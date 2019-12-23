10 last-minute Christmas decor ideas at $2 each from Daiso

PHOTO: Pexels
Elizabeth Liew
The Singapore Women's Weekly

Haven't had time to decorate your home for Christmas? Don't fret!

These last-minute decor items from Daiso will save you time and money, and make your home look good when guests come around, and you can save and reuse them for next year too.

1. BIG RED GIFT BOW

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Pretty bows aren't just for sticking on Christmas gifts, they're great for making your home look present-able too!

Put some on your Christmas tree too, for that wow factor, or on your main door so that coming home always feels like opening a present.

2. FESTIVE BUNTING

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Dress up a bare wall with festive flags and banners that instantly add some charm and elegance to the room.

3, CHRISTMAS TREE TABLE ORNAMENT

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

No time to buy a real tree? Just get a pint-sized version that you can pop onto shelves, table-tops or the entrance of your home. It's tiny but makes a big impact.

4. WINTER WREATH

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Don't stop at a tree - wreaths are a jolly addition to the home and will surely get your home into that holiday spirit instantly.

5. SNOWFLAKE DECOR

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

No winter, no problem! Bring in that wintry vibe by hanging three or five of these on the wall at varying heights for a more elegant look.

6. FUN STOCKINGS

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

These glittery stockings make great wall decorations, but be sure to use them sparingly (as you should with the next decor item), as too many at once can make your home look gaudy.

7. FAIRY LIGHTS

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Set the right mood and ambience with string lights - these come in different styles and colours to suit your party theme and feel.

8. CUTE BAUBLES

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

If your tree is looking a little bare, opt for these cheap yet classy-looking ornaments for an instant makeover.

9. TINSEL

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

These versatile pieces can be arranged in many ways: you can wrap it around a Christmas tree, create wreaths by knotting the ends together, weave them around other decorations, the list goes on.

10. CONFETTI

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Spice up the party dinner or buffet table with confetti that can really augment the festive mood.

Happy (last minute) decorating!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly

More about
Lifestyle christmas 2019

TRENDING

Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
Gambas Avenue accident: GrabFood rider was working part-time to support ill wife and family
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

SERVICES