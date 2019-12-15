10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Read also

Nail Queen is located at Far East Plaza, which used to be cool, but is now quite a ghetto mall with lots of beauty salons, mobile phone shops and random overpriced clothes.

Nail Queen charges $12 for express manis and $15 for express pedis, which is average for the mall. The good thing about them is that they specify that they use OPI polish which are premium and salon-grade, instead of cheap China-brand stuff that could really stain and/or damage for your nails.

Their express gelish manicures are perhaps the cheapest and most value-for-money – it’s only $30.

PRINCESS COTTAGE – $12 MANICURES IN TAMPINES AND SELETAR

Like the few above, Princess Cottage’s express services start at $12 for express manicures and $16 for express pedicures.

For all services, they have 5- and 10-time bundles, which will give you 15 per cent and 25 per cent discount respectively. The packages also come with free IBX or Footlogix treatments and nail art credits (for 10-time package).

Princess Cottage are also the sole distributor of Shinygel of IBX, which are semi-professional manicure products for home use.

JEWEL NAILS – HAS A POLISH-ONLY OPTION THAT'S ONLY $10

Jewel Nails has 2 outlets, one at Marina Bay and the other at Downtown MRT station. Their prices are really affordable, and is great for the busy bees who need a quick service.

The express services are $13 (mani) & $15 (pedi), but that’s not even the cheapest option. If you’re fine with your nail shape and cuticles, then just opt for a polish-only job – that’s only $10 for your hands (or $12 for feet).

Nail art is +$5 per nail, which is quite expensive (other places usually charge $2 to $3), but to add a full set of French manicure tips, it’s only $5.

Jewel Nails also has a spa and waxing parlour as well, and prices seem equally reasonable. Upper lip threading is just $5, and you can get a bikini wax for just $20.

PEONY BLUSH – POLISH-ONLY MANICURE FROM $5 IN ORCHARD ROAD

Okay, I get it – it’s not always convenient to travel to ulu places like Punggol or explore a heartland district you don’t actually live at (like Tampines). Sometimes, all you want is a salon downtown.

Peony Blush is located at SCAPE, which is within walking distance of Somerset MRT. Like Jewel Nails, Peony Blush does polish-only at an even more attractive price ($5 for manicure or pedicure).

The express mani and pedi are the same price ($15), but if you get both, you get a neat $5 off ($25 for express mani pedi). It’s surprisingly affordable for a salon in the heart of Orchard Road, so it’s definitely worth a visit.

Peony Blush does spa treatments, waxing, and eyelash services as well.

M'PIR (THE NAIL EMPIRE) – $15 FOR EITHER EXPRESS MANI OR PEDI AT TANGS, ORCHARD

Okay, I’m not a huge fan of the try-hard name “M’Pir” (pronounced “empire”), but I like how reasonable their prices are – especially for a swanky nail bar at Tangs Orchard.