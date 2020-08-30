10 hotel staycations that'll make you feel like you're not in Singapore

As we wait for travel restrictions to ease and for it to be safe once again to holiday overseas, why not check out one of these Singapore hotels that can transport you away from our island nation and make you feel like you’re somewhere else entirely?
Scroll down for our pick of 10 hotel staycations that’ll make you feel like you’re on an overseas vacation:
Cappella Singapore
Consistently rated one of Singapore’s most luxurious hotels, Capella’s combination of colonial and modern design exudes privacy and peace.
Their famed infinity pools are the perfect place for daytime lounging, while in the evening, Bob’s Bar offers up a Havana-inspired old world feel, as well as tastings of the hotel’s infused rum in their nightly Bosun’s Call ritual.
With the Sentosa Staycation package, you get 20 per cent off the hotel’s best available rate along with a host of free activities including complimentary in-room refreshments as well as sessions with the Capella Culturalist who will take you back a few centuries with stories of the area’s history.
Rates start at approximately $637+++.
W Singapore Sentosa Cove
Expect a hip, Miami-vibe when you check into the W Singapore Sentosa Cove, with its undulating design and super happening pool. But if you’re heading to Sentosa with a mind to rest and relax, the one-night Wellness Escape package is the one to book.
This includes complimentary breakfast for two, a 45-minute spa treatment at AWAY Spa, a yoga session on the lawn and special detox welcome amenities.
Then get adventurous with a Gogreen Segway Eco Adventure and the AJ Jackett Sentosa: Skybridge experience. Prices start at $569++ and the package will be available from Sep 1 to Dec 30.
Villa Samadhi
Nestled in the 22-hectare Labrador Nature Reserve is Villa Samadhi, a stately colonial black and white building with 20 rooms, some with their own plunge pools and balconies.
A jaunt across a suspended bridge will take you to the standalone Tamarind Hill, where authentic Thai food awaits.
The Crib Samadhi Experience for the hotel’s ground floor rooms with garden access starts at $408+++ and includes complimentary welcome drinks and fruit, high tea for two, afternoon tea, sundowners for an hour, breakfast in bed as well as a set dinner including a bottle of wine and 15 per cent discount on food and beverages at Tamarind Hill.
Resorts World Sentosa — Beach Villas
If you fancy a Balinese escape, a stay at the Beach Villas at Resorts World is currently the best way to go. Starting at 76 square metres, these luxurious residences include an outdoor patio as well as access to exclusive free form pools, 24-hour butler service and room service.
Right now, the Indulgent Luxury package, starting at $888, includes a night stay in a one-room villa with one-way limousine transfer, breakfast for two, a bottle of wine and $200 dining credit
The Warehouse Hotel
With its historic location, The Warehouse Hotel is a uniquely Singaporean hotel, yet at the same time, its industrial-chic sophistication is reminiscent of New York or London.
Its 37 rooms and suites feature different configurations and are kitted out with some of Singapore’s coolest brands including Mudrock for ceramics and Matters Prints for bedding.
Currently, the hotel is offering rooms starting at $315++ including breakfast for two at Po and welcome drinks at The Warehouse Hotel Bar.
Lloyd’s Inn
Minimalist, white and modern, Lloyd’s Inn is a design dream hidden away just minutes from Orchard Road. Its simplicity is reminiscent of Tokyo’s space-efficient hotels, while the staycation promotions are decidedly creative.
Currently in partnership with The Spa Nomad, Aum and MasterChefSG Sharon Gonzago, the hotel’s Eat-Sleep-Spa-Repeat!
Package provides for in-room treatments, mani-pedis as well as brunch and dinner bowls at exclusive rates. Rooms start at $160 but we suggest splurging for a Sky Room which at $220 is still a great deal and includes an outdoor bathtub as well as an indoor living area.
The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore
You’re not the only one itching to leave our shores, your kids are probably suffering from their own kind of cabin fever.
At the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, your kids (aged four to 12) can be transported on a safari adventure, where they will be presented with a passport to collect stamps on throughout the hotel.
Collect all the stamps and they can redeem a scoop of ice cream at Colony. At night, they’ll enjoy an in-room camping experience complete with tent, night lamp and a limited edition “Explorer” plushie.
Book it during one of your little one’s birthdays and you’ll get a special cake surprise as well. The Ritz Kids Night Safari Adventures is priced at $630 per night.
Sofitel Singapore City Centre
Enjoy a little joie de vivre with the whole family at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre, known for its French flair and attitude. Kids will be set up with their own special themed tents complete with a mattress for sleeping, as well as special amenities.
Everyone can enjoy a luxurious breakfast in Racines, plus a swim in the hotel’s 30-metre long infinity pool, not to mention a late check-out at 4pm.
Families can also enjoy $40 F&B credits per night to be used at Racines, COFFEA and 1864. Room rates start at $335++ for a Luxury Room that fits up to two tents.
Resorts World Sentosa — Ocean Suites
Fancy an underwater hotel room experience like those on offer in the Maldives?
Then book one of Resorts World’s duplex Ocean Suites which feature an outdoor patio and jacuzzi above ground, and below, a view of over 40,000 marine creatures who call the SEA Aquarium home.
The spacious rooms comfortably sleep two adults and two children and start at $1700+++, which includes butler service.
Resorts World Sentosa — Treetop Lofts
Treetop hotels are more common around the world in places like South Africa or South America, but this kind of sky-high luxury is also available right here in Singapore.
Perched 12 metres above ground, the two Treetop Lofts at Resorts World Sentosa are another experience altogether.
The private outdoor terraces allow guests to be completely immersed in nature (while the personalised butler service ensures you’ll never want for anything in spite of the solitude).
This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.