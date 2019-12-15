10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

PHOTO: Pexels
Eugenia Liew
MoneySmart

Most of us know how to paint our nails at home, but once in a while, it’s nice to pay someone to help us do a better job.

Manicures and pedicures used to be a lot more expensive, but with nail salons popping up at every corner of Singapore, prices have become a lot more competitive than before, and no one’s complaining.

If you have a special event coming up, or simply want to get your nails professionally painted for cheap, here are some affordable nail salons in Singapore.

10 AFFORDABLE NAIL SALONS FOR EXPRESS MANICURES AND PEDICURES

Nail Salon Express manicure Express pedicure
Nailush Spa $8 $12
Shugar Spa $10 $15
Nail Artelier $12 $18
The Nail Status $12 $15
Nail Queen $12 $15
Princess Cottage $12 $16
Jewel Nails $13 $15
Peony Blush $15 $15
M’Pir (The Nail Empire) $15 $15
Summer Nail Salon $15 $20

Prices stated are for express manicures and pedicures. Express services typically include shaping and polishing only. If you want your cuticles trimmed, you’ll need to go for the full works and get a classic manicure service (usually around $25 to $30+).

NAILUSH SPA – HOME SALON IN PUNGGOL, WITH MANICURES FROM $8

Unlike the rest in this list, Nailush is actually home-based (Punggol). Since the rise of Instagram and beauty service booking apps, home salons are a dime a dozen.

But while generally more affordable than heading to a salon at the mall, most home salons don’t do express mani-pedis because they’re so cheap and quick.

Nailush Spa does express OPI manicures at $8, and pedicures at $12 (no hard skin removal).

If you want a classic (so adding on the clipping of cuticles), then it’s $15 and $18 respectively.

For gel, prices start at $20 (express gel mani) and $25 (express gel pedi).

Aside from nail services, Nailush Spa has a whole suite of pampering treatments like eyelash extensions (from $48) to waxing (from $13).

SHUGAR SPA – CHEAP NAIL SALON AT WATERWAY POINT, MANICURE AT $10 ONLY 

For a nail salon at a mall, Shugar Spa is really cheap. There’s only one outlet though, and it’s all the way in the ulu land of Punggol, at Waterway Point.

The express mani and pedi are $10 and $15 respectively, which would be cheap even for neighbourhood salons in the heartlands. Classic services are $22 (mani) & $33 (pedi).

If you want to do gelish, just top up $35.

I’ve actually been to this salon before and it’s very posh for the price. It’s a full spa with facials and other treatments as well.

NAIL ARTELIER – MANICURE FROM $12 IN THE CBD AREA

I’m not suggesting you sneak out for a quick mani-pedi during lunch, but it is pretty useful to know an affordable nail salon in the CBD area.

Nail Artelier has 2 outlets – one at North Bridge Road, and one at Jalan Masjid (Kembangan). The express services are cheap, at $12 (manicure) & $18 (pedicure). Compared to the rest in this list, their pedicures are a tad more expensive.

Without any promos, their gel services are quite pricey too. They don’t do express gel services – it’s $60 regardless of classic gel mani or pedi.

THE NAIL STATUS – $12 MANICURES AT HEARTLAND MALLS

The Nail Status is one of the more affordable mall chains, with their express prices starting at just $12 (mani) & $15 (pedi).

Classic manicures are $24 and classic pedicures are $36. Classic pedis usually cost quite a bit more because the service includes buffing gross dead skin off your feet.

The Nail Status serves male customers too, so if your partner wants to spruce up their hands (or feet) too, this is a great option. The prices for men are slightly more expensive though ($4 to $5 for most services).

There are 3 outlets at Far East Plaza, Seletar Mall & Wisteria Mall.

NAIL QUEEN – $12 MANICURES IN ORCHARD

Nail Queen is located at Far East Plaza, which used to be cool, but is now quite a ghetto mall with lots of beauty salons, mobile phone shops and random overpriced clothes.

Nail Queen charges $12 for express manis and $15 for express pedis, which is average for the mall. The good thing about them is that they specify that they use OPI polish which are premium and salon-grade, instead of cheap China-brand stuff that could really stain and/or damage for your nails.

Their express gelish manicures are perhaps the cheapest and most value-for-money – it’s only $30.

PRINCESS COTTAGE – $12 MANICURES IN TAMPINES AND SELETAR

Like the few above, Princess Cottage’s express services start at $12 for express manicures and $16 for express pedicures.

For all services, they have 5- and 10-time bundles, which will give you 15 per cent and 25 per cent discount respectively. The packages also come with free IBX or Footlogix treatments and nail art credits (for 10-time package).

Princess Cottage are also the sole distributor of Shinygel of IBX, which are semi-professional manicure products for home use.

JEWEL NAILS – HAS A POLISH-ONLY OPTION THAT'S ONLY $10

Jewel Nails has 2 outlets, one at Marina Bay and the other at Downtown MRT station. Their prices are really affordable, and is great for the busy bees who need a quick service.

The express services are $13 (mani) & $15 (pedi), but that’s not even the cheapest option. If you’re fine with your nail shape and cuticles, then just opt for a polish-only job – that’s only $10 for your hands (or $12 for feet).

Nail art is +$5 per nail, which is quite expensive (other places usually charge $2 to $3), but to add a full set of French manicure tips, it’s only $5.

Jewel Nails also has a spa and waxing parlour as well, and prices seem equally reasonable. Upper lip threading is just $5, and you can get a bikini wax for just $20.

PEONY BLUSH – POLISH-ONLY MANICURE FROM $5 IN ORCHARD ROAD

Okay, I get it – it’s not always convenient to travel to ulu places like Punggol or explore a heartland district you don’t actually live at (like Tampines). Sometimes, all you want is a salon downtown.

Peony Blush is located at SCAPE, which is within walking distance of Somerset MRT. Like Jewel Nails, Peony Blush does polish-only at an even more attractive price ($5 for manicure or pedicure).

The express mani and pedi are the same price ($15), but if you get both, you get a neat $5 off ($25 for express mani pedi). It’s surprisingly affordable for a salon in the heart of Orchard Road, so it’s definitely worth a visit.

Peony Blush does spa treatments, waxing, and eyelash services as well.

M'PIR (THE NAIL EMPIRE) – $15 FOR EITHER EXPRESS MANI OR PEDI AT TANGS, ORCHARD

Okay, I’m not a huge fan of the try-hard name “M’Pir” (pronounced “empire”), but I like how reasonable their prices are – especially for a swanky nail bar at Tangs Orchard.

For polish-only ($10) and express services ($15), prices are the same for hands and feet. That’s extra worth it because as mentioned above, pedicures usually cost more.

I find the full services expensive though. The gel mani is $65, and the gel pedi is even “scarier” at $80. They also charge $3 for removing polish (if you have an existing colour on), which is kind of annoying.

SUMMER NAIL SALON – $15 EXPRESS MANICURE AT CENTREPOINT, ORCHARD

Summer Nail Salon is located at Centrepoint, so it’s generally expensive (the full services at least), but if you opt for the “quick and nice” express services, it’s quite cheap.

Polish-only is $10 for hands and $15 for feet. Express mani is $15 for mani and $20 for pedi, which although expensive compared to the rest on this list, is reasonable for Orchard.

It’s also a very nice and fancy-looking salon, so if you don’t mind paying a few extra bucks for ambience, you can Summer Nail Salon.

MY FAVE SINGAPORE – BUY CHEAP MANICURE & PEDICURE FIRST-TRIAL VOUCHERS

Now, the prices listed above are all regular, non-discounted, a la carte service prices. But if you’ve ever tried to book a mani-pedi sesh online, you’d know that you can actually get huge discounts by buying vouchers off the platform, My Fave.

There are many popular nail salons and chains that are on the platform, including Pixie Nail Spa, N20 Nail Spa and Nail Addiction. If you look at their regular prices, they definitely bust our budget.

But buy a voucher, and they’re very affordable, with classic mani-pedis as cheap as $18, and classic gel manicures from $30.

This article was first published in MoneySmart .

More about
Lifestyle Beauty

TRENDING

Almost 4,000 people displaced by floods in Johor
Almost 4,000 people displaced by floods in Johor
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for &#039;politicising a social cause&#039;
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for 'politicising a social cause'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES