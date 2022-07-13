10 local kidswear designers to check out, so you can #supportlocal as a family

This year, Singapore is going to celebrate her 57th birthday on Aug 9, and with that, you can expect a relaxing day off with your family as we toast our nation's birthday!

Aside from taking a well-deserved break, grabbing a hearty meal and heading out to see the fireworks in the evening, one way you can commemorate the holiday is by dressing in your favourite local designers!

Better yet, if you have plans to attend the parade this year - the first time it's returned in its physical form since the pandemic begun — make sure you're repping your local pride as a family unit togged out in the best local designers.

To help you support local designers as a whole family, we've compiled some of our favourite local kidswear brands here! From eye-catching prints to humidity-friendly fabrics, these Singaporean childrenswear brands are great for the National Day and beyond.

Olive Ankara Kids

If you already know Olive Ankara, then expect the same brand of vibrant, African-inspired prints in their kidswear line. The slow fashion brand is founded by designer Ifeoma, and she pays particular attention to quality and uniqueness in her designs.

Why we love them: Expect an explosion of colour and pattern in their kidswear line, which works great for our tropical weather! Plus, it's made of the brand's signature wax-printed cotton, which soften over time as you wash and wear it more often.

https://oliveankara.com/

Raph & Remy

Helmed by Tiffany Okumu, Raph & Remy was created when she was pregnant with her second child to address the gaps in the childrenswear market that Okumu faced with her first son. Products are made with an emphasis on comfort and sustainability, thereby offering your kids a luxurious experience when wearing Raph & Remy's designs.

Why we love them: Beyond being great for our hot weather, Raph & Remy's designs are made from incredibly supple organic cotton. Each piece is so soft, that your kid may not want to take it off!

https://www.raphandremy.com/

Our Mini Nature

Fans of Our Second Nature's signature buoyant prints and easy silhouettes will delight to know that they take the same design approach in their children's offerings! With options for both boys and girls, look to them for the most adorable casual outfits!

Why we love them: It's a great brand for mums who want to tog their kids out in trendier looks, without having to spend a whole lot of money in the process! Designs here are a lot more in fashion, and all of them are reasonably priced too.

https://oursecondnature.com/38-our-mini-nature

Oeteo

Oeteo (pronounced "ee-tay-o") is a revolution in kidswear, and we're not being dramatic when we say that. Founded by Joanne Lin Teo and her husband Wilson, their journey with the brand started when they wanted to address the lack of intuitive, parent-friendly kidswear in the market.

Fast forward to today, and you can expect to find ingenious designs, including a baby romper that does away with zips or buttons to keep diaper changes fuss-free!

Why we love them: Beyond the smart designs, Oeteo makes use of super-soft and very breathable OEKO-TEX® certified fabric, so your kids can run and jump without feeling overheated or constricted.

https://oeteo.co/

Maison Q

Founded and designed by local designer Suhana Ab, Maison Q offers up fabulous designs for everyone in the family — mums and dads included! Known for their vibrant, playful patterns, Maison Q's quality and fits are unparalleled.

Why we love them: Their kidswear designs are engineered to be reversible, giving you more wear for your dollar! With double-sided printed fabrics, you can turn each piece inside out and it'll still wear just as beautifully.

https://maison-q.com/

Le Petit Society

Created in 2012 by real-life couple and parents Robyn Liang and Dylan Ong, Le Petit Society was formed to offer parents kid-safe and quality pieces for their little tots. The brand has since grown to offer a wide range of kids' products including baby swaddles, family outfits, and Jellycat toys.

Why we love them: You'll be spoilt for choice at Le Petit Society, given how wide their product range reaches! In terms of kidswear, you can always count on Le Petit Society to offer you options for every occasion — from comfy weekend threads to special occasionwear for your kiddos.

https://www.lepetitsociety.com/

Mini Klarra

Founded by Beatrice Tan, Mini Klarra is her kidswear offshoot of her wildly popular womenswear line. The range is primarily catered to little girls, and the options available are reminiscent of the womenswear's signature breezy, casual-chic look.

Why we love them: Mini Klarra's line makes for perfect twinning looks with mum's Klarra outfits, since they draw upon similar fabrics and silhouettes! Plus, many of the pieces are made from cotton-blend materials to beat the heat and remain easy to care for.

https://klarra.com/collections/mini-klarra

Gen Woo Kids

With a focus on sustainable fabrics, Gen Woo Kids offers affordable threads for your kids and tweens. A wide range of sizes also allows you to find the perfect fit for your little ones, and casual designs (think tees, shorts, and knits) give your kids great options to wear for their playtime moments.

Why we love them: Given how quickly kids grow up, we love that Gen Woo offers great finds at affordable prices. Plus, they only work with 100 per cent sustainable cotton, and ensure all sourcing and trading are done ethically and cruelty-free.

https://genwoo.sg/

Bochechas

Founded by designer Angela Li, Bochechas was created because Li found it difficult to find beautiful and practical clothes for kids that are made in kid-friendly materials. This has led to her own brand of children's and family wear. Using premium natural fabrics, you can take comfort that Bochechas' kidswear is going to remain gentle on your kids' sensitive skin, without sacrificing looking good!

Why we love them: You can find clothing for a myriad of occasions from this brand, including special drops for occasions like Lunar New Year and the year-end festivities. Beyond that, you only need to touch the super-soft fabrics to fall in love with Bochechas' offerings!

https://www.bochechas.sg/

Baebeeboo

Created by Maggie Chan, Baebeeboo is a local fashion brand offering kids' clothing that look good and feel great. Their tagline reads "to save the world, one garment at a time, stylishly", and it perfectly sums up their approach to designing clothing.

Each piece is made out of 100 per cent cotton, and a portion of the profits from their 'Bae' kaftans are donated to the New Light Foundation. Furthermore, they work with women in Jaipur to embroider and produce their designs, thus giving these women a viable way of making a sustainable living wage to raise their families.

Why we love them: The newest collection for kids features resort-inspired influences, which are great for our weather. Find cacti prints, joyful pastels, and lovely florals across boys' shirts, kaftans, and sundresses.

https://www.baebeeboo.com/

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.