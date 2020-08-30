10 hotel staycations that'll make you feel like you're not in Singapore

As we wait for travel restrictions to ease and for it to be safe once again to holiday overseas, why not check out one of these Singapore hotels that can transport you away from our island nation and make you feel like you’re somewhere else entirely?

Scroll down for our pick of 10 hotel staycations that’ll make you feel like you’re on an overseas vacation:

The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore

You’re not the only one itching to leave our shores, your kids are probably suffering from their own kind of cabin fever. At the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, your kids (aged four to 12) can be transported on a safari adventure, where they will be presented with a passport to collect stamps on throughout the hotel. Collect all the stamps and they can redeem a scoop of ice cream at Colony. At night, they’ll enjoy an in-room camping experience complete with tent, night lamp and a limited edition “Explorer” plushie. Book it during one of your little one’s birthdays and you’ll get a special cake surprise as well. The Ritz Kids Night Safari Adventures is priced at $630 per night. Book now

Resorts World Sentosa — Ocean Suites

Fancy an underwater hotel room experience like those on offer in the Maldives? Then book one of Resorts World’s duplex Ocean Suites which feature an outdoor patio and jacuzzi above ground, and below, a view of over 40,000 marine creatures who call the SEA Aquarium home. The spacious rooms comfortably sleep two adults and two children and start at $1700+++, which includes butler service. Book now Introducing the brand new TREE TOP LOFTS! Posted by Resorts World Sentosa on Friday, July 6, 2012 Resorts World Sentosa — Treetop Lofts

Treetop hotels are more common around the world in places like South Africa or South America, but this kind of sky-high luxury is also available right here in Singapore. Perched 12 metres above ground, the two Treetop Lofts at Resorts World Sentosa are another experience altogether. The private outdoor terraces allow guests to be completely immersed in nature (while the personalised butler service ensures you’ll never want for anything in spite of the solitude). Book now

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.