10 good habits to teach your preschooler

POLITENESS

You'd be amazed how children who are polite to others are regarded more positively.

For example, saying "please" and "thank you", waiting patiently for her turn at the swings, sharing her toys with her friends, sticking to the rules of the game and developing good table manners are all habits that make others feel comfortable in her presence.

FRIENDLINESS

We are all, by nature, social animals; we enjoy the company of others.

As children vary in their ability to interact in a friendly way with their peers, develop good social skills in your four-year-old by reminding her to smile and chat when she meets people, to invite her friends to play with her, and to resolve disagreements without fighting.

KINDNESS

Apart from helping her siblings, friends and family if they are struggling with something, your child can also be introduced to charity - perhaps by encouraging her to give away part of her pocket money or donate some of her old toys.

Care and consideration are always much appreciated by the recipient.

INDEPENDENCE

Life is so much more enjoyable when she can stand on her own two feet and do as much as possible by herself. The effects of independence are both psychological and practical.

For example, she will feel good knowing that she can dress without your help in the morning, or that she can pour her own drink without needing to ask you.

PERSISTENCE