10 indoor date ideas in Singapore to hide from the extreme weather

Now that we’ve survived the whole of #CB (Circuit Breaker a.k.a. lockdown) last year, you’d be surprised how many indoor date ideas in Singapore one can engage in other than the mandatory Netflix, Amazon Prime (and now, Disney+).

Apart from the occasional monsoon season, Singapore is perpetually in 24/7 summer mode all year long. With the sun being scorching hot these days, maybe it’s a good idea to stay indoors and, well, chill.

1. Stop and smell...the perfume

PHOTO: Sifr Aromatics

Science is why your partner’s scent smells so good to you. Create your own bespoke fragrance at Sifr Aromatics , a charming third-generation perfumery.

The friendly, knowledgeable third-generation owner Johari (He’s taken classes in the French Riviera!) can help you create your perfect scent based on your preferences and favourite perfumes.

Sifr Aromatics , 42 Arab St., 199741

2. Go indoor rock-climbing

PHOTO: Climb Central

We were all born to monkey around – just look at the kids, they’re living proof. Climb Central is the tallest indoor sport climbing space.

The advanced safety system and climbing lanes of varying difficulties allow you to climb at your own pace. You and your partner can take turns climbing and belaying for each other!

Climb Central, #B1-01 Kallang Wave Mall, 1 Stadium Place, 397628

3. Watch a film... but not at the cinema

PHOTO: Facebook/TheProjectorSG

Not the conventional cinema you know, at least. Check out these quirky places in Singapore to watch your favourite movies. The Projector, for one, is a hidden historic movie theatre where cult classics, independent films, and indie picks are screened regularly. Psst, there’s even a secret rooftop bar on the rooftop carpark round the back!

The Projector, 6001 Beach Rd., #05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 199589

4. Get snazzy with jazz

PHOTO: Facebook/Blu Jaz Cafe

Blu Jaz Cafe makes no effort to hide its lively ambience – the brightly-coloured two storey shophouse is as happening inside as it looks on the outside.

Dance the evening away to live jazz and blues music; they sometimes hold open mic nights, too. Be sure to check ahead for any safety measures before your visit!

Blu Jaz Cafe, 11 Bali Lane, Kampong Glam, 189848

5. Go star-gazing

PHOTO: Discoversg.com

Every Friday evening from 7.45 p.m. – 10 p.m., the Science Centre Singapore has affordable stargazing sessions at The Observatory. (Check its Facebook page for event updates.)

Fun fact: Singapore’s unique location next to the Equator opens up more vistas in the sky and allows us to view constellations in both the northern and southern celestial hemispheres.

Science Centre Singapore, The Observatory, Omni-Theatre building, Science Centre, 15 Science Centre Rd., 609081

6. Delve into the future... world

PHOTO: Instagram/glorialimsy

If you haven’t already visited, the ArtScience Museum‘s Future World exhibition is a dazzling immersive exhibition that explores how art and science has shaped society and life. Astrophysical and scientific phenomena like planets, gravitational waves, ecosystems, and more are portrayed in this artsy digital playground.

If this is the future, we’re certainly looking forward!

ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue, 018974

7. Learn the art of coffee making

PHOTO: Musketeerscoffee.sg

Stop by Musketeers Coffee and take up its Basic Latte Making Workshop (priced at $80 per pax, for 2 hours).

Learn about the different types of beverages used for latte art, milk frothing techniques, a latte art guide and many more!

There are even workshops on Handbrewed Filtered and Specialty Coffee to choose from.

Musketeers Coffee, 164 Kallang Way, #02-K1 (West Wing Lobby), 349248

8. Or find "your" cafe

PHOTO: Boufesg.com

Got a regular cafe in your neighborhood that you hit up every weekend? Change things up and discover new ones – check out these 10 secret cafes in Singapore’s HDB heartland estates. Or, find hidden gems in districts like Geylang (you know, not exactly known for their cafes).

Who knows, you might find your new favourite brunch spot!

9. Vacay with a staycay

PHOTO: Thegarchagroup.com

If you’re going for a staycation, it’d better be one worth leaving the kids with the nanny for. i.e. it’d better be good.

Check out these heritage hotels we’re loving or peruse our list of the best staycations in Singapore for every budget. Rainy day? Not a problem – you’ll want to stay indoors anyway. To do what? We’ll leave that up to you. (Wink!)

10. Enjoy a five-star spa experience

PHOTO: Ikedaspa.com

Japanese-inspired Ikeda Spa allows you to customise your own spa package, from the range of face and body treatments (they even have a facial using nightingale droppings for the adventurous couples) right down to the spa music to suit your mood.

End off the experience in the couple hinoki onsen bath for a hot spring experience.

Ikeda Spa, #05-22 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen St., 059817

This article was first published in The Finder.