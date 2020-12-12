10 of the hottest F1 drivers that will set your heart racing

It’s officially F1 season. While the highlights of the F1 weekend are on the racetrack and the accompanying parties, we think the drivers should be getting a little more attention.

These guys are at the top of their game, and thanks to all that training and exercise, they are also outrageously hot. We take a closer look at some of the competitors who good on and off the track.

1. George Russell

The British Formula 1 driver first made his debut when he was a part of the Williams team.

However, he then joined Mercedes recently and made his name known with his phenomenal performance at the Formula 1 Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix 2020, winning the title of ‘Driver of the Day’ despite the circumstances faced during the race.

Though he was gutted to be placed at the ninth-position, George Russell definitely won the hearts of many with his undying strive to fight a spot for the top 10 positions albeit he was leading the most of the race from the start. George Russell was also the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Champion for ART and the 2017 GP3 Series Champion.

2. Alex Albon

Competing for Red Bull Racing under the Thai flag, Alexander Albon Ansusinha is a British-Thai racing driver that’s currently competing in Formula One.

He first started his love for racing at a young age at the age of 8 before earning a mid-season promotion to Red Bull Racing when he raced for Toro Rosso for the first half of 2019. After putting his all he was then promoted to Red Bull for the second half of the season, replacing Pierre Gasly.

3. Lewis Hamilton

Don’t cha wish your boyfriend was hot like him? The 35-year-old’s boyish good looks and washboard abs have won over a league of gorgeous models and pop stars, including longtime ex Nicole Scherzinger.

Lewis hasn’t just got it in the looks department, he is also one of the most recognisable F1 drivers to those outside the racing world. Besides being the only F1 driver to have won at least one race in every season he’s competed in, he was also 2018’s Singapore Grand Prix winner.

4. Max Verstappen

If it isn’t his chiseled features and glistening blue eyes that makes Max Verstappen a chart-topper, it’s his impressive racing record. The Belgium boy is the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen. He is also the youngest race winner in F1 history.

At the tender age of 19, he emerged as fifth overall in the 2016 World Championship in Brazil.

5. Daniel Ricciardo

Hailing from the land down under, this mate is a charmer with his captivating brown eyes, dark curly locks and megawatt smile.

After racer Mark Webber’s retirement, Daniel Ricciardo stepped in as his replacement and paved his way in the sport. Affectionately known as the Honey Badger of F1, Daniel competes for Renault and has a noteworthy record, winning the Monaco Grand Prix in 2018.

6. Pierre Gasly

Pierre might only be 22, but we know it wouldn’t take long before he starts breaking hearts at every track across the country. The French Toro Rosso racing driver is on a rise – he was the 2016 GP2 Series champion, runner-up in the 2014 Formula Renault 3.5 Series and the 2017 Super Formula Championship.

7. Esteban Ocon

Esteban looks like he could have been a model with his brown hair and ripped body. The French driver who made his Formula One debut in 2016 races under Force India. He holds an all-time record for most consecutive finishes from start of career, with 27.

8. Sergio Perez

The Mexican driver started with the Force India team in 2014 after a year with McLaren in 2013 and two years at Sauber in 2011-2012.

In his Formula One career, Sergio has had five podium finishes with 2015, with a major win at the Formula 1 Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix 2020 clinching first position. The 30-year-old is not just a looker, he’s also a giver. Back in 2017, he donated three million Mexican pesos to victims of a devastating earthquake that struck his native Mexico.

9. Lance Stroll

The Canadian born driver certainly makes hearts race with his captivating brown eyes and rockin’ racing abilities. The Racing Point team driver achieved his first podium finish, a third place, at the 2017 Azerbajian Grand Prix, and recently claiming third at the Formula 1 Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix 2020.

10. Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc first made his F1 debut in 2016, but his good looks and charm easily win him a place in our heart every race. The racing driver who is currently driving for the Sauber team won the GP3 Series championship in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017.

This article was first published in Her World Online.