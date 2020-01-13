10 nail and hair salons in Singapore that do not have CNY surcharge

Read also

Pink Parlour started out as a hair removal salon but quickly became known for their exceptional nail services too.

They’ve opened 5 branches in Singapore, which include salons at Jurong, Tampines and Orchard, so you probably won’t have to travel too far to get your nails done.

Their gel manicure starts at $42, which gets you shiny new nails and clean cuticles – a must-have for the new year.

THE NAIL SOCIAL

Located at the heart of Haji Lane (Haji Lane, among other places in Singapore, is where you can head to for fun weekend activities; read more here), The Nail Social is Singapore’s first socially conscious salon with the aim of providing training and employment to local marginalised women.

This salon also donated half their sales this week to Australia’s Bushfire Relief Fund, in light of the recent forest fires. So, if you’re looking to support a salon with a cause, this salon is a place you should definitely check out.

Prices are affordable, starting from $14 for a fresh coat of polish or $35 for a classic manicure with all the fixings.

TRIMMINGS SALON & SPA

Established in 2008, Trimmings Salon & Spa started out as a small business which then grew to be one of the popular go-to places for nails and hair.

Their signature manicure ($32) includes classic nail care with essential oils, so your fingertips don’t just look good, they feel good too.

Get your favourite nail art done here too and flash it on Instagram for some #NewYearNewNails action.

HAIR SALON TOKYO MICHAELA

Located near Clarke Quay, this hair salon is renowned for its one-of-a-kind curling methods, especially after being nominated as the salon that produced the most natural-looking perm at the Her World Hair Awards in 2019.

In fact, not only is there no CNY surcharge, but you can also enjoy a $100 off promotion for their award-winning Signature Perm, from now till 31 January 2020.

KOINONIA SALON

Experience affordable yet professional hair styling services at Koinonia Salon at their Tiong Bahru branch and achieve a brand-new look to impress your relatives this CNY.

The turquoise green exterior topped with a pale pink door is unmistakable and totally Insta-worthy, if you ask us.

So, head in there for a perm or a balayage – just don’t forget to snap a photo of your new ‘do in front of the gorgeous entrance.

PICASSO HAIR STUDIO