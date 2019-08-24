10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there

East meets best.

There's good food everywhere in Singapore, and the East side is no exception. The Finder brings you this cafe guide that'll bring you from Changi to the East Coast and all districts in between.

CHOCK FULL OF BEANS

If nothing else, this cute cafe’s 3D latte art alone warrants a visit. Not to say that the food won’t tempt you — its Eggs Benedict is topped with rich Hollandaise sauce that marries the perfectly poached eggs and thick crusty homemade toast perfectly.

Not a coffee person? Kick back with a pint or two at the alfresco dining area with some cheesy nacho fries.

Chock Full Of Beans, 4 Changi Village Rd, #01-2090, 500004

SINPOPO BRAND

Singaporeans stepping into Sinpopo Brand will be filled with a sense of nostalgia as it is fitted out in a retro theme with familiar-yet-different food dishes.

For expats, it’s a welcome curiosity, even more so once diners have browsed through the menu — locally-inspired fare like Sinpopo Sliced Wagyu Horfun (thick noodles) to sinfully rich beverages such as Kopi (local coffee) Affogato and Horlicks & Maltesers.

Sinpopo Brand, 458 Joo Chiat Rd, 427671

FORTY HANDS EAST COAST

Yes, Forty Hands is not quite unknown nor hidden, but its latest cafe (opened in May 2018 as its only 2nd outlet in SG, after 8 years) occupies a former chicken rice shop along East Coast Road is new and hence, can be considered somewhat hidden from the general public — for now that is.

Given how its signature roasted cuppas and tau sar pau (steamed buns with red bean paste filling) are available here too, plus the added attraction of smashed avocado on toast and har cheong gai (shrimp paste chicken) waffles, will surely make this the go-to-cafe on the East side.

Forty Hands, 226 East Coast Rd, 428923

GROUP THERAPY COFFEE

What began as a collective events space still holds the same beliefs — that the best form of nourishment is forging relationships. And second-best? At this tucked-away cafe reminiscent of a cosy Brooklyn roost, dig into comfort food like Crispy French Toast (pictured; available on weekends), Pumpkin Pancakes, and more.

Group Therapy Coffee, 30 East Coast Rd, Katong V, #01-11, 428751

BIRDS OF PARADISE

While this is more of a gelato shop rather than a cafe, we have to give this place a shout out. The ice cream is made with natural botanical flavours like Strawberry Basil or Pandan, and they taste delicious.

The interior is also extremely pretty and will provide a gorgeous backdrop for your Instagram snaps.

Birds of Paradise, 63 East Coast Road, #01-05, 428776

PENNY UNIVERSITY

An artisanal cafe born out of a love of coffee discovered in London, you can’t justify not getting yourself a cuppa while you’re here.

For the adventurous, try the Gula Melaka (palm sugar) affogato — along with specialist cakes and breads freshly made by local bakers, healthy brunch fare, or not-so-healthy ones like the eponymous Penny Mac and Cheese. Tip: It’s also halal!

Penny University, 402 East Coast Rd, 428997

THE COASTAL SETTLEMENT

Head here for TCS’ versions of local fare. For mains, take on its fiery XO Prawn Aglio Olio, add one a side of sweet potato fries sprinkled with parmesan shavings and end the meal with a scoop gelato or ice cream (choose from durian, peanut butter & jelly and more) served in a wafer bowl.

The Coastal Settlement (TCS), 200 Netheravon Rd, 508529

FART TARTZ CAFE

Here, desserts and even mains like pastas are served in adorable mason jars. A favourite: the Bulbous Oriental, spaghetti tossed with in-house olive oil, smoked duck, crunchy fish roe, parsley and sea salt garlic powder.

fArt tArtz cafe, 1 Expo Dr, Singapore Expo, Max-Atria (Foyer 1), #02-04, 486150

FATCAT ICE CREAM BAR

Even if you don’t have a sweet tooth, FatCat is bound to convert you with its mouth-watering array of desserts. They have creative ice-cream flavours like Butter Beer, Watermelon Soju and White Peach Sangria, while the Gourmet Charcoal Waffles, drizzled in salted egg yolk sauce is legendary.

FatCat’s plated desserts change depending on the season, and right now, you can try their Reverse Smores – a banana caramel sorbet with a cookie base and lightly torched marshmallows on top – a fancy treat that’ll bring back memories of having them right by the campfire. Mmm!

FatCat Ice Cream Bar, 416 Bedok North Avenue 2, #01-25, 460416

PERCOLATE

This coffee roaster is a coffee addict’s dream: It stocks quality beans around the world – from London to San Jose. As expected, the coffee is exceptional and if you’re adventurous, you can savour creative desserts like Thai Coco Black (chilled Thai coconut with a shot of espresso).

Also on the menu are sesame yuzu cake, organic granola and brunch items like French toast and croissants.

Percolate, 136 Bedok North Ave 3, #01-152, 460136

This article was first published in The Finder.