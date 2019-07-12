10 must-have items parents need when traveling with kids

Travelling with kids can be exciting for parents as they finally get to take their children out on a beautiful family vacation.

But of course, it can also be a daunting affair, especially when you do not have the essentials like a diaper bag, a pram, and some toys to keep your young kiddies entertained.

So if you are travelling with your little one this school holidays, check out our list of must-have family travel essential items when travelling abroad.

Happy holidays!

1. JUJUBE B.F.F MULTI-FUNCTION CONVERTIBLE DIAPER BACKPACK/MESSENGER BAG, PRISM ROSE

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $173.37

American brand JuJuBe's multi-function convertible diaper bag has up to 4 gusseted pockets and 3 zippered pockets in the main compartment; 2 bottle pockets with Thinsulate by 3M.

It's special 'Mummy' pocket also comes with a key fob which displays a randomly generated access code and a microfiber glasses pocket.

Author review:

The JuJuBe convertible diaper bag is a great addition to mums as it provides multiple carrying and storage options that help you stay ultra-organised and prepared for your child's next flight. The backpack also is highly fashionable with its classic geometric pattern prism rose print embodying a timeless look while having everything under control.

2. JJ COLE - REVERSIBLE BODY SUPPORT, 2-PIECE INSERT FOR CAR SEAT AND STROLLER

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $31.56

JJ Cole's reversible baby body support easily transition as it fits most harness systems without any threading required. It has also has an adaptable design that allows you to remove and adjust the headrest to adapt to your growing child.

Author review:

Perfect for car rides, outdoor strolls, and bouncing around in the rocker, this body support is a great way to enhance your baby's everyday comfort. The body support also keeps infants cosy and comfortable and helps them to sit upright and see the world from their stroller or car seat.

3. BABY BUM MINERAL SUNSCREEN FACE STICK - SPF 50 - UVA.UVB FACE AND BODY PROTECTION

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $10.91

Baby Bum's sunscreen is made of naturally moisturising ingredients such as natural zinc oxide, coconut oil, and shea and cocoa butter.

These ingredients ensure that the sunscreen absorbs easily into little one's face and body without any oily feeling. The sunscreen also has SPF50 with UVA and UVB protection.

Author review:

If you are planning on taking your little one to a hot and humid country like ours, it's best to use Baby Bum's moisturiser and sunscreen which is made of safe minerals that will protect your baby's skin in a hot climate.

4. LOVESPRINGS NATURAL ORGANIC ORIGINAL PLAIN WET WIPES

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $34.80

Made from natural plant extracts, Lovespring's organic wet wipes from Korea are non-toxic and safe to use as seen from its various safety certification certifications from Korea, UK, USA, Germany, and Japan

Author review:

Wet wipes are essential when travelling with kids, but many wet wipes today have too many chemicals in them. Lovespring's natural organic wipes are ideal because they are fragrance-free, non-toxic and allergy-free, so you can be sure that your child is using the safest and most effective wipes.

5. WUBBANUB AFRIQUE LION SOFT TOY AND INFANT PACIFIER

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $23.89

Wubbanub's friendly animal plushy and pacifier combined is made of latex-free medical grade silicone which is free of harmful chemicals such as BPA, PVC, and Phthalate. It is also machine washable in a mesh laundry bag.

Author review:

This adorable plushy and pacifier is great to keep young kids comfy and calm during long car or plane rides. The 6-inches long animal friend also makes it easy for the baby to grasp and manipulate the pacifier.

6. B.BOX DIAPER WALLET

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $24.22

b.box's diaper wallet is a compact container that holds everything you need for a quick diaper change on the go.

The box can hold 2 disposable diapers or 4 newborn diapers and about 20 wet wipes for up to 6 weeks. This product is free from harmful chemicals like BPA, Phthalates and PVC.

Author review:

You may have heard of diaper bags, but diaper wallets are a fairly new product. But they are easy to use and as effective as diaper bags as they carry all your diaper essentials such as nappies and wipes all in one place. Need a wipe for change time or need quickly clean little fingers? Grab a wipe from the external hatch.

7. TRUNKI - FIRE ENGINE FRANK RIDE ON SUITCASE

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $80.91

Made in the UK, Trunki's fire engine suitcase is made of light-weight plastic which allows kids to ride and tow along the suitcase when travelling. The trunki can carry weight up to 34kg.

Author review:

Capture your child's imagination with this bright-looking fire-engine suitcase from trunki that is not only perfect for travelling in planes, trains and cars but also at home for some pretend play. With this trunki, your child will surely be kept occupied throughout the vacation and during long immigration queue lines.

8. BUGABOO COMFORT TRANSPORT BAG

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $233.86

Travel stress-free with Bugaboo's stroller storage bag. The bag offers you a smooth and effortless transition, while the handles and padded shoulder straps provide comfort when lifting or carrying. It is completely compatible with any Bugaboo stroller regardless of which model you own.

Author review:

The Bugaboo Comfort Transport Bag makes travelling with kids easier with its wheeled, self-standing design as well as its handles and padded shoulder straps for multiple carrying options, which will ensure you breeze through any airport. The transport bag is big enough to hold any Bugaboo stroller and has protective padding guards against dirt, scratches, and scuffs, ensuring a damage-free stroller when you arrive at your destination.

9. BABY JOGGER CITY MINI GT2 STROLLER

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $566.65

Baby Jogger's city mini GT2 stroller promises uncompromised agility on any terrain with its air rubber tires with all-wheel suspension and includes the City GO infant car seat adapters (car seat sold separately) allowing you to go anywhere without any hassle.

Author review:

Baby Joggers' new stroller is ideal for families who are always on the go. With versatile features like its signature one-hand compact fold, adjustable handle and-operated parking brake, this stroller is great for parents and children alike.

10. SKIP HOP ZOO LITTLE KID AND TODDLER BACKPACK

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $34.11

The Skip Hop toddler and kids backpack comes with an insulated pouch for snacks, an adjustable mesh bottle pocket to fit a juice box, sippy cup or water bottle and adjustable padded comfy straps.

Author review:

This whimsical and colour backpack is great for preschoolers to bring to school or to a family vacation. It's large space easily holds all the supplies your preschooler might need for a busy day of "work" and play and its straps ensure your little one is comfortable carrying the bag.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.