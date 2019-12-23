10 last-minute Christmas decor ideas at $2 each from Daiso

Haven't had time to decorate your home for Christmas? Don't fret!

These last-minute decor items from Daiso will save you time and money, and make your home look good when guests come around, and you can save and reuse them for next year too.

1. BIG RED GIFT BOW

Pretty bows aren't just for sticking on Christmas gifts, they're great for making your home look present-able too!

Put some on your Christmas tree too, for that wow factor, or on your main door so that coming home always feels like opening a present.

2. FESTIVE BUNTING

Dress up a bare wall with festive flags and banners that instantly add some charm and elegance to the room.

3, CHRISTMAS TREE TABLE ORNAMENT

No time to buy a real tree? Just get a pint-sized version that you can pop onto shelves, table-tops or the entrance of your home. It's tiny but makes a big impact.

4. WINTER WREATH

Don't stop at a tree - wreaths are a jolly addition to the home and will surely get your home into that holiday spirit instantly.

5. SNOWFLAKE DECOR

No winter, no problem! Bring in that wintry vibe by hanging three or five of these on the wall at varying heights for a more elegant look.

6. FUN STOCKINGS

These glittery stockings make great wall decorations, but be sure to use them sparingly (as you should with the next decor item), as too many at once can make your home look gaudy.

7. FAIRY LIGHTS

Set the right mood and ambience with string lights - these come in different styles and colours to suit your party theme and feel.

8. CUTE BAUBLES

If your tree is looking a little bare, opt for these cheap yet classy-looking ornaments for an instant makeover.

9. TINSEL

These versatile pieces can be arranged in many ways: you can wrap it around a Christmas tree, create wreaths by knotting the ends together, weave them around other decorations, the list goes on.

10. CONFETTI

Spice up the party dinner or buffet table with confetti that can really augment the festive mood.

Happy (last minute) decorating!

