10 of the most outrageous concierge requests

What's your Christmas wish? From meeting the Pope to a journey into outer space, for elite concierge companies, no dream is out of reach.

Opening doors to the impossible is what the world's elite concierge agencies do every day, but this year, impossible became that much harder.

Quintessentially, the London-based concierge founded in 2000 by Aaron Simpson, Ben Elliot and Paul Drummond, says the pandemic has prompted a change in type of requests.

"Our requests have been a little different, as we focus on helping members with virtual or at home event experiences, many wellness-focused requests, community-focused experiences, and curating travel experiences within the ever-changing health and safety restrictions," said a representative.

According to Stuart McNeill, founder of Knightsbridge Circle, a concierge with a £25,000 (S$41,000) annual fee, their agency has celebrated a growth in membership numbers since Covid-19 hit.

He said: "We have been guiding our clients through constantly evolving, unchartered waters to give them more support than ever before. We worked twice as hard and were always proactive and, on some days, we were in contact with clients twelve times per day."

Here are ten of the most jaw-dropping concierge requests of all time.

1. What the butler saw

British actor Jim Carter poses during an interview with Reuters at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, Britain May 22, 2019.

We had a member attending Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday at Windsor Castle. They wanted to create something special for their friends whilst enjoying an amazing stay at the iconic Cliveden House.

We arranged for Jim Carter, who plays Mr Carson the Butler in Downton Abbey, to attend in costume and take care of their every need whilst entertaining them. £20,000 was raised for Jim Carter’s charities. (Knightsbridge Circle)

2. Vatican visit

We organised a private visit to the Vatican where our members met the Pope and experienced a speech and a blessing. (Knightsbridge Circle)

3. Truffle fast track

We sourced 50 fresh truffles from Italy to be sent to a member in Hong Kong with just a day’s notice. (Quintessentially)

4. Birthday surprise

We organised a surprise flash mob dance for a Member’s girlfriend’s birthday in Times Square in New York – complete with personalised messages on the surrounding big screen billboards. (Quintessentially)

5. Gotta have 'em

We sourced a pair of sold out designer shoes one Member’s girlfriend had seen in a magazine – Quintessentially found them, had them gift wrapped and hand delivered to her within the day. (Quintessentially)

6. Where there's a will

We organised a private plane from Germany to Madagascar and then helicopter to a private island for an eight night stay at 48hr notice during lockdown when Madagascar borders were closed to general foreign tourism. (Nota Bene)

7. To infinity...

Our client is currently lined up to do training in Houston before travelling into outer space next year. (Knightsbridge Circle)

8. Florentine fantasy

We organised a private dinner hosted at Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence. Our members enjoyed a fabulous dinner at the foot of Michelangelo’s famous sculpture of David whilst being serenaded by world-famous Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli. (Knightsbridge Circle)

9. Keeping it reel

We found a bagpipe player in New York in just one hour, who could perform at a Scottish Member’s leaving party that evening. (Quintessentially)

10. To a tee

Golfers of all ages dream of playing on the hallowed turf at Augusta National, THE most exclusive golf club in the world.

We managed to get access to the closed gates of Magnolia Lane, and our clients enjoyed an overnight stay onsite at Augusta which is reserved strictly for Augusta members. (Knightsbridge Circle)

This article was first published in BLNNR.