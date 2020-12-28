10 mixed-race women in Singapore share their stories and experiences

These 10 women don’t look it, but they live, talk and are Singaporean born and bred. On Her World’s 60th, we pay tribute to the flourishing diversity of women with mixed ethnicities and heritage, who share their stories and experiences.

Nigerian Chinese | Noelle Woon, 22, Model

PHOTO: Veronica Tay

“As a Blasian (black Asian) in Singapore, people find me cool and unique rather than weird. They ask: “Where are you from?”, “Is your hair real?” But once I speak, they know I’m Singaporean – my accent is so strong that it throws them off.

I’m glad to be mixed, as I have the traits of two races. For example, I naturally have a lot of rhythm because of my African side. I have a modelling contract and having an exotic look helps to bring across a different style in high fashion apparel.

However, I feel predominantly Chinese as I grew up with a single mum and the rest of my Chinese family. I have no exposure to African culture, although when I speak to African people, I learn more about the culture, and they are very open to showing me what it is like.”