughtful luxury.

MASIKRYONG SKI RESORT, DPRK

Perhaps a controversial pick, the Masikryong Ski Resort, is indisputably the most isolated ski resort in existence.

Getting here alone is quite the feat, with an arduous visa application process for most people around the world, an absence of internet, round-the-clock surveillance, and the restrictions of your movements.

However, if you really want to experience something unlike any other, and do it with obsessive order and silence, a ski resort in North Korea is pretty much the epitome of that.

Some of you may be surprised to learn that North Korea has a ski resort, but this was built, officially, to "make people not only possess strong physiques and sound mentality but also enjoy their sports and cultural lives in a world's advanced condition."

Interpret that however you wish.

This article was first published in Wego.