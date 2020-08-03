10 pastries for the price of 5 at Paris Baguette

Enjoy 10 pastries for the price of five at Paris Baguette. Choose from 10 different types, including plain croissant, pain au chocolate and spring onion & sausage pastry, as well as their national day specials — milo croissant, rose bandung croissant and condensed milk croissant.

Note that the national day pastries are only available till Aug 9.

Deal ends: Aug 17

[ 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝟭 ]⁣ ⁣ Join in the celebration with us! Mix and match 10 pastries, enjoy them at... Posted by Paris Baguette Singapore on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

[ 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ] Let’s celebrate together! In commemoration of Singapore’s 55th birthday, we’re... Posted by Paris Baguette Singapore on Thursday, July 30, 2020

