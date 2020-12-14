10 kitchen helpers to pull together a fabulous Christmas feast

Plenty of effort goes into cooking a truly delicious Christmas dinner for friends and family. The devil really is in the detail, be it the wine glasses we drink from or getting the lighting just right for perfect eating ambience.
To lighten the load a little, we’ve gathered the best kitchen assistants to help you nail this feast. From decanters to pull out every note from your favourite red wine and food processors to make your job in the kitchen more efficient to scented candles to set the mood right, here’s everything you need this Christmas.
1. Lead-Free Glass Wine Decanter
$5.80
A glass of rich red wine is a real compliment for your sumptuous Christmas supper. But before you open the cork, you should decant and let it oxygenate for some time before you take a sip. This helps draw out more of those exquisite flavours from the wine.
You can choose between various styles, with several different shapes on offer and options with or without handles.
2. Riedel Cabernet Single Decanter
$69.00
(UP $77.00, save 10 per cent)
Consider yourself something of a sommelier? Maybe it’s worth the investment in a higher-end decanter that will last you years to come. This fine crystal decanter by Riedel Cabernet strikes a balance between a classic, antique feeling aesthetic and an edgy modern style.
3. Bear 2L Food Chopper
$39.90
(UP$45.90, save 13 per cent)Buy now
A lot of the preparation work for Christmas day involves tedious cutting, dicing, and grinding. By investing in a food processor to take care of this work, you can focus on the actual cooking that will dictate the dinner’s flavours.
With a 2 litre capacity, you can process a good portion of meat or vegetables. With the double gear stainless steel body three-dimensional cutter head, your food preparations will take a fraction of the time and deliver more consistent results.
4. Philips Daily Collection Compact Food Processor
$109.00
The robust Philips’ Daily Collection Compact Food Processor is ideal for regular use in the kitchen. It features a powerful 700W motor, which effortlessly does the job and once you’re done you can avoid messy clean up by throwing all parts and accessories into the dishwasher.
The 2-in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs make light work of slicing and shredding food, with the generous 1.5 litre capacity enough for even the biggest of chopping jobs. There are 19 functions to choose from, including kneading, perfect for breadmakers.
5. 2 Pcs Christmas tree scented candles
$18.90
(UP $22.90, save 17 per cent)Buy now
Christmastime calls for candles. And we really love these sweet tree shaped candles. They work as simple decorations, but if you do want a seasonal scent you can choose between a musky woodsy option or a more floral aroma from the red candle.
A great addition to your table and a good way to clean up any lingering aromas once you’ve finished eating.
6. Aromatherapy scented soy candles
$16.90
(UP $19.90, save 15 per cent)Buy now
These classic candles are an affordable must-have at the centre of your table this Christmas. With a subtle design, featuring an embossed pattern running down the side of the jar, they can add a welcome glow to the table without distracting from the main event which is the dinner.
The heavenly Amber and Rose scent can be used all year round, but particularly suits the winter season.
7. Chef’s Choice Pronto Diamond Hone
$62.39
(UP $69.80, save 11 per cent)
A blunt knife on the big day just won’t do. Not only does a sharp knife make your job much easier, it’s much safer too. This 2 stage manual knife sharpener works for both straight-edge and serrated knives; no oil or lubricant is required. Simply use the optimal bevel angle control for a 20-degree edge.
8. Brund by Scanpan RollSharp
$14.90
(UP $29.90, save 50 per cent)Buy now
This Easy Sharp uses a dual ceramic wheel to sharpen the blade of your knife. Just add water into the reservoir for wet sharpening. To clean the shavings, slide off the cover and rinse the stone.
9. 3M Scotch Kitchen Titanium Detachable Scissors
$49.80Buy now
One of the most overlooked tools in the kitchen is a decent pair of kitchen scissors. Much sturdier than standard scissors, they’re designed to cut through meats and descale fish. Every chef will tell you how they speed up their process, especially when it comes to deboning a chicken.
10. Stainless Steel Bone Scissors
$8.21
(UP $12.00, save 32 per cent)Buy now
Perfect for cutting all poultry types, with a comfortable and easy-to-adjust handle moulded directly onto the blades.
These scissors also feature a unique cutout in the cutting edge, which simplifies cutting through small bones. Handy if you want to carve up your turkey for leftovers post dinner.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.