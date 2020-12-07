10 kid-friendly activities to try for a Christmas holiday in Singapore

While travelling is on hold for now, there’s no reason you can’t plan for a Christmas holiday in Singapore. Especially when there’s a myriad of festivities to choose from.

While there’s a long list of holiday-befitting activities, we’ve rounded up the kid-friendly ones for your family too. From a gingerbread house workshop to special Christmas and lighting ceremonies. Take a look at our picks below.

1. A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios

Illumination’s Minions have embraced a festive twist just for the holidays. Catch them as they spread some despicable cheer from the Christmas stage. Alongside Christmas twists, Universal Studios also has special festive bites available all around the park.

From savoury, hearty mains to scrumptious, sweet desserts, there’s something different at each dine-in eatery and food cart. On top of all this, Singapore residents can also receive a free exclusive face mask with every one-day ticket purchased.

Book now.

2. SEAASON of Rediscovery at SEA Aquarium

The aquarium has gotten a festive makeover with specially designed light effects and fascinating soundscapes. New zones like ‘Shipwrecked!’ allows you to see how a ship’s end of service leads to the birth of a thriving new habitat as you experience silhouettes of majestic sharks gliding by above you.

There’s also a Coral-ful Wall, which isn’t just educational, but visually stunning – perfect for photos that you’ll want to share.

Book now.

3. Orient Express

For the first time, two original 1930 train carriages and a 158-year-old locomotive will be shipped from France destined for Singapore to sit pride of place within the exhibition space.

The “Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express” experience will present objects and documents that showcase the legacy of the train, and you can also experience their cafe on board.

Book now.

4. Christmas Wonderland at Gardens By The Bay

The seventh edition of Christmas Wonderland will be a digital and interactive experience this year. Packed with activities, games, and content fit for all ages, your family can tune in to festive performances as well as other surprises. Plus, there’s also a special treat for fans of their iconic luminaries lights too.

More details on the event to come soon.

5. Lego Festive Carnival

CapitaLand is presenting a massive Lego showcase comprising of carnival-themed installations in 13 CapitaLand malls across the island. For kids who love lego, this is a must to add to the list.

From unique holiday moments with thematic installations, festive cashbacks, exclusive WhatsApp stickers, a social media challenge, and a spend-and-win draw with cars – go on a “Singapoliday” and have a memorable festive shopping experience with never-before-seen carnival-themed Lego sets.

The 13 participating malls are Bedok Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Bugis+, Bugis Junction, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Plaza Singapura, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall and Westgate.

6. Danish Christmas Bazaar

Hosted by the Danish Seamen’s Church, this annual Christmas Bazaar held over Nov 28 to 29, 2020 will feature classic Danish Christmas traditions here. From traditional Danish Christmas cookies to Danish crafts and decorations. This is your one-stop-shop for all your Christmas shopping.

The Danish Christmas Bazaar will be located at The Danish Seamen’s Church, 10 Pender Road, Singapore 099171.

7. Crane Festive Weekend

Crane’s annual Festive pop-up is a holiday extravaganza featuring artisanal and handmade products from small businesses. Taking place on Dec 5 and 6, 2020 from 12pm to 5pm, this event will have a wide-range of festive goodies.

From pre-loved comic books to homewares and handmade goods, you can find different ways to support local, artisanal, and sustainable brands here.

There will also be activities for the family like Comic Books & Art Jam with Comicsnaut, Candlemaking at Gru with Moana Skin, and a Christmas Wreath Workshop with Beverly’s Blooms.

8. Gingerbread House parent-child workshop

If you’ve always wanted to make your own gingerbread house from scratch, now’s your chance. From the cookie dough to the decorations, this workshop is best suited for older children who don’t might a longer and slightly more complex workshop. Each parent and child pair will make 1 house.

Book now.

9. Christmas Celebration Special: Virtual craft workshop at National Museum

Streaming at 11am on Dec 2, 2020 on National Museum’s Facebook page, you can now create your own handcrafted mini wooden photo frames that are inspired by the museum’s William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings.

Suited for kids age six and up. each ticket includes one craft pack which will be delivered to the participants’ address prior to the session.

Book now.

10. chrisGenting Cruise Lines' Magical Christmas activities

You’ll still be sailing the seven seas, but if you go on a cruise to nowhere, technically it still counts as Singapore right? If you’re feeling the travel bug and the urge to try something different, book a cruise with Genting Cruise Lines for fun stint with the kids.

From Nov 20, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021, the cruise has a myriad of Christmas activities that’s bound to be a fun time for the entire family. Get to meet Santa, make toys with the elves at the toy factory and watch an amazing fireworks display and laser show on this magical seacation.

Book now.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.