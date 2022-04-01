10 mask chains and accessories to up your style game

Wearing masks has been integrated into our daily lives; by now, it’s almost second nature to reach for a mask every time before we leave the house. Since it’s an indispensable addition to our outfits, many have tried to spruce things up with stylish reusable mask designs, or even accessories that elevate the face covering as a contemporary collateral to their overall outfit.

Accessories like face mask chains, by the US-based label Second Wind, have especially grown in popularity over the months. Similar to sunglass chains, these face mask chains clip to the ear loops of the mask which allows you to wear it like a necklace and have the mask dangle around your neck when it’s not in use.

Other ways to make a statement include matching your face masks to your printed headband – a style popularised by Lele Sadoughi, and even beaded fringing on your face coverings. Below, we’ve rounded up our favourite accessories and mask styles that will make “safety precaution” and “style” work in tandem.

Florentine multi-way mask chain, $49, By Invite Only

PHOTO: By Invite Only

Strung with pink quartz and glass beads, this unique strap boasts of a modern, high-fashion look by melding traditional and contemporary influences and using natural elements in its design. Needless to say, this mask chain will look stunning next to a pair of minimalist pearl earrings, and a relaxed linen maxi dress for the weekend.

Eliza Mask Chain, $30, Maskela

PHOTO: Maskala

You’ll never have to worry about losing your mask ever again when you have this mask chain on. Long, extra chunky and oh-so-stylish, this mask chain is a staple you’ll want to add to your wardrobe stat. We love how it adds volume to your look and it also doubles as a necklace and can be worn on its own.

Czarina multi-way chain, $65, Nnchanted

PHOTO: Nnchanted

If you haven’t heard, local influencer Naomi Neo has launched her own line of accessories last year boasting a range of scrunchies and multi-way chains.

During her launch day the influencer noted that she received overwhelming support from her followers, having sold more than what she had expected during the launch. Available in two different designs, the multi-way chains from her brand Nnchanted, come in silver and gold colourways. Aside from using it with your mask, you can also attach the chain to your sunglasses or even wear it on its own as a necklace.

However, the mask chains are currently out of stock, so you might want to keep tabs on their socials to find out when these chains will be back in stock. For more updates, check out Nnchanted on Instagram.

Multicolour glasses/face mask chain, $80, Bimba Y Lola

PHOTO: Bimba Y Lola

Looking for something playful yet stylish? Peep this number by Bimba Y Lola. Quirky and cool, this particular piece adds a splash of fun to your wardrobe. What’s more, the mask chain also comes along with an adorable metal plaque with an enamel logo, making it instantly more stylish than ever.

Say Cheese! multi-way chain, $45, Luulaa

PHOTO: Luulaa

Founded by our local fashion editor, Lena Kamarudin, local brand Luulaa (@luulaa.co) offers ethically sourced home and decor pieces and fashion accessories such as earrings, necklaces and rattan baskets.

In this case, we’re zooming into the brand’s Say-Cheese! multiway chain that function as a mask chain, sunglass/spectacle chain and even a choker. But if you have to ask us about what we love most about this mask, it would be that it’s easily adjustable and it adds a bright punch of colour to any outfit. It’s fun, fresh and stylish — what more could you ask for?

Detachable 16mm chunky chain in tan marble, USD$40 (S$54.17), Second Wind

The mask chains by Second Wind are carefully handmade to be the perfect complement to their line of neutral-toned linen masks.

One of our favourite picks from the brand is this detachable chunky chain strap that’s surprisingly lightweight. Crafted in chunky chain links with a tan marbled design, this mask chain is finished with gold S-shaped hooks to attach to your mask of choice.

Pearl sunglass and face mask chain, USD$75, Lele Sadoughi

PHOTO: Lele Sadoughi

Known for its whimsical, adorable accessories, Lele Sadoughi has garnered a strong profile clientele that includes Hilary Duff and Kate Middleton, the latter of whom was spotted wearing the brand’s black velvet padded headband.

In response to the pandemic, the brand has also started creating fashionable sunglass chains that double as mask chains as well. Take, for instance, this classy pearl number that goes well with just about any outfit in your wardrobe. It’s chic and sophisticated, we definitely see ourselves reaching out for this chain for formal events or even for a girls’ night out.

Silk scarf/mask sunny chain, USD$20, Donni

PHOTO: Donni

This mask strap by Los Angeles brand Donni is out of the ordinary. Featuring a knotted silk scarf sunny chain with matching gemstone sliders and 18kt gold plated lobster clasp, this silk mask strap can easily be clipped onto your mask and works as a stylish add on for a more polished look.

Alternatively, you can also consider some of the other options from Donni, which sees mask chains made with gems and pearls that will equally jazz up any ensemble.

Mask pins with diamonds and precious stones, $469, Aquae Jewels

A fine jewellery brand from Dubai that crafts luxurious and elegant jewellery pieces for the contemporary woman, Aquae Jewels uses pure 18k gold and diamonds to detail its many exquisite pieces, all while maintaining a relatively affordable price given the quality.

The brand has also produced mask pins encrusted in precious jewels such as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires. We’d recommend attaching these pins to the ear straps of your masks instead of the mask itself for precaution.

Beaded fringe face mask, USD$65, Abacaxi

PHOTO: Abacaxi

Finding a way to infuse face masks with a playful spirit, small independent label Abacaxi has designed a series of reversible cotton face masks with hand-beaded fringing in shades of baby pink, lilac and lavender, with long pink bows that are also finished at the ends with matching beaded fringe.

A crafty design that speaks to the label’s love for South Asian textiles and traditional clothing influences, this mask will set you apart from the crowd with its distinctive design.

This article was first published in Her World Online.