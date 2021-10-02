10 old freehold condominiums near MRT stations with spacious units

There are two key things that Singaporeans love in a property: Freehold status, and proximity to an MRT station.

Whether you're a long-term investor or a legacy-minded homeowner, these are probably in your criteria to be shortlisted.

Sadly, the combination is increasingly hard to find in 2021; but there are still outstanding options if you don't mind that they're a bit older:

1. Orchid Apartments

Location: 42 Eng Neo Avenue (District 11)

Nearest MRT: Sixth Avenue MRT

TOP: 1977

Number of units: 52

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,522 psf. There have been 11 profitable transactions, and four unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Orchid Apartments about 350 metres, or a 10-minute walk, from Sixth Avenue MRT station.

This stretch of Bukit Timah is not heavy in amenities; but that's part of the appeal. This is a quiet stretch of greenery, which provides a break from Singapore's heavy urban backdrops.

Orchid Apartments is also small, with just 52 units - so this is a very exclusive and private development.

Another highlight is the proximity of desirable schools, within priority enrolment distance: Nanyang Girls High School (539 metres) and Raffles Girls Primary School (987 metres). National Junior College is also within 730 metres. These are all within a 10-minute drive, with NYGH being just a six-minute drive.

Families might also appreciate the larger (by today's standards) units. All units are around 1,365 sqft, and transact at little above $2 million.

2. Trevose Park

Location: 62 Trevose Crescent (District 11)

Nearest MRT: Stevens MRT

TOP: 1991

Number of units: 150

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,754 PSF. There have been 49 profitable transactions, and 22 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Despite some online sources citing long walking distances, Trevose Park is within a 10-minute walk of Stevens MRT station (online maps often place the MRT on the opposite side of the flyover, with a roundabout route). The distance is about 420 metres.

Trevose Park is in a low-density area, so there are no looming buildings over the development. In addition, it's quiet with low traffic, at virtually all times of the day (although the roads leading in are quite narrow).

One of the main advantages is the close proximity to Singapore Chinese Girls Primary, which is only a five-minute drive away.

Units at Trevose Park are quite big, ranging between 1,600 to just over 2,260 sqft. Some home buyers may like this; but it does drive up the quantum substantially. Even the smaller 1,600+ sqft units often transact at above $2.5 million.

3. Gallop Gables

Location: 70 Farrer Road (District 10)

Nearest MRT: Farrer Road MRT

TOP: 1997

Number of units: 140

Current transactions indicate an average price of $2,054 PSF. There have been 66 profitable transactions, and three unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

To be blunt, most of the buyers for Gallop Gables are probably banking on an en-bloc sale. This development reaches around 250,000 sqft for just 140 units, and is in a prime District 10 area.

While we never advise speculating on en-bloc sales, we have to admit developers are probably eyeing this apartment.

That said, it might be a tough one too given the recent prices - it'll also have to be a stunningly high price at this point for current owners to feel like they've gotten a good deal.

On top of the sizeable freehold land space, Gallop Gables is just a short, 170-metre walk to Farrer Road MRT station. This proximity makes it stand out, even among the many older, boutique developments in the area.

As you'd expect from 140 units sitting on so much land, the unit sizes are truly massive by today's standards. The smallest units are around 1,163 sqft, while the largest go to a jaw-dropping 3,401 sqft.

As with many huge units, however, it comes with the drawback of a higher quantum; and most units here will transact at over $2 million.

4. Maple Woods

Location: 985 Bukit Timah Road (District 21)

Nearest MRT: King Albert Park MRT

TOP: 1997

Number of units: 697

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,798 PSF.

Key highlights:

If you used to hang around the King Albert Park (KAP) McDonald's as a student, you've probably seen Maplewoods. This apartment is the closest one to KAP MRT, at just 230 metres, or about a three-minute walk.

We feel Maplewoods was let down by the redevelopment of KAP, which includes space for 107 commercial units. An upgrade to KAP could have been a great boon for surrounding properties.

Unfortunately, take-up from commercial tenants has been dismal, and a supermarket tenant still hasn't been found; so we can't call it a huge boost in amenities.

Regardless, Maplewoods is still within walking distance to many eateries, thanks to what currently is in KAP. It's also one of the rare, lower-density housing options that's also near an MRT.

5. Glendale Park

Location: 21 Hillview Avenue (District 23)

Nearest MRT: Hillview MRT

TOP: 2000

Number of units: 448

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,461 PSF. There have been 62 profitable transactions, and one unprofitable transaction.

Key highlights:

As the name suggests, Glendale Park is right at the doorstep of this apartment project.

Glendale Park has benefitted from many developments over the past decade - HillV2 mall is just a three-minute walk across the road, and includes a supermarket. The area surrounding HillV2 also has a lot of upscale cafes, and makes for a nice little lifestyle retreat.

Besides that, the Rail Corridor has introduced the Rail Mall, which is just 510 metres (about a 10-minute walk) away. This has more food and retail, and a Cold Storage as well. So despite being tucked away in a private enclave, Glendale Park is well-off in nearby amenities.

Hillview MRT station is just 310 metres, or a six-minute walk, from this project.

We think this is project is good value given the nearby upgrades, and units of 1,033 sqft often transact at $1.4 million or below.

6. Thomson Grove

Location: 580 Yio Chu Kang Road (District 26)

Nearest MRT: Lentor MRT

TOP: 1984

Number of units: 116

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,212 PSF. There have been 24 profitable transactions and 11 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Up until recently, Thomson Grove's location has been… not great.

It's a lower-density area, so you don't have many buildings looming over you; but other than that, there isn't much going for it. There's no retail or dining nearby, nor is there any entertainment, parks, etc. The nearest retail is Broadway Plaza, which is a whole 10-minute drive away.

This is now helped with the opening of the new Lentor MRT station. It's practically right outside Thomson Grove, providing quick access to the Thomson East Coast Line.

While the facade isn't anything to marvel at, it's the unit sizes here that many people are attracted to.

With the smallest unit starting from an incredible 1,485 square feet in size, all the way to an enviable 2,896 square feet - this condo is definitely for those looking to upgrade to a bigger sized space.

7. Parkshore

Location: 201 Tanjong Rhu Road (District 15)

Nearest MRT: Tanjong Rhu MRT

TOP: 1995

Number of units: 152

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,694 PSF. There have been 74 profitable transactions and 21 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Parkshore will benefit from the upcoming Tanjong Rhu MRT station, sometime in 2023. It will be around 310 metres, or just a five-minute walk, from the station.

This aside, Parkshore has seen a lot of spillover benefits from Kallang in recent years. The Singapore Sports Hub, along with the attached Kallang Wave Mall, is just a seven-minute drive away.

This helps to offset the lack of nearby amenities, which has long plagued Parkshore (there's not much nearby except other residences).

Many people don't actually realise that Parkshore enjoys freehold status as it is completely surrounded by leasehold developments.

With its good central location, proximity to the water, freehold status (plus the upcoming MRT station), it's no wonder that prices here have been creeping up.

8. The Waterside

Location: 13 Tanjong Rhu Road (District 15)

Nearest MRT: Katong Park MRT

TOP: 1993

Number of units: 502

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,774 PSF. There have been 147 profitable transactions and 39 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

First off, The Waterside is great if you're a Singapore Swimming Club member. This is the condo that's right next to your club. In addition, The Waterside is known for its proximity to Dunman High, which is across the road from this condo.

Other than that, there's not much else nearby. Dining, retail, entertainment, etc. are scarce in this area, so you should expect to drive out often.

While we'd like to point out that Katong Park provides greenery and recreation (it's only around a four- or five-minute walk from The Waterside), we also have to say the roads cutting across the area spoil the greenery.

On the upside, the area still manages to be relatively quiet and free of congestion, even with the roads right outside. Like many on this list, the unit sizes are extraordinarily large for today's context.

It's definitely one for family own-stay reasons as there are only three- and four-bedroom units at this condo. Sizes start from 2,142 square feet, and go up to 2,433 square feet for the four-bedroom.

9. Changi Court

Location: 698 Upper Changi Road East (District 16)

Nearest MRT: Upper Changi MRT

TOP: 1997

Number of units: 297

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,104 PSF. There have been 127 profitable transactions and 55 unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

Changi Court lacks nearby amenities, so it's a good thing Upper Changi MRT station has sprung up. Note that, despite what some online maps suggest, the MRT is just next to the condo.

This condo has long attracted landlords, due to the good potential tenant pool. It's next to the SIA Training Centre, as well as next to SUTD.

This provides both student tenants, and tenants from the aviation industry. Note that this condo is also a seven-minute drive to Changi airport.

This condo also has a price point that makes for good potential yields - even units of up to 969 sqft units have transacted at under $1 million. Coupled with its freehold status, landlords are often willing to overlook its age.

10. Botanic Gardens Mansion/View

Location: Taman Serasi (District 10)

Nearest MRT: Napier MRT

TOP: 1970

Number of units: 112

Current transactions indicate an average price of $1,795 PSF. There have been 32 profitable transactions and five unprofitable transactions.

Key highlights:

"Cheap" is a relative term, especially when it comes to prime areas like District 10. But Botanic Gardens Mansion (and View) has probably the best price point for its size, relative to residences in the Holland Road/Nassim area.

Units of around 1,755 sqft have transacted at around $3.15 million; a stark contrast to the $6 million to $10 million transactions that wouldn't raise an eyebrow in Nassim.

Botanic Gardens Mansion will be a mere 150 metres from the upcoming Napier MRT station, due later this year (barring Covid-19 delays).

This close to the heart of Singapore, there's no shortage of amenities nearby. Tanglin Mall is around a 10-minute walk from this development, while the heart of the Orchard shopping belt is about a five-minute drive away.

For all its good locational attributes, do note that this development has no facilities to speak of. So for those that don't mind a no-frills environment, this could be a viable option. Not all car park lots here are sheltered too - a common issue for many of the older developments in Singapore!

As most of these properties are freehold, the age issue is somewhat less of a concern

But do keep in mind that you're paying a premium for the freehold status.

We'd suggest comparing the prices of newer, leasehold properties nearby, to see if they make a viable alternative with regard to your finances.

