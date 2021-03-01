10 new skincare products launching in March 2021

Hang on to your wallets! We know it’s hard to keep track of all the new skincare product launches and releases that are sprouting every month. So, we knocked on the doors of our favourite skincare brands and asked them, for what to look out for in March – thankfully, they replied!

Thus we present to you a cheatsheet and guide to all of the most exciting, new skincare products that are launching this month, from cleansers to serums and everything in between, so you can casually browse your selection in bed and make an informed decision before spending that hard-earned money.

Last updated with a new formula in August 2020, the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum ($175 for 50ml) was the first-ever night serum and is a classic skincare product in the global beauty industry. It will see the launch of its very own campaign in March 2021.

Here’s a new product from Estée Lauder, the Perfectionist Pro Intense Brightening Essence Ampoules ($190 for a set of four, 7-day vials) which comes as an to the brand’s Perfectionist Pro range of skincare products.

First launched a year ago in March 2020, the Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Rapid Brightening Treatment Ferment3 + Vitamin C ($135 for 30ml) has now been upgraded with an exclusive brightening complex which works with vitamin C to be easily absorbed and utilised by the skin.

This month Origins is also expanding its popular mushroom-infused range with an on-the-go hydrating mist that instantly helps to boost the skin’s moisture to make it more plump and luminous. Dr. Andrew Weil for OriginsTM Mega-Mushroom Soothing Hydra-Mist is superfine and holds more than 7x its water weight, leaving skin feeling moisturised and refreshed.

The mist can be used on bare skin or over makeup and has a soothing scent which combines Olibanum, Certified Organic Geranium, Orange, Mandarin, Patchouli and Lavender.

What’s more the bottle and packaging are recyclable. The carton is made using FSC™ certified wood fibre, which means for every tree harvested, new trees are planted.

Dr. Jart+ Ctrl A Teatreement

On March 11, Dr. Jart+ will be launching a brand new five-piece tea tree oil series called the “Ctrl A Teatreement” in Singapore, namely a cleansing foam ($31), invisible liquid patch for redness, moisturiser ($41), a soothing calamine lotion spot treatment, and toner ($33).

The beloved and forever OOS (out of stock/ sold out) Drunk Elephant will be releasing a new limited edition minis kit called The Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0 ($69 at Sephora Singapore).

In this kit, you’ll find nine items, namely the Cocomino Glossing Shampoo, Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner, TLC Happi Scalp Scrub, Wild Marula Tangle Spray, Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, Sili Body Lotion, Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, a Drunk Elephant wide tooth comb, and a neon toiletries bag.

If you have been following the K-beauty site, Ksisters, you would have seen the Jung Beauty two-step steaming hair spa set before. Due to popular demand, the highly-raved leave-in keratin hair mask from the set is now sold separately in a tube ($34).

There are four benefits, namely to treat, smooth, shine, and nourish by coating your individual hair strands and allowing ingredients such as coconut oil, keratin, and silk amino acids to work. If you were to visit Ksisters’ website… the before and after pictures of permed and curled hair looks pretty amazing.

This month, Bio-essence will be launching a four-piece probiotic skincare series that serves to protect the skin’s microbiome (the good bacteria!) from pollution, excessive cleansing, and sunlight.

Called Bio-Water Probiotics, the series will see a biome balancing cleanser ($10.90), a balancing solution ($24.90), a repair serum ($45.90), and a hydro gel ($32.90).

The cult-loved Korean hair serum brand, mise-en-scene, that landed on Singaporean shores a year ago has updated their hair serums’ ingredients – replacing the previous Argan Oil with a premium Golden Moroccan Argan Oil which promises to absorb moisture faster.

All four hair serums have been updated, including the original Perfect Serum, Perfect Styling Serum, Perfect Rose Perfume Serum, and Perfect Coco Water Serum (all $16.90).

The French skincare brand, Clarins, has upgraded eight face cleansers and toning lotions, and introduced two new toning lotions to include new (natural!) ingredients from their private farm located in the French Alps called “Domaine Clarins“.

These natural herbs harvested from Clarins’ private farm include Yellow Gentian, Lemon Balm, organic Soapwort, and plant-based squalene.

When shopping at Clarins, watch out for the French Alps symbol with the label “Domaine Clarins” to know that your bottle of lotion or face cleanser has been made with plants that Clarins grew themselves.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.