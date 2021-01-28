10 Korean celeb-approved tips to fake thicker hair

While we can’t change our hair’s natural texture, the right cut, style and routine can transform seemingly thin hair into a thick, voluminous mane.
The best part? Many celebrities and influencers have great tricks up their sleeves when it comes to pumping up the volume on flat tresses, starting with these Korean celebs like Blackpink’s Lisa and Jisoo.
Lisa: Don’t overly layer your tresses
When it comes to faking fuller hair, it’s crucial to get the right cut. If you layer your hair too much, it could actually cause your hair to appear even thinner and sparser than it actually is. To create a full, voluminous look, keep as much of the weight as possible. Ask your hairstylist to give you blunt ends like Blackpink’s Lisa, which will help to make fine hair fuller.
Lee Na-eun: Wear sunglasses on head while air drying hair
Excessive heat-styling can lead to breakage, which then leads to (surprise, surprise) thinner mane. Instead of blow-drying your hair, let your hair air-dry.
While your hair is still damp, pull the front section of your hair back with a pair of sunglasses or glasses like what Korean idol Lee Na-eun has done here (a tight headband can cause kinks in the hair), and gently push them forward to loosen it up. When your hair is dry, remove the glasses.
Viola! Volume for days.
Jung Eun-ji: Sport a deep side part
When you sport a deep side part like Apink’s Eun-ji, you’re essentially moving all of the hair together to one side of your head.
This gives the impression of thicker, fuller locks. If you like, create a few bends in the front pieces of hair with a flat iron for added texture.
IU: Ask for highlights
In addition to getting the right cut, the right hue can also lend body and volume to thin tresses. Instead of getting one colour all over, follow singer-actress IU’s lead and ask your hairstylist for highlights or balayage to create the illusion of a more voluminous mane.
Sooyoung: Get bangs
Incorporating bangs can also help to draw attention away from hair’s natural fineness. A rule of thumb—keep your bangs blunt. To add more oomph to thin strands, apply mousse on wet bangs and blow-dry with a paddle brush from side to side and then down.
Yeri: Gather your tresses in a topknot
A high bun à la Red Velvet’s Yeri is a winning look for everyone as it gives the appearance of a thicker mane. If your hair is on the thin side, opt for a messier, laidback look rather than a tight, slick one so the topknot looks thicker.
For added volume, tease your strands before looping it around into a bun. Alternatively, invest in a velcro hair “donut” to elevate your bun’s volume.
Kim So-eun: Switch up your part
If your mane is a little lacklustre in the volume department, consider switching up your part. If you always part your hair the same way, over time it will start to lie flatter.
Always part your hair in the middle? Try a side part. If you already sport a side part, consider parting it in the opposite direction.
This will add movement and body in a cinch. To ensure that the new part stays put, use a hair sectioning clip, as seen here on “Boys Over Flower” star Kim So-eun, and finish with a spritz of hairspray.
Jisoo: Opt for mermaid waves
The easiest way to add volume to fine hair is to add texture throughout, and loose mermaid waves seen on Blackpink’s Jisoo is a pretty foolproof option. This beachy hairstyle can be achieved with a curling or flat iron. If you have thin hair, apply heat protectant spray before applying heat to it to shield your tresses from unnecessary damage.
Jo Woo-ri: Flip your ends outwards
Making a comeback, this ’90s hairstyle lets flat and limp hair appear thicker. To recreate Korean actress Jo Woo-ri’s retro hairdo, give yourself a mini blow-out with a boar bristle round brush, making sure to curl your ends away from your face.
Shin Se-kyung: Wear your hair half-up, half-down
Here’s a hairstyle that exudes that effortless model-off-duty vibe.
To emulate actress Shin Se-kyung’s laidback hairstyle, create as much volume as possible at the root by prepping your tresses with a volumising product. Wrap a section of hair around your ponytail for added dimension.