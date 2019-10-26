10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better

Some of us wish to lead a tai tai life, but with bills to pay, one can only dream.

The easiest way to emulate that life? To enjoy high tea.

While there are a plethora of afternoon tea selections in Singapore, sometimes you just have a craving for that hit of chilli and spice.

Well, have the best of both worlds at these top spots for a leisurely afternoon repast with amped up local flavours.

Instead of the usual teatime tiers, Andaz Singapore gave their high-tea set a local twist by serving up dainty little treats in tingkats, which will be brought to your table in an actual picnic basket. And yes, it makes for a pretty whimsical Instagram picture. Andaz has also injected some local flavours into the items — think kueh pie tee, kueh lapis, and pandan chiffon cakes — alongside classic teatime staples like smoked salmon tartines, scones and fresh strawberries. It’s quite a sizeable spread, so go hungry! About: The Andaz Afternoon Tea Picnic Set is available from Monday to Sunday, 3pm to 5pm. $38 per person, with a $40 top-up for free-flow wines, beer, and prosecco. During afternoon tea, a bottle of Delamotte Brut is going at $88 and a bottle of Ruinart Rose is going at $138. At Alley on 25, Andaz Singapore.

Besides their signature Taiwan porridge fare featuring 46 whole dishes, the Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel also serves a local-themed high tea buffet, aptly named A Weekend Makan Affair ($39 per adult). Guests can feast to their hearts’ content from a sumptuous buffet spread of more than 20 popular local snacks, dim sum, mains and desserts such as Kueh Pie Tee, moreish Otah-Otah, tangy and spicy Mee Siam, lemak Laksa, luscious Nonya Kueh and hot desserts. From May 4 to July 14, you can also choose to indulge in all things durian at this year’s Durian Fiesta with their Dessert Buffet with D24 Durian Pastries ($30.80 per person, available for lunch or dinner) and treat yourself to their gorgeous D24 Mousse Cake and D24 Puff and new creations such as the D24 Pandan Lapis Coconut Cake. About: A Weekend Makan Affair is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm to 5.30pm. Dessert Buffet with D24 Durian Pastries is available during lunch from 12pm to 2.30pm and dinner from 6pm to 10.30pm. At Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221, tel: 6730 1746. Visit https://www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining-en.html

WEEKEND HIGH TEA BUFFET AT TEA LOUNGE, REGENT SINGAPORE View this post on Instagram High tea with a great variety of food. Mixure of Western & Asian... more like a lunch buffet . . . . . . #hightea #goodfood #buffet #foodie #dessert #dessertporn #foodporn #pastry #calorie #eatallyoucan #foodphotography #foodstagram #RegentSingapore A post shared by Mindy Cher (@mindychercm) on Aug 28, 2019 at 4:46am PDT Enjoy an elegant weekend afternoon tea ($65 per adult) at Regent Singapore’s Tea Lounge with a buffet spread that includes favourites such as sevruga caviar with blinis from the caviar station and roasted Wagyu beef rump from the roast station, and local delights such as the signature Lobster Laksa with Rice Noodles and XO Sauce, Chicken Satay served with peanut sauce and pineapple chutney, Chilli Crab sauce with Oriental Buns, Red-Braised Pork Belly with Yam Rice and more. In addition to the usual selection of coffee or tea, you can always treat yourself to cocktails by the award-winning Manhattan bar. Think the refreshing Islay Sour ($19) tea cocktail with Laphroig 10 years, lapsang Souchong syrup, lemon juice and honey or the smooth coffee cocktail Café Exprés ($19) made with Palantation original dark rum, espresso liqueur and espresso. About: Weekend High Tea Buffet is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 2.30pm (1st seating); 3pm to 5.30pm (2nd seating). Quote RSTL55 when you make a reservation via website to enjoy the tea set at just $55++. At Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, tel: 6725 3246. https://www.regenthotels.com/regent-singapore/dining/tea-lounge

VIOLET OON SINGAPORE HIGH TEA AT NATIONAL KITCHEN, NATIONAL GALLERY View this post on Instagram Mouthwatering savoury & sweet high tea at National Kitchen by Violet Oon! ❤️the hae bee hiam sandwich & pulled beef bun! #nationalkitchenbyvioletoon #singapore #hightea #delicious #foodporn #asianflavours #peranakan #afternoondelight #dessert #sweettooth #goodtaste #beautifulspaces A post shared by Michelle Saram 雪兒 (@michelle_saram) on Oct 19, 2016 at 3:16am PDT For a spot of local high tea with alluring local flavours, National Kitchen by Violet Oon is the place to go. The menu showcases the doyenne’s authentic Nyonya and local dishes and the high tea set ($56 per set, for two persons) has been popular with regulars. It is a classic three-tier high tea set with strong Peranakan flavours. Enjoy savoury offerings such as Buah Keluak Crostini and Hae Bee Hiam Sandwich, and sweet treats such as Kueh Beng Kah (fresh tapioca cake infused with coconut cream) Roti Jala with Gula Melaka and Banana Sauce. A portion of their signature dry laksa is available with an addition of $16 (for two pax). About: Violet Oon Singapore High Tea is available from 3pm to 5pm daily. At National Kitchen by Violet Oon at National Gallery Singapore, #02-01 National Gallery Singapore (City Hall Wing), Singapore 178957, tel: 9834 9935 (phone). Visit https://violetoon.com/national-kitchen-by-violet-oon-national-gallery-singapore/