10 hidden cafes in the North of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there

The only way is up…

North, where all the good food’s at. Mask up, sanitise, and journey to the north for these amazing grubs. No more than 5 people in a group please, let’s all be responsible, yeah?

1. Wildseed Cafe & Bar @ The Summerhouse

Facebook/thesummerhousesg

Completing the trio of eateries to look out for at Seletar Aerospace Park, this cafe, patisserie and bar sits on the ground level of The Summerhouse.

The Weekday menu at the cafe includes Thai Chicken Noodle Salad and its signature Wildseed Garden Arrabiata, while the Dinner menu at the bistro & bar features bar snacks & sides, pizzas, pastas, burgers and grills, that will have you reaching for more.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they’re taking reservations! Also, let’s keep group gatherings to a maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal .

Wildseed Cafe & Bar @ The Summerhouse , 3 Park Ln, Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 798387

2. Canopy Garden Dining

Facebook/Canopydining

The reason why this dining spot is considered hidden? Simply because it is located inside a park (duh). Food that gets dished out here are easy to appreciate: Think Crabmeat Aglio Olio, Hawaiian Pizza, and a Chef Special, the Nippon Angus Beef Fillet.

Aside from the all the greenery in the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park that you will find yourself in when you dine here (choose either to do so indoors or alfresco), pets are also welcome here, so bring Spot along!

Canopy Garden Dining, 1382 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Bishan Park 2, 569931

3. Common Chefs

Facebook/commonchefs

This cafe-cum-bakery's Rich Man burger is basically breakfast in burger form buttered brioche buns sandwiching a hearty chorizo patty, sautéed mushrooms, caramelised onions, scrambled eggs with a punch of truffle mayo.

Made several orders of magnitude more decadent by hot melted cheddar sauce to drizzle over your burger. Oh, and tater tots, just because.

Common Chefs, 8 Jln Legundi, #01-13, 759274

4. Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Caf

PHOTO: Facebook/SoekSeng1954BicycleCafe

You're here for the view as much as you are for the food. Owned by a vintage bicycle enthusiast bikes aren't the only mode of transport you'll see here. Sat right by the dynamic Seletar Airspace, watch private jets and helicopters take off in plain (or plane) view as you bite on simple cakes and coffee.

Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Cafe, 80 Seletar Aerospace, MAJ Aviation Building, #01-01, 797563

5. Holy Cow Creamery

PHOTO: Facebook/HolyCowCreamery.SG

Tickle your tastebuds with hot and cold with this dessert parlour's creamy scoops of ice cream atop smoky cheddar cheese waffles. And, look out for seasonal flavours like the auspicious Melon-dollar, Japanese musk melon sherbet, during Chinese New Year.

Holy Cow Creamery, Yishun St 22, Blk 292, #01-291, 760292

6. Wheeler's Estate

Facebook/wheelersestate

The up-market cousin of the famed Wheeler's Yard cafe is slightly harder to get to — it's housed in a colonial-era shophouse nestled amidst a calming breadth of green, formerly occupied by the Seletar Airspace - but it's certainly easy to love.

Try the Herb Crusted Barramundi, or the Tru Blu Burger that comes with a Wagyu patty served with red stone fries.

Wheeler's Estate, 2 Park Ln, Seletar Aerospace Park, 798386

7. The Summerhouse

PHOTO: Facebook/thesummerhousesg

Just next door to Wheeler's Estate, brunch is a luxurious affair at this unique farm-to-table destination with faves like the Slow Cooked Iberico Fermin Pork Collar or the Miso Shiitake Linguine with grilled prawns.

Feeling fancy (or hungry)? Or come dinnertime, treat yourself to The Summerhouse Kitchen Menu, featuring dishes such as 24 Hours Tajima Chuck Tender and Charcoal Grilled Slipper Lobster.

The Summerhouse, 3 Park Ln, Seletar Aerospace Park, 798387

8. Thus Coffee

Facebook/thuscoffeesg

Sometimes, simple satisfies: The small menu comprises grain bowls and the eponymous Thus Breakfast, your classic plate of big brekkie. That said, simple doesn't mean stodgy at this humble coffee joint — beans are lovingly roasted in-house , yielding a fuller body.

Thus Coffee, 4 Jln Kuras, 577723

9. Yahava Coffee Works

Facebook/Yahava KoffeeWorks SG

Travelling the world (and avoiding potholes and elephants, they claim), the caffeine-fuelled folks behind Yahava Koffee Works discover the best of the best coffee beans, and bring these beans and stories home for fellow cafe-lovers to enjoy. Hence their motto, "Adventure in a Cup".

They also sell coffee-making equipment , and host the occasional coffee appreciation workshop at the cafe academy.

Yahava Koffee Work, 50 Tagore Ln, #B1-02 EBC Lifestyle Hub, 787494

10. Poison Ivy Bistro

Facebook/bollywoodveggies

Trust an eatery nestled in a farm to have the freshest food. The local-inspired menu features dishes like the Nasi Lemak Platter (Malay fragrant rice coloured blue with organic blue pea flowers), and while you shouldn't expect anything fancy, they certainly taste farm-fresh and home-cooked with love.

Poison Ivy Bistro, Bollywood Veggies, 100 Neo Tiew Rd, 719026

