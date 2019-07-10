10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping and dining trends.
'Cos good things must share.
10 IKEA MEATBALLS FOR $1
Come Oct 10, the Swedish furniture giant is rolling out an exclusive deal to its Ikea family cardholders.
After a round of shopping, refuel at its restaurant with 10 signature meatballs for just $1 by simply flashing your Ikea family card.
The offer is limited to two portions per Ikea family card. Enough to go around if you're getting it as a side to share.
When: Oct 10
Where:
- (Ikea Alexandra) 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965
- (Ikea Tampines) 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764
ONE-YEAR FREE SAFRA GYM MEMBERSHIP FOR NS PRE-ENLISTEES
No more excuses to chao keng your National Service (NS).
Pre-enlistees who have registered for NS starting from this Nov can now enjoy free excess to Safra gyms around the island.
The 'PRe-Enlistees Exercise Programme for National Service' (PREP4NS) is a collaboration by Mindef and Safra. The offer is available from a year before you enlist into the army, so you have ample time to register and up your fitness game.
The membership is only available during off-peak hours, and it is the best time to go so you don't have to wait in-line to use the gym equipment.
When: From Nov onwards
Where:
- (Mount Faber) 2 Telok Blangah Way, Singapore 098803
- (Yishun) 60 Yishun Ave 4, Singapore 769027
- (Tampines) 1/A Tampines St 92, Singapore 528882
- (Jurong) 333 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 649848
- (Toa Payoh) 293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, Singapore 319387
- (Punggol) 9 Sentul Cres, Singapore 828654
FREE MCDELIVERY SLEEPING MASK
Cancel all your plans and have a lazy night in. While you're at it, order McDelivery and get a free McDelivery Sleeping Mask with every $18 spent.
The free McDelivery Sleep Mask is available 24/7 but only on McDelivery platforms and while stocks last, so get hold of it soon!
If you're planning on wearing the full Night In Loungewear Collection, order the McDelivery Night In Bundle ($24.90), consisting of a Happy Sharing Box B with six-piece chicken McNuggets and four-piece McWings.
The McDelivery Night In Bundle is only available for purchase after breakfast hours on McDelivery platforms.
When: Now till stocks last
DOMINO'S PIZZA 10TH ANNIVERSARY $10 PROMOTIONS
Domino's Pizza is celebrating its 10th year anniversary with a bang.
From now till Nov 10, enjoy a regular pizza and a can of soft drink for $10 (usual price $27.80), or $10 for two sets of Golden Roasted Drummets (12pieces), with two pizzas for $22/33/44 purchase (usual price $21.80).
If you've missed the first nation-wide pizza treasure hunt search last week, you can take part in it from Oct 18 - 20 from 3pm - 6.30pm and stand a chance to win up to $1,000 cash with a Domino’s Party Set, or $50 cash with a year’s supply of regular pizzas among many others prizes.
When: ($10 promotions) from now till Nov 10, (pizza treasure hunt) Oct 18 - 20
FREE HAIR CUT SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY
Who's Next? Barber Shop and Who's Next? Beauty Shop is giving back to the community by offering free hair cuts to senior citizens age 70 years old and above.
Both shops in Teck Whye Lane specialises in hairstyling services for men and women, and also offer other affordable personal grooming services. Kids aged six and below can get to enjoy haircuts from $2 for boys and $4 for girls.
Where:
- (Who's Next? Barber Shop) 138 Teck Whye Lane, #01-337, Singapore 680138
- (Who's Next? Beauty Parlour) 137 Teck Whye Lane, #01-315A, Singapore 680137
SINGAPORE AIRLINES AND SILKAIR PROMOTIONS FROM $138
Avoid getting burnt out and start planning for your next getaway with these Singapore Airlines and SilkAir promotions, happening from now till Mar 2020.
The air ticket sales include destinations worldwide, such as Penang from $138, Bali from $308, Seoul from $698, Paris (from $1,028) and many more.
Travel period is from now till July 2020.
When: Now till Mar 2020
Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!