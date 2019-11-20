10 most out-of-this-world places you can visit for an unconventional vacation

Looking for holiday options that will create memories you won't forget?

If we were to heed the saying "we only live once", we would do well to embark on the craziest, most surreal, and possibly once-in-a-lifetime journeys available. From heading into space to deep caves with glowing worms, here's to making memories from a place that's out of this world.

1. INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

If space is the final frontier, us mere mortals may be able to conquer it (or at least be in it) soon.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, announced in June 2019 that they will be opening up the International Space Station (ISS) to tourism, with the first mission as early as next year. NASA has contracted Boeing and SpaceX to handle these trips.

With the famed Elon Musk helming SpaceX, the rocket company he founded, hopefully future space travellers won’t have to worry too much about safety.

What about the cost? While NASA hasn’t revealed how much it’ll take to bounce around in space for a holiday, we can draw some estimates from the US$22,500 (S$30,640)-a-day expense used for supplies such as food and air, and US$11,250 for daily toilet services.

So no, it’s not going to be cheap. But if you can afford it for your honeymoon, you’ll really come close to giving your loved one the stars and the moon.