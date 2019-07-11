10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for

The big news this week surrounds the ban on electric scooters from all footpaths in Singapore and how it would affect the livelihoods of food delivery personnel - and whether we will still be able to get hot lukewarm supper delivered to our homes.

To help e-scooter riders adjust to the new regulations, and in case they haven't heard about the ban, all errant users will just be given warnings till 31 December 2019, after which they would be liable for a fine of up to $2,000 and/or jail of up to 3 months.

This got us thinking: are there offences in Singapore that we may be unwittingly committing - and what would the fines be if someone were to actually catch us? Turns out, we didn't have to look too hard. Indeed, Singapore does live up to its name as a "fine city".

Here are 10 offences you have probably committed, and how much you should have been fined for doing so.

#1 ENTERING AN MRT CARRIAGE WHEN IT IS FULL - FINE OF $500

PHOTO: The Straits Times

If an authorised MRT staff member or LTA officer determines that a train carriage is full, it is an offence to attempt to enter the train.

For that matter, it is also an offence to ignore the instructions of authorised staff members on MRT platforms, such as moving along to another carriage, or stop running when the train doors are about to close.

If you commit any of those offences, you could be issued with a Notice of Offence by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which carries a fine of up to $500.

If you think you have a valid reason, you are free to appeal using the LTA hotline 1800 CALL LTA (1800 2255 582) or e-mailing to feedback@lta.gov.sg.

#2 NOT WEARING CLOTHES AT HOME IF YOU CAN BE SEEN - FINE OF UP TO $2,000 AND/OR JAIL

Even if you're at home, the onus is on you not to allow your naked form to be exposed to public view, or to be "clad in such a manner as to offend against public decency or order", so be sure to keep your curtains and doors shut whenever you're changing or decide to wear your birthday suit.

Not doing so would make you guilty of an offence and thus be liable on conviction to a fine of up to $2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 months.

#3 KEEPING A CAT IN A HDB FLAT - FINE OF UP TO $4,000

PHOTO: Pixabay

It is illegal to shelter a cat in your HDB flat, whether "permanently or temporarily for any duration of time".

On HDB's website, the reason given is that cats are "generally difficult to contain within the flat. When allowed to roam indiscriminately, they tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate in public areas, and also make caterwauling sounds, which can inconvenience your neighbours".

Whether you agree with this or not, keeping a cat in your HDB flat would make you guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to a fine of up to $4,000.

#4 TOUTING IN PUBLIC PLACES - FINE OF BETWEEN $1,000 TO $5,000 AND/OR JAIL