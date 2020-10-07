10 hotel day packages for work and play at $250 and below

Tired of trying to work from the dining room table as your parents blare their Mediacorp drama serials? Level up your work-from-home session at a different location. No, not at another hipster cafe, but at a luxurious hotel.

Numerous hotels have rolled out work-from-hotel promos that let you type away in a nicer setting. And even if you don’t believe in mixing business with pleasure, these packages can offer a nice day of escapism, mimicking a super short getaway at the fraction of the price of an overseas one.

Families can also enjoy an outing without the stress of packing and planning activities.

Alright, so who’s up for a daycation?

10 hotel day packages for work and play

Hotel Cost of day package Highlights PARKROYAL on Beach Road From $128++ (single occupancy) From $138++ (double occupancy) Free use of gym and swimming pool Complimentary afternoon tea set Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa $75/$50/$25/$10/free per adult/teenager/child/preschooler/toddler Includes $50 dining credits for adults Free use of swimming pool Four Seasons Hotel Singapore From $250 Free glass of sparkling wine Use of lap pool and tennis courts Fairmont Singapore From $145 per room $75 dining credits Use of outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa facilities Lyf Funan Singapore From $70++ Stationery kit Intercontinental Singapore $150++ per room for single guest in standard guestroom Access to fitness centre and swimming pool Two-course set lunch at Ash & Elm or $30 dining credit Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa $80++ per person (Lounge & Unwind) $198++ per room (Workcation) $60++ worth of F&B credits Access to pool and gym YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport $100++ for 4 hours $120++ for 6 hours $140++ for 8 hours Access to gym Crowne Plaza Changi Airport $160++ $30 dining credit Complimentary upgrade to Premier Room Hotel G Singapore $90++ Set lunch from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar Two glasses of house pour wine from Ginnett.

1. PARKROYAL on Beach Road

Feel just like you’re working in a coveted corner office with a view of the Singapore skyline when you take advantage of the Ultimate Work from Hotel Day-cation Pass from PARKROYAL on Beach Road. It includes an 11-hour stay in a guest room equipped with a desk, free Wi-Fi and complimentary coffee and tea.

You can arrive at 8am and check out by 7pm. In between churning out spreadsheets, use the gym or outdoor swimming pool for free. If you just wanna take your mind off work for a day, book into the spa at 25 per cent off. You also get to enjoy a complimentary afternoon tea set.

The offer is valid until Dec 31, 2020.

Image credit: PARKROYAL on Beach Road

2. Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa

Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa wants to make you feel like you’re in paradise, rather than the hell that is life in a pandemic. Their daycations offer you the chance to relax on a sunny balcony with the sound of waves lapping in the distance.

Their surprisingly affordable day pass is available from 10am to 8pm, and gives you access to the pool, beach and sea sports activities like kayaking and stand-up paddling. Adults also get $50 worth of dining credits, which is a steal considering the day pass itself costs only $75.

The offer is valid till Nov 10, 2020.

3. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Escape the urban jungle (sort of) by checking into Four Seasons Hotel, with its botanical-inspired suites. When you show up for your “daycation”, you are presented with a free glass of sparkling wine which will hopefully take the edge off our new normal.

During your downtime, swim in the lap pool, play a game of tennis or dine at one of their in-house restaurants at 20per cent off. Check-in is at 9am, and check-out at 6pm.

Pets weighing no more than 6.8kg can keep you company at a surcharge of $100 (or $130 for suites), provided you keep them on a leash at all times while on the hotel premises.

The offer is valid till Dec 31, 2020.

4. Fairmont Singapore

Formerly a favourite of business travellers before Covid-19 shut the world down, Fairmont is now opening its doors to daycationers from Monday to Thursday, 8am to 7pm.

Unlike some hotels that charge per person, Fairmont’s $145-per-room charge caters up to two adults and two children, which is ideal for families. Connect to the free Wi-Fi and load up on Nespresso coffee and TWG tea if you need to work.

On your lunch break, use your $75 dining credits at resident restaurants such as Prego and SKAI, or use the outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa facilities like the jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

This daycation can also be purchased as a gift voucher, making it a nice treat for a stressed out partner, friend or family member.

The offer is valid till Dec 30, 2020.

5. lyf Funan Singapore

lyf Funan’s chic co-living spaces are targeted at young entrepreneurs and creatives who want to be surrounded by like-minded folks. Now, you can sample this hipsterish working environment for a day by checking into a private workspace.

Choose between a private studio or 2-, 4- or 5-room suites that you can share with family members, friends or co-workers. You’ll be getting a minimalistic space that is more geared towards work than luxury, which is great if you’re booking in with coworkers or collaborators.

The day package is available from 9am to 7pm and includes high speed Wi-Fi, a stationery kit, coffee, tea and snacks.

This offer is valid till Dec 31, 2020. Use the promo code WORKSPACE when booking.

6. Intercontinental Singapore

You won’t miss the grey walls of your office cubicle when you check into Intercontinental Singapore.

Other than free Wi-Fi, writing material, Nespresso and TWG tea, you’ll also get to take a dip in the swimming pool or work out at the Fitness Centre. At lunchtime, opt for a two-course set lunch at Ash & Elm or $30 worth of dining credit.

Your pet can also join you at a supplement of $75++, which entitles you to pet amenities as well as $50 in-room dining credit. A second occupant can be added at a supplement of $25++, inclusive of either lunch or $30 in-room dining credits.

7. Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa

Sentosa isn’t exactly thought of as a place to work, but now you can do just that with Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa’s $80++ Lounge & Unwind package, available daily from 11am to 7pm.

You’ll gain access to the pool, gym and $60++ worth of F&B credits. The catch is that you don’t get a room unless you pay a top-up fee of $118++ per room.

If you’re looking for day access with a room, their Workcation package ($198++) offers access to the pool and gym, as well as $60++ worth of F&B credits.

These offers are valid till Dec 31, 2020.

8. YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport

Miss the airport? Now you have an excuse to go there despite all flights being grounded. YOTELAIR’s utilitarian rooms or “cabins”, as they call them, were originally intended for weary passengers on a layover. Now they’re open for booking for as little as four hours.

You’ll get your own bed, TV, pull-out workstation and access to the hotel gym. It’s all rather spartan, but once you step out, you’ll find yourself at Changi Airport and can revel in the nostalgia of past trips. And maybe do a spot of shopping.

9. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

Want to reminisce the good old days when you’d hop on a plane at any excuse? Crowne Plaza Changi Airport’s Time for a Work-cation package lets you do just that. You get 8 hours in a guest room from 7am to 7pm with $30 worth of dining credits.

Other than free Wi-Fi, coffee and tea, you also get a complimentary upgrade to a Premier Room so you can truly work in a nicer environment, or feel like a tourist again, albeit in your own country.

10. Hotel G Singapore

Hotel G’s Hustle & Grind package might sound a bit questionable, but get your mind out of the gutter. It’s actually for people who work remotely on their computer. Available on weekdays, the package gives you use of a guestroom from 7am to 7pm.

You also enjoy a set lunch from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar and two glasses of house pour wine from Ginnett. Perfect if you desire precious me-time in style, unlike your usual meh environment.

The rooms are available for only one person, but you can also upgrade to an overnight stay for two at $50++.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.