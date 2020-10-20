10 most expensive beauty products in the world

Over-the-top price tags aren’t uncommon, and even more so for cosmetics and skincare. Here’s a list of the 10 most expensive beauty products we’ve found!

We’re no strangers to helping you score great deals on beauty products – we’ve shown you how to buy and ship from UK-based Cult Beauty because it’s cheaper than Sephora (yes, even with their elusive 20 per cent sale), as well as buying off iHerb because it’s cheaper than your local Watson’s and Guardian.

Not to mention that Innisfree and Etude products listed on iHerb are also cheaper than their official websites.

But what if you’re looking for something a little more bougie, one that feels luxurious and maybe just a little bit over the top. And why shouldn’t you?

Without further ado, we’ve rounded up ten of the most expensive beauty products around the world, including one that goes up to five digits. If you’re feeling opulent, this list is for you:

1. Sisley’s L’Orchidée Highlighter Blush: $152

PHOTO: Sisley Paris

Sisley’s L’Orchidée Highlighter Blush (US$112 / S$152) is easily one of the most expensive blush that’s available for purchase.

The blush tints your cheeks with shimmer and a veil of colour using micronised pigments and pearls. You know, the same thing that every shimmery blush does. If you’re looking for the most luxurious way to do it, this blush is the way to go.

2. Natasha Denona’s Star Eyeshadow Palette: $229

PHOTO: Natasha Denona

Natasha Denona’s Star Eyeshadow Palette (US$169) is one expensive eyeshadow palette! Given that you’ll most likely rock metallic or duo-chrome eye shadow looks on special occasions, shelling out for a product you won’t use often will make you feel the pinch. Or your wallet most certainly will.

3. Cle De Peau ‘s The Foundation SPF 21: $339

PHOTO: Cle De Peau

Cle De Peau’s The Foundation SPF 21 (US$250) is a foundation that claims to combine makeup and anti-aging skincare.

It’s made with Illuminating Complex EX, which is supposed to help combat dryness and environmental damage.

Despite it’s hefty price tag, it’s only light to medium coverage, so if you’re not a fan of caking it on, this will be perfect.

4. Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence: $936

PHOTO: La Mer

La Mer is one luxurious beauty brand we’re all too familiar of seeing, amirite beauty gurus?

The Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence (US$690) is one of their most luxurious facial serums.

Made with La Mer’s trademark ingredients like Crystal Miracle Broth™ and Genaissance Ferment™, the serum also promises to “dramatically” reduce imperfections and signs of time, to make your skin look more polished, even, resilient, and refined.

5. Roja Parfums’ Elixir Edition Speciale Parfum: $1,051

PHOTO: Roja Parfums

Roja Parfums’ Elixir Edition Speciale Parfum (£595 / S$1,051) is made by one the premium perfumers in England. Did I mention that you’re paying for only 100ml? The special edition perfume contains notes of bergamot, lily of the valley, and peach among many others.

Roja Parfum akin fragrance to a magical elixir, where a single drop “can transform you into a goddess”.

They also promised that the perfume has the power to make you “feel irresistible, confident, and seductive”. If you’re dropping a stack on this, let us know how effective it is in the comments below!

6. OROGOLD ‘s 24K 60-Second Eye Solution by : $1,084

PHOTO: Orogold

OROGOLD’s 24K 60-Second Eye Solution (US$798) contains actual 24K gold! OROGOLD Cosmetics claims that this combination of gold, acetyl hexapeptide-8, and sodium hyaluronate will leave you feeling bright and energised.

Notably, OROGOLD doesn’t claim that this product combats any real signs of ageing, so you’ve been warned. If you still feel like treating yourself, you can give this a shot.

7. La Prairie’s Platinum Rare Cellular Cream: $1,691

PHOTO: La Prairie

La Prairie’s Cellular Cream Platinum Rare, (US$1,245) claims to be inspired by platinum. They also claim that La Prairie scientists have discovered that platinum could bond with your skin – although, they never did publish an ingredients list on their official site.

According to Skincarisma, this night cream doesn’t actually contain any platinum. Instead. you’re paying almost $1,700 for some cream with, supposedly, mica in it – the same shimmering powder found in skin highlighter and shimmery eyeshadow.

8. Guerlain’s Orchidée Impériale Black The Cream: $1,820

PHOTO: Orchidée Impériale

Guerlain’s Orchidée Impériale Black The Cream (US$1,340) makes me wonder if the lengthy product names contribute to the price.

This night cream comes in an exclusive porcelain jar handcrafted by Maison Bernadaud, the premium source for French porcelain.

It also comes with an applicator which helps you roll the expensive cream across your face. This Guerlain cream contains Blackimmune™, made with black orchids from Peru that are meant to help combat signs of ageing.

9. JK7®‘s Rejuvenating Serum-Lotion: $2,444

PHOTO: Jk7

JK7®‘s Rejuvenating Serum-Lotion (US$1,800) is said to rejuvenate your skin using anti-glycation activity by promoting healthy skin cell growth from below your skin’s barrier.

Sparing you the nerdy details, skin glycation seems to be the cause of losing your youthful, plump complexion and this serum-lotion claims to slow that process. Well, it’s good news for your skin, at least – but your wallet might want to have a word.

10. Foreo LUNA Luxe Platinum For Men: $16,900

PHOTO: Foreo

The Foreo Luna Luxe Platinum For Men ($16,900) is… right up there for pricy beauty products. I’m sure we’re all familiar with the hype around Foreo LUNA’s cleaning devices, but I did a double take when I saw this bougie platinum version.

Which part of it is platinum, you ask? Right at the base of this face wash device, that’s where the solid platinum sits.

There’s also a 18-karat gold version, which is slightly cheaper at $12,500. To put things into perspective, an average bathroom renovation costs less than half of this platinum face wash device.

This article was first published in YouTrip.