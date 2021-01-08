10 nourishing shampoos that help strengthen damaged hair & prevent hair fall

Aside from hormonal changes, stress, medical conditions, and heredity, hair fall can also come from two main reasons. One being a lack of scalp care, after all, we know that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp.

The other reason being your hair is too dry and damaged, which can lead to hair breakage and even hair fall .

Dry hair is more likely to break and fall off. Routines like using heat-reliant styling tools like hairdryer , straightener, or curling wands can also weaken the hair shaft. This dries the hair more and makes it prone to breakage and hair fall.

We’ve put together a list of 10 nourishing shampoos that can help strengthen damaged hair, and in the long run, prevent hair fall.

1. Lux Hair Supplement Moisturiser Shampoo, $18.90 (450 g)

Formulated with Amino Complex EX, this shampoo uses a blend of 11 kinds of amino acids to moisturise dry and rough hair from within. This innovative formula helps to replenish moisture and protein that your hair loses daily without using harmful silicones, parabens, or additive colourants.

2. MOROCCANOIL Moisture Repair Shampoo, $37 (250 ml)

Well-suited for damaged or weakened hair, especially if you have split ends, this reparative shampoo helps to restore moisture back to your hair.

The gentle and highly concentrated formula uses the antioxidant-rich argan oil and reparative keratin to help improve the integrity of the hair that’s been damaged either by colour, chemical processing, or styling tools.

3. Best Shampoo For Normal Hair 2021 - Editor's Pick: KUNDAL Honey & Macadamia Nature Shampoo - Baby Powder, $10.50 (500 ml)

Using a power-packed combination of 32 different natural extracts, this natural shampoo is free of harmful chemicals and silicone and can help your scalp maintain a healthy pH balance. Enriched with a nourishing protein, this moisturising shampoo helps to balance damaged hair and strengthen it from within.

4. Best Shampoo For Dry Hair 2021 - Expert's Pick: Percy & Reed Bye Bye Dry Hydrating Shampoo, $34 (250 ml)

This thorough and gentle shampoo has an ultra-mild foaming system that’s ideal even for sensitive scalps. It helps nourish the roots, recondition the lengths of your hair, and even repair damaged ends with its provitamin B5 and antioxidant-rich formula.

This vegan-friendly shampoo also has colour-preserving ingredients that can help prolong the life and intensity of your colour treatments.

5. Virtue Labs Recovery Shampoo, $58 (240 ml)

Aside from cleansing the hair of daily build-up, this shampoo also helps to leave it feeling healthy and soft with each use. Formulated with Alpha Keratin 60ku, the first of its kind ingredient, this shampoo is a high-powered treatment that deposits pure human keratin protein directly into the hair.

Enriched with this powerful ingredient, the shampoo works hard to heal the hair and help repair damage from heat, chemicals, or treatments.

6. The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Shampoo, $15 (250 ml)

You’re likely already familiar with the benefits of shea butter, which is what makes this intensely nourishing ingredient an ideal formula for a shampoo. The gentle cleansing formula is perfect for dry hair that’s prone to damage and helps to luxuriously moisturise the hair from within.

7. RYO Damage Care Shampoo, $16.90 (400 ml)

The damage care shampoo does as it’s named for, to help provide intensive care for damaged hair. Enriched with fermented camellia oil, this ingredient helps provide intensive nourishment and elasticity improvement to the hair, especially for those who are experiencing more split-ends.

Other ingredients like omija and pomegranate help strengthen the hair roots and improve the hair’s moisture.

8. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo for Damaged Hair, $55 (473 ml)

Ultra-hydrating and foamy, this sulfate-free shampoo is formulated with luxurious ingredients like coconut oil, algae extract, and Panthenol to intensely moisturise the hair.

Ideal for those with damaged hair or chemically treated hair, this shampoo helps bring a surge of intensive moisture while cleansing the scalp of its daily grime.

9. Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo, $150 (1 L)

Formulated with quinoa protein, this gentle shampoo helps to cleanse the hair while strengthening and repairing damaged hair. Using surfactants derived from lipid-rich babassu oil, this shampoo helps to gently wash away pollutants that can cause additional damage to the hair.

10. Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo, $42 (250 ml)

For those with long hair and are seeing split ends more frequently than they’d like, this shampoo is one to try. This length-strengthening shampoo is ideal for weakened and damaged hair, as it helps reinforce and optimise the length of damaged hair while recovering the hair fibre’s condition.

Ideal for coloured hair, damaged hair, or even dry, oily, and normal hair, this shampoo will keep the hair smooth and glossy while strengthening it.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.