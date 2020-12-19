10 new hotels in the Asia Pacific that we can't wait to stay at in 2021

While the Hong Kong travel bubble might have burst (for now), we’re hoping that the new year brings with it new travel opportunities – particularly with a vaccine on the horizon.

In anticipation of when we’re finally going to be able to do some sightseeing, we’ve set our sights on 10 amazing hotels to spend your first post - Covid holiday, from lush nature getaways to sleek urban paradise.

1. Dusit Thani Laguna, Singapore

Book an extraordinary staycation with us and join us on a gastronomical journey at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore soon.... Posted by Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Thailand-based hospitality company Dusit International’s first hotel in Singapore is already making history since opening early this December as the first resort in Singapore with direct access to two championship golf courses.

Situated alongside Laguna National Golf & Resort Club, Dusit Thani Laguna is a sight to behold, a futuristic curvilinear building that evokes the dunes of its surrounding golf courses. Hop on their opening offer, Discover Dusit, for 30per cent off your stay as well as dining credits, spa discounts, and more.

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore is located at 11 Laguna Golf Green, Singapore 488047.

2. Zannier Hotels Bãi San Hô, Phu Yen, Vietnam

🚩 Milestone for the Zannier Hotels group! On this day, 1 December 2020, Zannier Hotels Bãi San Hô is set to open for the... Posted by Zannier Hotels Bāi San Hô on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

This Zannier Hotels property is perched on a secluded peninsula of Vietnam’s Phu Yen province amidst verdant hilltops, sandy white beaches, and swathes of rice paddy fields.

Book a stay in one of its 71 spacious villas for the nature-filled, rejuvenating getaway you’ve been dreaming of for months.

Pamper yourself in the spa, venture into sparkling waters for a variety of beach and water activities, or take a dive into the bay to see a coral reef close-up; there’s something for everyone at Bãi San Hô.

Zannier Hotels Bãi San Hô is located at Phú Yên, Xuân Cảnh, Sông Cầu, Phú Yên, Viêt Nam.

3. Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Thailand

Any plan for weekend staycation with your loved ones? Indulge in a luxuriating stay in spacious 124 sqm Executive... Posted by Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Named after the the traditional Thai floral garland symbolising welcome and respect, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok brings age-old Thai hospitality to a modern audience. Hand-woven

Thai textiles combine with raw concrete and metallic touches to create an aesthetic that echoes the edgy eclecticism of Bangkok, supplemented with inventive and immersive dining venues.

Fur parents will be happy to know that your furkids will have their own amenities and menu, so they can enjoy a holiday too.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is located at 78 Soi Tonson Lumpini Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330.

4. Hoshinoya Guguan, Taichung, Taiwan

If heaven was real, we imagine it’d look something like the Hoshinoya Guguan. This resort, situated in the mountains of Taiwan, is a natural Eden, with bamboo forests and water gardens stretching all around. But here’s the best part: every single room has a bath continuously supplied by hot springs.

You don’t even have to leave your room to experience a hot, relaxing soak in fresh water. Need to cool off? Enjoy shaved ice and Taiwanese tea in an open-air lounge where you can enjoy the brisk morning breeze.

Hoshinoya Guguan is located at No.16, Wenquan Ln., Sec. 1, Dongguan Rd., Heping Dist., Taichung City 424, Taiwan.

5. Oval Hotel, Adelaide, Australia

Named Australia's hottest new hotel opening by Wotif.com. Have you discovered Oval Hotel yet? Check out the full list: https://bit.ly/3oHYWAB Posted by Oval Hotel on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Located in the heart of Adelaide, both minutes of the city centre and surrounded by tranquil parklands, this sleek building is perfect for a vacation that combines the best of both worlds.

Calling the iconic Adelaide Oval home – one of the most picturesque sporting grounds in the world – this hotel is surrounded by trendy restaurants, bars, museums, and gardens. Oval Hotel also offers a one-of-a-kind RoofClimb, the chance to walk on the rooftop of the Oval’s Western Stand to take in an unrivalled 360-degree view of Adelaide and beyond.

Oval Hotel is located at King William Rd, North Adelaide SA 5006, Australia.

6. Hotel K5, Tokyo, Japan

K5 WORK & STAY We hope you enjoy a very unique experience right next to the Tokyo Stock Exchange building, checking in... Posted by K5 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Housed in a former bank, K5 seamlessly melds Swedish design and traditional Japanese flair, with 20 uniquely conceived rooms from corner suites to high-ceilinged lofts.

An ambiguous layout with furniture, plants, and textiles used in place of walls to create subtle divisions, this hotel is a breath of fresh air in the midst of the bustling Tokyo city. Spend your evenings in their wine bar, restaurant, a speakeasy-style cocktail and tea bar, or even a basement beer hall.

Hotel K5 is located at 3-5 Nihonbashikabutocho, Chuo City, Tokyo 103-0026, Japan.

7. The Westbund Hotel Shanghai, China

The Westbund Hotel in #Shanghai beautifully blends design aspects from Chinese and Western culture to make one... Posted by Jacqueline Maddison on Thursday, July 30, 2020

This modern hotel is a marvel, with an all-glass facade and captivating streamlined curves. Its innovative yet luxurious character is a perfect addition to the vibrant neighbourhood of West Bund.

The 161-suite strong property is defined by a refined and subtle but traditional Chinese aesthetic, catering to the discerning traveller. And with four exquisite dining concepts, from a traditional Italian eatery to a quintessentially British tea room, your tastebuds will never be bored either.

The Westbund Hotel Shanghai is located at No. 688 Yunjin Road, Xuhui District Shanghai, 200232.

8. Hotel Verge Launceston, Tasmania, Australia

Picture yourself here: working in Launceston’s newest hotel, surrounded by a small team of awesome + hardworking people.... Posted by Hotel Verge Launceston on Friday, November 27, 2020

This boutique hotel is located in the bustling and historic city of Launceston in Tasmania. Its rooms are all tastefully designed to exude an industrial luxe vibe, giving you a chic and relaxing place to enjoy views of the city from.

When you’re ready to venture outward, visit the nearby museum and planetarium, or take in the buzz of the weekly Harvest Market. If you’re feeling peckish, Hotel Verge’s own dining options shine the spotlight on Tasmania’s unique flavours and produce — what better way to get to know the city?

Hotel Verge Launceston is located at 50 Tamar Street, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia.

9. The Peri Hotel Khao Yai, Thailand

Formerly known as Escape Khao Yai, this hotel is truly a hideaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Inspired by the film Out of Africa, The Peri Hotel Khao Yai gives you a rustic experience against a backdrop of lush forest landscapes.

Pick your own vegetables at the organic farm and watch traditional live fire cooking in a campground-esque restaurant. Cycle or hike through the National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and when the day is done, snuggle between the sheets in your cozy, cheerful room.

The Peri Hotel Khao Yai is located at 327-330 Moo 9, Pansuk-Kudkla Road, Phayayen, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima 30320, Thailand.

10. Ace Hotel Kyoto, Japan

Occupying the former Kyoto Central Telephone Company, Ace Hotel Kyoto features a completely transformed interior, including garden courtyards and three restaurants.

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and Los Angeles-based design studio Commune, the hotel features a griddled facade system evoking traditional machiya houses unique to the city.

Its marriage of modern sensibilities and traditional aesthetics is also a reflection of its neighbourhood of downtown Kyoto, housing everything from temples to boutiques.

Ace Hotel Kyoto is located at 245-2 Kurumayacho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8185, Japan.

This article was first published in City Nomads.