10 nail and hair salons in Singapore that do not have CNY surcharge

It’s that time of the year again: feasting, festivities and loads of visiting. While it’s the time to get our hair and nails done, many beauty salons charge extra during this period and if you ask us, we'd rather save that money.
So, we’ve rounded up 10 beauty salons that have standardized pricing during Chinese New Year, which means you can get your hair and nails done without breaking the bank.
BRANCHÉ
If you’re looking to splurge on a luxurious manicure with your besties this CNY, check out this Japanese nail salon chain that promises exceptional service, a comfortable atmosphere and stellar nail art.
All the staff members are Japanese, and they’re all trained to have a fine eye for detail, perfect if you’re looking to add some intricate nail art to your fingertips.
Prices start at $80 for classic manicures, which may be a bit steep, but it sure helps that their prices don’t skyrocket during CNY.
KELYN ESTHER
While other salons add extra charges to the bill due to the festivities, Kelyn Esther offers promotions during this period instead. Get a classic gel manicure with intricate fingernail art for $59 or top up $20 to treat yourself to a gel mani and pedi ($79).
Not only is it conveniently located at Bugis, but you’ll also be able to get facials and eyelash lifts there too.
MANICURIOUS
Every year, Manicurious seems to be everyone’s go-to spot to get their nails glammed up for Lunar New Year, especially since they’ve never included CNY surcharge to the bill.
Whether you’re going for the classic red nails, some French tips, or perhaps you want to try some super cool graphic designs that are on trend now, you’ll be able to get it done at this award-winning salon.
We recommend the express manicure which starts at $18, or you can splurge a little and opt for the gel manicure, $85.
PINK PARLOUR
Pink Parlour started out as a hair removal salon but quickly became known for their exceptional nail services too. They’ve opened 5 branches in Singapore, which include salons at Jurong, Tampines and Orchard, so you probably won’t have to travel too far to get your nails done. Their gel manicure starts at $42, which gets you shiny new nails and clean cuticles – a must-have for the new year. THE NAIL SOCIAL Located at the heart of Haji Lane (Haji Lane, among other places in Singapore, is where you can head to for fun weekend activities; read more here), The Nail Social is Singapore’s first socially conscious salon with the aim of providing training and employment to local marginalised women. This salon also donated half their sales this week to Australia’s Bushfire Relief Fund, in light of the recent forest fires. So, if you’re looking to support a salon with a cause, this salon is a place you should definitely check out. Prices are affordable, starting from $14 for a fresh coat of polish or $35 for a classic manicure with all the fixings. TRIMMINGS SALON & SPA Established in 2008, Trimmings Salon & Spa started out as a small business which then grew to be one of the popular go-to places for nails and hair. Their signature manicure ($32) includes classic nail care with essential oils, so your fingertips don’t just look good, they feel good too. Get your favourite nail art done here too and flash it on Instagram for some #NewYearNewNails action. HAIR SALON TOKYO MICHAELA Located near Clarke Quay, this hair salon is renowned for its one-of-a-kind curling methods, especially after being nominated as the salon that produced the most natural-looking perm at the Her World Hair Awards in 2019. In fact, not only is there no CNY surcharge, but you can also enjoy a $100 off promotion for their award-winning Signature Perm, from now till 31 January 2020. KOINONIA SALON Experience affordable yet professional hair styling services at Koinonia Salon at their Tiong Bahru branch and achieve a brand-new look to impress your relatives this CNY. The turquoise green exterior topped with a pale pink door is unmistakable and totally Insta-worthy, if you ask us. So, head in there for a perm or a balayage – just don’t forget to snap a photo of your new ‘do in front of the gorgeous entrance. PICASSO HAIR STUDIO Specialised in perms and creative colouring, Picasso Hair Studio offers state of the art hair styling, with their hairdressers taking into consideration minute details like your face shape (these are the hairstyles to get based on your face shape), hair texture and skin tone before recommending a unique hairdo that’s the perfect fit for you. So, if you’re game enough to try a bright and bold hair color, this salon is where your hair would be in good hands. Prices for bleaching and perms start at $75 and $95 respectively. TONI & GUY You’ve probably heard of this fan-favourite hair brand, or you might even have some of their products in your bathroom. This award-winning hairdressing salon opened 3 salons in Singapore, with many hairstylists who are pros in making your hair vision become even better in reality. Whether you’re looking to get a Korean perm (here are some hairstyles inspired by your favourite Korean celebs), a short pixie haircut, or if you are just going in for a quick trim, this salon probably won’t disappoint. This article was first published in Her World Online .
This article was first published in Her World Online .