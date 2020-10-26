10 latest hotpot buffet and grill deals you would not want to miss

Whether you’re a foodie or not, there is no denying Singapore is a foodie paradise. For those of you out there hankering for a good buffet or hotpot (or both!) deal, look no further.

Here’s a compilation of sizzling hot (pun intended) deals to satisfy your cravings!

Psst, we included a sweet deal right at the end, so look out for it!

1. Holiday Inn: Buffet-on-the-table

Who says hotel buffets need to stop just because of Covid? For a limited time only, Holiday Inn is featuring a 50 per cent off promotion on their lunch and dinner buffets. Available for reservations from Wednesdays to Sundays, enjoy this promotion now till Nov 18, 2020 !

With a wide array of international flavours and local delights, this Halal-certified buffet is sure to satisfy your tastebuds and also perfect for our Muslim readers. Make your reservations now!

Address: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, 317 Outram Road, Singapore 169075 Opening hours: • Lunch (12.00pm – 3.00pm) • Dinner (5.30pm – 9.30pm)

2. Stirling Steak : Free flow steak buffet

Calling all carnivores who cannot get enough of meat! Head down to Stirling Steaks this October and November for their lunchtime buffet and feast on free-flow steak, grilled meat and fish for only $32++.

Available daily from 12pm to 3pm (2 time slots: 12pm and 1.30pm), there is a comfortable dining time limit of 90 minutes. Get your meat fix now!

Address: 115 East Coast Road, Singapore 428804 Opening Hours: 12.00pm–10.00pm

3. Tenkaichi Japanese BBQ & Shabu-shabu: Jaw-dropping discount of 40-79 per cent

If your palate is craving a more Asian take on meat, look out for Tenkaichi’s promotional BBQ and shabu-shabu buffet. Strategically located in Marina Square and Orchard Cineleisure, enjoy jaw-dropping discounts of up to 79 per cent .

Prices are discounted across their standard, deluxe and premium buffets, so check it out for a selection of Japanese meats and sides!

Address: Marina Square, #03-129; Cineleisure Orchard, #02-11 Opening Hours: Weekdays: 12.00pm–3.00pm & 5.00pm–10.00pm Weekends & PH: 12.00pm–10.00pm

4. Shi Li Fang: Taiwan hotpot with the cute plush toys

It’s doubtful that anyone is still unfamiliar with Shi Li Fang, but did you know about their all-day, everyday $9.90 set meals?! The set meals include a mix of meats, vegetables, and mushrooms, perfect for a balanced hotpot meal.

While they do not offer hotpot buffet, the set lunches are sufficient to leave you full and satisfied! Rest assured, while a meal is indulgent, it can still be friendly to your wallet!

Remember to redeem your free plushie on your way out if you are dining from Monday to Thursday!

Address and Opening Hours: Monday–Sunday, 10am–10pm:

Icon Village: 12 Gopeng Street, #01-41, Singapore 078877

City Square Mall: 180 Kitchener Rd, #02-53, Singapore 208539

J Cube: 2 Jurong East Central 1, #02- 08A, Singapore 609731

West Coast Plaza: 154 West Coast Road, #02-24, Singapore 127371

Hougang One: 1 Hougang Street 91, #01-23, Singapore 538692

Bedok Point: 799 New Upper Changi Road, #03-38, Singapore 467351

Compass One: 1 Sengkang Square, #02-37, Singapore 545078

Junction 10: 1 Woodlands Road, #01-32, Singapore 677899

Tiong Bahru Plaza: 302 Tiong Bahru Rd #02-112, Singapore 168732

Sembawang Shopping Center: 604 Sembawang Road #01-21, Singapore 758459

Monday–Sunday, 11am–10pm:

Chinatown Point: 133 New Bridge Road, #B1-30, Singapore 059413

Orchard Central: 181 Orchard Rd, #07-10, Singapore 238896

The Star Vista: 1 Vista Exchange Green #02-09, Singapore 138617

Eastpoint Mall: 3 Simei Street 6 #02-04, Singapore 528833

Kinex (One KM) Mall: 11 Tanjong Katong Road, #02-17, Singapore 437157

5. Yakiniku-Ohji Steak buffet: Japanese grill at 321 Clementi

Yakiniku-Ohji, featuring Japanese BBQ over a charcoal grill, brings the feel of an outdoor grill inside!

Offering an expansive buffet menu of meats including cuts of beef, pork, chicken and sausage, and side dishes such as Tonpei Yaki, curry rice and even ramen, this buffet starts at just $19.80++!

Extremely value-for-money, this is sure to satisfy even the biggest eaters and meat lovers out there!

Address: 321 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 129905 Opening Hours: 12.00pm–11.00pm daily

6. Jiang Hu Hotpot: Weekday lunch hotpot buffet express

If you work or live in the East and are looking have a sumptuous lunch, Jiang Hu Hotpot might just be that answer.

Its lunch buffet express at just $16.90++ per person, offers over 40 varieties of ingredients, with soup base included!

Promotion available Monday to Friday , make it the highlight of your week now!

Address: Bedok Point #03-01, 799 New Upper Changi Rd, 467351 Opening Hours: 11am–11pm daily

7. Shaburi & Kintan buffet : Unbeatable prices for students!!

Students rejoice! Be it shabu-shabu which floats your boat, or BBQ which rocks your socks, Shaburi and Kintan are offering buffet promotions for students from the awesome price of $9.80++ on Mondays to Thursdays !

Not only do you enjoy two plates of meat, you get access to all-you-can-eat vegetables, mushrooms, sushi, kaarage etc., at the Buffet Bar and free-flow soft drinks!

Jio your friends and don’t forget to bring your student pass hor!

Address : 50 Jurong Gateway Road #03-11&12, Singapore 608549 Opening Hours: 11.30am–10pm (No reservations on Friday and weekends)

8. Wagyu More: Wagyu, why argue?

We can all agree that hotpot is a meal and social activity all in one. At Wagyu More which opened recently in Bugis Junction, enjoy an opening promotion in October on their shabu-shabu hotpot packages!

The fourth person in a group dines for free with three paying adults! With 10 types of soup bases and a myriad of meat options including their signature wagyu beef, you and your friends will be spoilt for choice.

Address: Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria St, #02-47/48, Singapore 188021 Opening Hours: 11am–10pm daily

9. Tang Lung Restaurant: Dim sum… or dim more!

What’s better than high tea on a weekend? Free flow Dim Sum buffet for high tea at just $26.80++ per pax! Available every Sunday for October , hit your dim sum buddies up for a hearty 3–5pm dim sum fare!

Each person will also get to enjoy a complimentary bowl of Chinese la mian noodles on their visit.

The best part? – one dines FREE with every 2 paying adults! Wait no more, book your seats at Tang Lung Restaurant now!

Address: 80 Mohamed Sultan Rd, #01-12 The Pier At Roberston, Singapore 239013 Opening Hours: 12pm–3pm; 6pm–10pm daily

10. Happy Ice: Ice cream buffet

Buffets no longer just end at food… now ice cream buffets are readily available for you sweet tooth too! For only 2 days, Oct 31 and Nov 1, get your ice cream fix at just $9.90!

With over 20 picks with no limit for you to enjoy – realise all your sweetest dreams here! Kids below 7 years can enjoy this absolutely FREE with every paying adult, while children 7 and up pay a token $1.90. If that isn’t sweet enough a deal for you, here’s the cherry on top.

Take home a little part of happiness (FREE box of ice cream) of your choice, or shop for more at the warehouse sale. Slots are limited so book now to avoid disappointment.

*Locations and Time slots available vary, please check for updates here.

Pssst, after such a heavy indulgence, wash all of that buffet food down with Singapore’s favourite drink, BBT !

This article was first published in ConfirmGood.