10 kitchen appliances to buy with Black Friday deals

It can complete your kitchen, change how you cook your meals and in many cases make your life easier.

But shopping at the right time is key, as they can come at high prices, so it makes sense to wait for the right opportunity. Black Friday is a fantastic time to shop for kitchen appliances as you can make significant savings and take your pick of appliances from all the big brands.

Our team has picked out the Best Black Friday kitchen appliances deals to save you time and help you find the right item for you.

1. Mayer 5.5L Digital Air Fryer $98 (was $349 – save 72 per cent)

Air fryers are more popular than ever. They’re compact, easy to pack away when not in use and offer a healthier way to make delicious fried food. The Mayer 5.5 Digital Air Fryer can bake, toast, grill, and air-fry with just a teaspoon of oil, which means you can cut your oil use when cooking.

The touch sensitive navigation panel and 7 pre-set settings make this super easy to use. Overheating protection means you can heat up to 200 degrees without causing any damage .

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer $649 (was $999 – save 35 per cent)

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is aesthetically pleasing as it is brilliantly engineered. And while it is a must-have appliance for Amateur Bakers, Chefs are fans too, particularly as the vast array of attachments make it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Available in a range of colours, the 4.8L mixing bowl means you can make as much or as little as you want.

3. Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker $128 (was $327 – save 60 per cent)

The Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker is a technology forward coffee maker. You can program it to make your coffee before you wake up, adjust the strength of your morning brew and use the built-in-warmer to keep the coffee warm while you’re working.

4. Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL682) Blender/Food Processor $600 (was $816.49 – save 27 per cent)

This kit comes with a 1500W Auto-IQ Base, three Ninja Cups, 18 oz, 24 oz, 32 oz, and a 72 oz food processor bowl. Whether you’re dishing up a fresh nutritional smoothie after your workout, or kneading dough for a pizza-making night with your family, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with everything you need to cook up a storm.

The two horse-powered motor is enough to blend, process, and crush all your ingredients with ease.

5. Philips Kitchen Appliances Philips ProMix Hand Blender $111 (was $163 – save 30 per cent)

This one-handed blender’s variable intensity settings are touch controlled: Harder you press, harder it blends. That makes a tedious process funner. Simply press lightly for low-speeds – suitable for eggs or crushed avocado – or press with more force for making something like whipped cream.

It also features ProMix technology, which delivers perfect textured blending without arm-ache. The titanium coated blades are 6 times harder than steel so this will blend through whatever you need it to.

6. Panasonic SR-CN188WSH Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker (1.8L) $119 (was $179 – save 34 per cent)

Want perfect rice every time? Try Panasonic’s SR-CN188WSH Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker. It features a 2.2 mm thick inner pan, designed to evenly spread and maintain the heat, which cooks every grain of rice at the desirable temperature.

The rice cooker is made from heat retaining and heat-transmitting materials, so you don’t need to stress about overcooking the rice.

7. Mayer 8L Mighty Air Fryer MMAF800 $159 (was $208 – save 24 per cent)

If you want to feed a family, this Mayer air-fryer is the one for you. The huge 8 litre capacity will help you to feed everyone and find healthy alternatives to your favourite meals, without compromising on flavour.

The Rotisserie fork is ideal for delicious chicken and the grill plate opens a world of frying options. Reduce by 24 per cent for Black Friday, this is a great deal.

8. Panasonic Microwave Oven $490 (was $525 – save 6 per cent)

This 1250-Watt high power microwave from Panasonic uses Cyclonic Wave technology to cook your food to perfection while retaining all the flavour of your delicious dinner. Panasonic’s patented Inverter technology means your food will cook evenly.

In addition the Turbo Defrost defrosts your food much faster than your standard microwave. The 16.5-inch turntable makes it ideally suited for larger families reheating bigger portions of food.

9. Mayer 1.5L Electric Kettle (MMEK1516) $59 (was $99 – save 40 per cent)

A Kettle is a key kitchen appliance and if you’re going to use it every day it makes sense to invest in quality. Which is where this Mayer kettle comes in. The generous 1.5 litre capacity covers all bases, while the stainless steel inner pot ensures heating efficiency.

The cordless design saves space on your worktop and the muted design means it blends well in all kitchen styles. The double WallCool Touch prevents you from burning yourself, which is useful if you have children around while cooking.

10. Smeg 1.7L 50’s Retro Style Aestheti Kettle KLF03 (White) $213 (was $228 – save 7 per cent)

Smeg products are elegance personified and this beautifully designed 1.7 litre kettle is no exception. It features a stainless steel body and a smart automatic shut-off at 100 degrees that means you get your boiling water as soon as possible.

Cleaning kettles can be a pain, but the built in limescale filter here makes it a breeze and you can remove the filter too for cleaning. Anti-slip feet also mean you’ve no danger of knocking it over if you’re working with limited work top space.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.