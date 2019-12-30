10 hotels to watch the 2020 New Year's Eve countdown in Singapore

Counting down to the new year is an extravagant event that is well-loved all across the globe.

Instead of braving the crowd by the waterfront, why not grab a stay in the best hotel rooms to spend your New Year's Eve at?

We assure you that these 10 scenic hotels will give you the best views of the extravagant fireworks when the clock strikes twelve on New Year's Day!

MARINA BAY

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Enjoy front-row seats to the magnificent multi-sensory fireworks musical show, 2019: A Space Odyssey from your very own room at Pan Pacific Singapore as you usher in the new year.

Featuring drone displays and traditional Japanese fireworks, a private space with a viewing point overlooking Marina Bay is certainly a dream come true!

THE WESTIN SINGAPORE

The Harbour View Suite Club Lounge room is highly applauded for being the best option to enjoy a firework display.

Its strategic corner locations with floor-to-ceiling windows allow for unobstructed viewing of the Marina Bay, Sentosa Island and the South China Sea.

The rooftop swimming pool is a must-visit as well! Nothing beats being at the literal top as you ring in the new year.

MARINA BAY SANDS

Undoubtedly the best hotel for a New Year's Eve staycation, the view from Marina Bay Sands will be a sparkling treat as the fireworks ring in the new year.

Catch the fiery action from the comfort of your room (they all come with floor-to-ceiling windows) or further heighten the excitement by ushering in the new year and the infinity pool.

THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL

No stranger to the fireworks scene be it National Day or New Year's countdown, The Fullerton Bay Hotel prime waterfront location gives its loyal guests the best seats in town.

Make your way to The Lantern where you will be treated to a surreal panoramic view of Marina Bay.

Ring in the new year with a cocktail in hand surrounded by cheers, amazing food and luxurious service that make you feel right at home.

NAUMI HOTEL

Naumi Hotel at Seah Street might not at such an advantageous location as compared to the rest on the list, but it still offers a banging view of the fireworks.

This quirky boutique hotel boasts a variety of uniquely designed rooms and drew its inspiration from icons such as Andy Warhol and Coco Chanel.

For the perfect vantage points of the fireworks, head up to the Cloud 9 Infinity Pool and Bar and grab a seat!

MARINA MANDARIN SINGAPORE

Although Marina Mandarin is not directly and a waterfront location, it still guarantees a spectacular view of the firework show from your hotel room.

It also offers a great view of the Central Business District skyline at a glance, and it is rather rare to find a vantage point with such a view.

SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD

If you don't have a balcony at home, then Swissotel The Stamford is the perfect chance to live your dreams.

Each room has at least one private balcony which creates an extremely pleasant experience during the final moments of the countdown.

Bask in the comfort and elegance of Swiss-Singaporean decor and ring in the New Year with your loved ones!

ANDAZ SINGAPORE

Located within Duo Galleria, Andaz emphasises on a design that reflects the shophouses at the nearby Arab Street. We love the ample sunlight streams during the day while the city lights paint a mesmerising sight at night.

Visit Mr Stork, their iconic bar on the 39th floor and get yourself a seat in one of the ten teepee huts to fully enjoy the view on New Year's Eve.

JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

Expect the likes of chic contemporary rooms with an infinity pool at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach!

We adore how the sky gardens and outdoor pools are spacious enough to accommodate many people on New Year's Eve, especially if you are not too keen on watching it from your room.

For the mums and dads, keep your kids busy at the Family by JW programme as you welcome the new year with cocktails and spirits with JW's NYE package!

TRAVELODGE HARBOURFRONT

Escape the bustling city and engage with nature as you surround yourself with hiking trails and lush greenery at Travelodge Harbourfront.

It is slightly more affordable and we found the cosy yet minimalistic rooms to be great for a short stay.

While you may not be able to watch the fireworks at Marina Bay, there will most likely be one of a smaller scale happening at Sentosa.

If you are not one to hit the parties, make sure to head to the Sky Bar for a relaxing time instead.

This article was first published in Shopback.