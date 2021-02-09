10 perfect picnic spots in Singapore worth braving the sun for

With Valentines coming this weekend, perhaps a romantic picnic in one of Singapore’s parks may switch things up a little. For those of us used to snowy, grey Februarys and 20 degree Celsius summers, Singapore’s weather is a blessing.

Take advantage of this and enjoy the abundance of Singapore’s wonderfully shady, breezy parks perfect for lounging and playing.

Here are 10 parks with great picnic spots in Singapore:

1. With kids? Choose Pasir Ris Park.

If you’ve got kids, this is your ideal picnic destination. With a massive playground, gorgeous sea views and plenty of room to lay in the grass, Pasir Ris Park is totally worth the trek out to the the Far East of the island. (P.S. don’t forget the scooters or bikes for the long, paved pathways along the coast!)

If you’re on the hunt for parks that your energetic children will love, check out these Singapore parks for active kids.

Pasir Ris Park, Along Pasir Ris Central, 519639

2. With wheels? Choose East Coast Park.

Speaking of bikes…if your idea of a picnic involves pedalling to your destination, head to East Coast Park. You can actually forget the picnic basket too as there are plenty of restaurants as well as the strong of al fresco spots. Or bring the beach toys, and lay your blankets right in the sand as you watch the cargo ships in the distance.

East Coast Park, East Coast Park Service Rd.

3. Closer to the West? Choose West Coast Park

If you live in the West and are looking for all of the above without traipsing across Singapore, you can’t beat West Coast Park. Playground? Check. Paved pathways? Check. Beach? Check. Footpaths? Check. No one will claim they’re “bored” at this self-proclaimed “play centre of the west.”

West Coast Park, West Coast Ferry Rd., 126978

4. Looking for views? Choose Marina Barrage

Looking for views of the bay and the dazzling Singapore skyline? The Bay East Garden is the picnic spot for you!

Tucked in the corner of the Marina Bay Area, (opposite the golf course) sits this green stretch of land, perfect for an afternoon of snacking, relaxing and kite flying! If it gets too hot, there’s also a water play area for the little ones.

Bay East Garden, 8 Marina Gardens Dr., 018951

5. Nature Lover? Choose MacRitchie Reservoir

If picnicking among the best of Singapore’s flora and fauna is more your thing, take a hike to MacRitchie Reservoir where you can literally, take a hike.

Loads of trails will lead you through one of Singapore’s most beloved nature reserves, or just relax amongst the native trees and birds. Looking to add some excitement to your picnic? Try the TreeTop Walk !

*Note The TreeTop Walk is currently closed for maintenance until May 2021.

MacRitchie Reservoir, Along Lornie Rd.

6. Looking for romance? Choose Botanic Gardens

What better place to be inspired to pen a romantic poem than the Botanic Gardens. Whisper sweet nothings in her ear as you spy roses red and violets blue at Singapore’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. (And don’t forget a stroll among the orchids!) Lots of quiet spots for you and your someone special to have a magical day.

Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Rd., 259 569

7. History Nerd? Choose Fort Canning Park

With ancient artefacts, plenty of open, green spaces and heritage sites, you can learn about how the hill served as the Headquarters of the Far East Command Centre and British Army Barracks as well as the location for 14th Century Malay Kings’ Palaces! (All right in the heart of the city.) After your picnic, walk around the hill and discover historical spots that you might not know exist.

Fort Canning Park, River Valley Rd., 179037

8. Got Dogs? Choose Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

While dogs are welcomed at most Singapore parks, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park has a particularly popular, large fenced in, dog run area nestled within the park.

Even big pooches will love the freedom of running with friends, without owners having to worry if they’ll go too far or trample unsuspecting park goers. The rest of the park is also lovely with plenty of scenic spots perfect for a picnic.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Along Bishan Rd. and Ang Mo Kio Ave. 1

9. Looking for Somewhere 24/7? Choose Gardens By The Bay

Night-time picnics are a twist from the normal daytime picnics, and are more enjoyable due to the cooler weather and lack of stifling heat from the afternoon sun.

The Bay East Garden at Gardens By The Bay is open 24/7, and has a gorgeous view of the Marina Bay skyline that you can admire whilst you enjoy your picnic.

Bay East Garden, 11 Rhu Cross, 437440

10. Need Variety? Choose Jurong Lake Gardens

[Jurong Lake Gardens: Endearing Gardens in the West] Many of us have lived in the West for a while now, and the green... Posted by NParks on Thursday, November 13, 2014

If you’re looking for parks with plenty to do, try Singapore’s first national gardens in the heartlands where spaces are created for families and the community to come together.

The 90-hectare Gardens has a dog run, a three-hectare water playground, another playground inspired by nature, cycling trails, water sports centre, and even a lovely meandering walk along the water’s edge.

Lakeside Garden is currently open while Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden and Garden Promenade will only be ready from 2021 onwards.

Along Yuan Ching Rd and Boon Lay Way

This article was first published in The Finder.