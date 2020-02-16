10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture

Breathing new life into aged furniture is one of the best ways to create eco-friendly interiors. These local galleries show how homeowners can stay stylish and green with antique, refurbished and vintage designer furniture and accessories.

CARPENTER AND COOK

Carpenter and Cook is a vintage furniture and decor store, that also doubles as an artisan bakery cafe. If you're looking for fun and retro items to add character to your home, such as old sewing machines, weighing scales, typewriters and collectible teapot sets, this is the place to be.

Visit #01-06, 19 Lorong Kilat, www.carpenterandcook.com

LORGAN'S THE RETRO STORE

Every piece of furniture in your home tells a story, if you choose retro and quirky pieces from Lorgan's The Retro Store. With a varied selection of upholstered chairs, tables, sofas, lamps and accessories, you're sure to find something unique here.

Visit #02-07 Orion@Paya Lebar, 160 Paya Lebar Road, www.facebook.com/lorgans.

SECOND CHARM

Get your hands on refurbished vintage finds like cabinets and even old doors and windows. Many of their industrial-style pieces come in solid wood too! If you have a specific design in mind, they also customise furniture. Latest collections are regularly updated on their Instagram page (@second.charm).

Visit #05-165, 21 Kallang Avenue, www.secondcharmhome.com.

BY MY OLD SCHOOL

Established in 2011, By My Old School started from Winston Wong's love for collecting vintage items. Now, the store stocks everything from vintage and retro homeware, luggages, kitchenware, gadgets, lamps and other curios.

Visit #03-24, 115A Commonwealth Drive, Facebook and Instagram accounts @bymyoldschool.

HOCK SIONG & CO

Once a karung guni business, this secondhand furniture retailer has transformed itself into a popular store where homeowners can find interesting and refurbished furniture pieces, which were once used in hotels.

Pop over to their Facebook page (@hocksiongco) to check out the latest finds, from coffee tables, lounge chairs, chest of drawers, to statues, sculptures and other decor accessories.

Visit #01-03 Junjie Industrial Building, 153 Kampong Ampat, www.hocksiong.com.sg.

THE GODOWN

The GoDown is a treasure trove of reconstructed and reconditioned furniture sourced from all over the world. Expect to find antique lamps, vintage telephones and tableware.

Visit #01-11 Claymore Connect, 442 Orchard Road, www.thegodownstore.com.

NODEN

Driven by their love for Danish furniture, owners Marko Yeo and Tawan Conchonnet started Noden, which stocks vintage designer furniture like sideboards, dining chairs, bookshelves and desks from renowned Danish designers including the likes of Hans Wagner and Arne Jacobsen.

Visit #02-02, 211 Henderson Road, www.nodenhome.com.

JOURNEY EAST

Shopping for vintage furniture? Drop by Journey East and explore their collection of carefully curated pieces sourced from Java and crafted from solid teak. Expect to find pieces designed in the 1920s to 1960s, and influenced by design movements like Mid-century modern, Art Deco and even the Dutch Colonial style.

Visit #03-02 Tan Boon Liat building, 315 Outram Road, www.journeyeast.com.

GONI ROOM

One man's trash is another man's treasure - this aptly defines what Goni Room is all about. Its owners Soufi A'aliyah and Afiq Ayub started the local collective with an aim to change people's perception of items that are thrown away.

They find their collection of items from void decks, yard sales and thrift stores and some of the items they've recovered so far include a coffee table, desk, silverware, vintage cutlery and even a melodica from Kyoto, among others.

Visit Goni Room's Instagram account @goni_room.

JUST ANTHONY

If you are a fan of the Oriental-style, you will probably find everything you need (or want) at Just Anthony. It carries a collection of refurbished Chinese antique pieces including bedside tables, Chinese screens, wardrobes and even chinaware.

Visit 379 Upper Paya Lebar Road, www.justanthony.com.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.