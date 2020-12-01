10 Insta-worthy swimwear for your next staycation

Own your next pool/beach outing in these gorgeous, confidence-boosting pieces

Travel is a no-go in 2020 due to Covid-19, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend time with loved ones or enjoy a holiday right in Singapore.

Top of our list of things to do: Relax by the pool, have a picnic at the beach, and book a staycay for more lounging. While at it, maybe organise a photoshoot, to commemorate these extraordinary times? (Of course, don’t forget the face masks and social distancing.)

For that picture-perfect, dreamy vacation look, you’re going to need some fancy swimwear. We’ve rounded up the prettiest pieces that will make your heart flutter, whether you’re a bikini babe or a swimsuit star. Bonus points for those that come with sun protection.

1.Kulani Kinis' Minimal Bikini Top (USD45, S$62) and Cheeky Bikini Bottom (USD44)

PHOTO: Kulani Kinis

Where to buy: www.kulanikinis.com.au

If you’re looking for dainty floral prints in the sweetest pastel colours, this is the brand for you. Kulani Kinis offers bikinis in a wide range of styles such as minimal, underwire, triangle, bralette, long crop, crop, cross-back and tube.

We also love that they offer extensive customer support on sizing to ensure you find the best fit since the various materials can sit differently on your body.

You’ll feel super cute in their minimal bikinis, such as the Minimal Bikini Top (USD45) and Cheeky Bikini Bottom (USD44) in Sahara. Every set of Kulani Kinis can be purchased for under USD100 and each piece is unique to their brand.

Check out Kulani Kinis for the cutest floral print bikinis.

2. Moana Bikini's Tri Chloe Top ($98) and Adrift Tina Bottoms ($98)

PHOTO: Moana Bikini

Where to buy: International.moanabikini.com

We can’t recommend Moana Bikini enough to those who want to feel like they’re in a Lilo and Stitch movie because the fun and quirky prints are bound to brighten your day. Their bikinis are made with high-quality Italian fabric that feels luxurious and comfortable on your skin.

The Tri Chloe Top ($98) has a unique strap design that is adjustable and fashionable, and you can pair it perfectly with the Adrift Tina Bottoms ($98). The best part? There are adorable sparkles on the front of the bikini bottoms, and ~unicorns~ on the bum. This has to be the cutest bikini set ever.

Explore Moana Bikini’s site for bikinis with quirky prints.

3. Palm Swimwear's Lenny Bodysuit (USD270)

PHOTO: Palm Swimwear

Where to buy: www.palmswimwear.com

Palm Swimwear creates sultry and effortless styles by adding elegant cuts to classic swimwear designs. The swimwear uses eco-range materials that have been transformed from plastic waste such as fishing nets, plastic bottles and old carpets into a high-quality nylon fibre with added UV and chlorine protection.

The Lenny Bodysuit (USD270) has a flattering smocked waist and bust detail, as well as an underwire bra for support. The double-lined swimsuit also has a classic cut bottom for added coverage.

If you want classic swimwear styles with a modern twist, shop Palm Swimwear.

4. Vitamin A Swim's Bardot Bodysuit (185USD)

PHOTO: Vitamin A Swim

Where to buy: www.vitaminaswim.com

Vitamin A emphasises feminine design and sustainable innovation. Produced with their signature EcoLux fabric, a superior luxe fabric made from recycled nylon, their pieces make you feel sexy and confident.

Nature lovers will feel good buying from Vitamin A because a portion of proceeds go directly to environmental organisations who support ocean protection.

Try their new Bardot Bodysuit (USD185), which is made to elongate your body and give it a sculpted look with its deep plunge, sexy scooped back, waist cut-out and toga style top. It’s the perfect mix of coverage, sexiness and style.

Find more sexy and sustainable one-pieces at Vitamin A Swim.

5. H&M Patterned Swimsuit ($59.95)

PHOTO: H&M

Where to buy: www2.hm.com/en_asia2

H&M Studio is H&M’s most fashion-forward offering that is developed by the dedicated in-house design team at the brand’s Stockholm atelier. We love H&M because of their affordable prices, wide size range and availability in Singapore.

This fun-looking Patterned Swimsuit ($59.95) provides coverage and ease of movement, while offering a deeper neckline and U-back for a sexy touch. This specific piece is an online exclusive, but you can find various swimsuits from H&M online and in-store at multiple locations.

6. Align Swim's Harper One-Piece ($109)

PHOTO: Align Swim

Where to buy: www.alignswim.com or at Design Orchard

You can support Singaporean brands with Align Swim. It’s a sustainable brand that creates minimal swimwear in pastel shades. Handmade in Bali, the pieces are made from Econyl, a regenerated nylon fabric made from recycled fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic from landfills and oceans all over the world.

Their classic one-piece, the Harper One-Piece ($109), is business in the front and party in the back. You have a scoop neck for coverage and thick straps for support, but the back features a low U-shape cut to make you feel like you’re on Baywatch.

You can also wear this as a bodysuit paired with denim shorts or jeans!

Align Swim is perfect for those who love minimal one-piece swimsuits.

7. Fae's Gypsy Top Lace (AUD89, S$87) and Goi Bottoms Lace (AUD89)

PHOTO: Fae

Where to buy: www.fae.house

Love cheeky bikinis? You have to check out Fae. Their most popular bikini set is the Gypsy Top which has a V-wire front to accentuate your bust, and high-waisted Goi Bottoms with vertical panels to elongate your legs.

They’ve released a lace version of the bikini, Gypsy Top Lace (AUD89) and Goi Bottoms Lace (AUD89), for added style and sexiness. You won’t have to worry about scratchy lace because Fae uses luxurious lace lined with Italian fabric made with Econyl to ensure comfort.

Find more cheeky bikinis on Fae’s website.

8. K Blu Swim's Nonya Halter One-Piece Suit ($210)

PHOTO: K Blu

Where to buy: www.kblu.comor in-store at Paragon Mall

K Blu is another local brand with amazing swimwear designs. Their most unique collection by far is the Nonya range with beautiful Peranakan prints. Their swimwear styles are made to flatter Asian figures, and come in sizes up to XXL.

The popular Nonya Halter One-Piece Suit ($210) streamlines your silhouette with colour blocking and a playful low neckline. The recyclable Lycra fabric is smooth and stretchable, and even offers UPF 50+ UV protection.

If you’re a fan of nonya prints, you have to check out Kblu’s collection.

9. Triangl's Kate Bikini (USD89)

PHOTO: Triangl

Where to buy: www.triangl.com

Anyone who used Tumblr in 2012 or is using Instagram in 2020 would’ve probably heard of Triangl before. They started with promoting their signature neoprene triangle bikinis on Tumblr and have now become one of the most famous swimwear brands on Instagram.

This is only possible because they have kept up with fashion trends and are always coming up with special, high-quality swimwear designs.

Now, their neoprene triangle bikinis have made way for glittery ones such as theKate Bikini (USD89). The textured scoop-neck bikini crop top and matching high-waisted bottoms will make you look stylish without showing too much skin.

Check out Triangl for the latest swimwear trends.

10. Kulani Kinis’ Angel Baby Bikini Top (USD46) and Bottoms (USD44)

PHOTO: Kulani Kinis

Where to buy: www.kulanikinis.com.au

Remember how we mentioned that Kulani Kinis has beautiful floral prints in soft pastel colours and their bikinis come in a wide range of styles?

Well, bigger busted ladies can get more support from this comfortable underwire bikini. The Angel Baby Ditzy Underwire Bra Bikini Top(USD46) has a smooth underwire which provides support, as well as adjustable straps to give you the best fit. The top is flattering for smaller busts too.

It pairs perfectly with the more conservative Angel Baby Full Coverage Bikini Bottom (USD44) that is flattering and high-coverage. Made with Italian Lycra, Kulani Kinis’ pieces are seamless, soft, and extremely comfortable.

This article was first published in Shape.