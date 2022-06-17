Looking for a refreshing alternative to holding your nuptials that are not in a carpeted space bordered by walls? Check out these verdant outdoor cafes where you can have your solemnisation, before retreating indoors to continue the festivities.

10 outdoor cafes in Singapore for pretty garden weddings

The Coastal Settlement

Tucked away in the east, you would have probably heard about The Coastal Settlement that's known for its beautiful charm. Decked with all things of the past including retro memorabilia, paintings, vintage vehicles, nostalgic gadgets and antique furniture, the restaurant offers an idyllic garden setting for a fairytale garden wedding.

200 Netheravon Rd, Singapore 508529

P.S. Cafe at Harding

This cafe needs no introduction. With multiple locations across the island, some of the outlets you should consider holding your solemnisation at include the one at Harding Road. With a beautiful lush green garden setting, this cafe offers the perfect backdrop for your fairytale wedding. It's spacious and cosy and it serves a mouthwatering spread of food that's sure to satisfy your guests on your big day.

28B Harding Rd, Singapore 249549

Wheeler's Estate

Housed in a beautifully refurbished black-and-white colonial bungalow on two acres of lush green grounds, Wheeler's Estate is the ultimate rustic-themed hotspot for weddings. Couples can hold their solemnisation at the leafy fringed Greenhouse - a dreamy venue for an idyllic, fairytale-esque celebration. There's even a pavilion nearby for romantic wedding portraits.

2 Park Lane, Singapore 798386

Botanico at The Garage

Nestled within the intimate premises of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, is a two-storey 1920s Art Deco building where Botanico at The Garage stylishly resides. The pillar-less rectangular space brims with elegant, black accents and is peppered with botanical touches, while windows on both sides of the bistro open up to the picturesque sight of lush greenery and beyond.

An al fresco wood-decked terrace with air-conditioning runs the length of the upper floor, where your guests will get to enjoy the captivating ambience of the natural surrounds of the gardens while you exchange your lifelong vows - all without breaking a sweat.

50 Cluny Park Road, Level 2 Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488

Open Farm Community

Eco-conscious couples will love that Open Farm Community under the Spa Esprit Group, which focuses on sustainable, locally-sourced dishes for the menu. Plus, the space, which evokes the rustic charm of Singapore's kampongs from the 1960s, offers a cool respite thanks to its green surroundings.

130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

The Summerhouse

Tie the knot in the picturesque garden replete with rich foliage at The Summerhouse, a garden and farming collective ensconced in the idyllic Seletar countryside. The destination is also home to a farm-to-table restaurant on the upper storey which you can cater from; and WildSeed, a cafe, patisserie and bistro bar on the ground level.

3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387

The Halia

Ideal for intimate weddings, Halia's three spaces, located within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, boast sleek structures, modern furnishings and amenities, and delectable dishes from its wedding menu. It is also worth noting that The Halia gained its Halal certification in July 2017 as an effort to be more inclusive and cater to an even wider dining audience.

1 Cluny Road, Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569

The Alkaff Mansion

The historic building perched atop Telok Blangah Hill was once a derelict colonial house that was restored to its former glory. The lifestyle destination comes with an expansive al fresco garden area complete with a gazebo for the ceremony, a pair of European-style fountains to help you feel like you're out of Singapore, as well as broad balustrade stairways for that perfect photo op.

Couples can also choose to cater their menu from one of the three dining venues on-site - Wildseed Café, TXA Gastrobar or UNA.

10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

Cafe Melba at Goodman Arts Centre

Boasting a capacious indoor and outdoor area with wooden panels and a beautifully manicured lawn, Cafe Melba is perfect for a mid-sized wedding that's casual, rustic and romantic.

90 Goodman Road Block N #01-56, Goodman Arts Centre, 439053

Masons

If you're seeking a quaint space for glamorous celebrations, you'll love Masons at Gillman Barracks' easy charm and quiet surroundings that will provide you and your guests a welcome respite from the bustling city.

8 Lock Rd, Gillman Barracks, Singapore 108936

This article was first published in Her World Online.